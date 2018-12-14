Global Submarine Cable System Market Forecast to 2023 with Prysmian, Nexans, NKT, General Cable, and Sumitomo Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Submarine Cable System Market by Application (Communication, Power), Component (Dry Plant, Wet Plant (Cables, Branching Units, Repeaters)), Offering (Installation & Commissioning, Maintenance, Upgrades), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall submarine cable system market is expected to grow from USD 11.74 billion in 2018 to USD 20.93 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.25%.

The growth of the submarine communication cable market is propelled by the increasing internet traffic in APAC and rising number of internet users. New offshore wind capacity additions and high demand for inter-country and island connections are the key factors driving the growth of the submarine power cable market. However, high installation costs and complexity in repair operations of deepwater cables are among the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

Submarine communication cable market has been segmented on the basis of offerings into installation and commissioning, maintenance, and upgrades. The installation and commissioning segment held the largest share of the submarine communication cable market in 2017. Increasing internet traffic in APAC with the growing internet penetration is fuelling the requirement for more bandwidth across the region.

APAC is likely to witness a rising installation and commissioning of new submarine communication systems during the forecast period. Further, the growing number of internet users across the Middle East and Africa will boost the demand for submarine communication cables in the coming years.

The submarine communication cable market has been segmented on the basis of five regions, namely, trans-Atlantic, trans-Pacific, Americas, Europe-Asia, and EMEA. Trans-Atlantic accounted for the largest share of the submarine communication cable market in 2017. This region has more than thirteen communication cable systems with a capacity of 308 Tbps and four additional planned submarine cable systems with a capacity of 262 Tbps. Traffic on the trans-Atlantic route skyrocketed in the late 1990s and continued through 2003.

Thereafter, the market witnessed a decade-long break from new developments. However, investments in submarine cable infrastructure are on the rise again. Also, cable systems on this route are aging; hence, new cable systems are likely to be installed in the near future. The modern submarine fiber system, which will be marketed under the brand name America Europe Connect-2, is likely to witness an exploding demand from the data center and cloud service providers, owing to the availability of massive bandwidth of nearly 80 Tbps. The average system length of the finally developed cable system in the trans-Atlantic region was roughly 12,000 km; most systems take similar routes from Europe to the US.

The submarine power cable market has been analyzed on the basis of 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to lead the global submarine power cable market by 2023. The market size in this region can be attributed to the booming offshore wind industry, of which submarine power cables are one of the critical components. Countries such as the UK and Germany are the key markets in Europe for submarine power cables. The growing demand for inter-country connections, coupled with the rising requirement to generate electricity from offshore oil and gas plants is expected to drive the submarine power cable market in Europe.

Telecom carriers, mobile operators, multinational corporations, governments, content providers, and research institutions, among others, across the world rely on submarine communication cables to send and receive data. According to TeleGeography, as of 2018, there are over 1.2 million km of submarine communication cables in service all over the world. Communication cables were traditionally owned by telecom carriers that would form a consortium of all parties interested in using cables.

Content providers such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon are the major investors in submarine communication cables. The increasing number deployment of high-capacity communication systems deployed by private network operators has led to the growing demand for these communication cables. There are 2 categories of measuring a cable's capacity potential capacity and lit capacity.

Potential capacity is the maximum capacity of a submarine cable if the cable owner installed all available equipment at the ends of the cable. Lit capacity tracks the capacity available for use on a submarine cable, i.e., the actual traffic-carrying capability of the system. Cable owners rarely purchase and install transmission equipment to fully realize a cable's potential from day one. Because this equipment is expensive, owners prefer to upgrade their cables gradually, depending on customer demand.

Submarine power cables are widely used to link shore-based power grids across bays, rivers, straits, etc. Nowadays, submarine cables carry power between countries and for offshore installations, e.g., oil/gas platforms and ocean science observatories. These cables also transfer power from offshore renewable energy schemes to shores, e.g., wind, wave, and tidal systems.

A few more applications of these cables include power transfer from energy sources, including offshore renewable energy schemes, to consumers, interconnecting different regional electrical transmission networks to facilitate global energy trading and supply to remote areas. There are two types of submarine cables: high-voltage alternating current (HVAC), which is limited by transmission distance, normally less than 80 km; and high-voltage direct current (HVDC), used for longer distances and for system interconnection.

or transmission, AC is converted to DC through cables, and back to AC at the other end. Diameters of these cables can go up to 300 mm, depending on the current-carrying capacity and degree of armor protection. Submarine oil/gas pipes can go up to a diameter of 1,500 mm, while submarine telecommunications cables can go up to a diameter of 17-50 mm, depending on armor.

Key players in the submarine power cable market include Prysmian (Italy), Nexans (France), NKT (Denmark), General Cable (US), and Sumitomo (Japan).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Assumptions & Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Submarine Cable System Market

4.2 Submarine Cable System Market, By Application

4.3 Submarine Power Cable Market, By Geography

4.4 Submarine Communication Cable Market For Wet Plant Products, By Type

4.5 Submarine Communication Cable Market, By Component

4.6 Submarine Power Cable Market In Europe, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Internet Traffic In APAC

5.2.1.2 Increasing Telecom Subscriptions And Internet Connections Worldwide

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand For Inter-Country And Island Power Connections

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number Of Offshore Wind Farms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Entry Barriers For Start-Ups And Smes

5.2.2.2 High Costs Of Installation And Complexity Involved In Repairing Deep Water Power Cable Links

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Submarine Power Cables

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Redundant Links And Natural And Human-Triggered Activities Leading To Disruptions

5.2.4.2 Regulatory, Environmental, And Complex Authorization Procedures Leading To Delays



6 Submarine Cable System Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Communication Cables

6.3 Power Cables



7 Submarine Communication Cable Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dry Plant Products

7.2.1 Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE)

7.2.2 Submarine Line Monitor (SLM)

7.2.3 Power Feeding Equipment (PFE)

7.3 Wet Plant Products

7.3.1 Repeater

7.3.2 Branching Unit (BU)

7.3.3 Cables

7.3.4 Others



8 Submarine Communication Cable Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Installation And Commissioning

8.3 Maintenance

8.4 Upgrades



9 Submarine Power Cable Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 UK

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Denmark

9.2.4 Norway

9.2.5 Netherlands

9.2.6 Rest Of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 South Korea

9.3.4 Malaysia

9.3.5 Indonesia

9.3.6 Rest Of APAC

9.4 North America

9.4.1 Us

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Uae

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Angola

9.5.4 Rest Of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.3 Rest Of South America



10 Submarine Communication Cable Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Trans-Atlantic

10.3 Trans-Pacific

10.4 Americas

10.5 Europe-Asia

10.6 Emea



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In The Submarine Communication Cable Market

11.3 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In The Submarine Power Cable Market

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Contracts & Agreements

11.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3 Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent

12.1.2 TE Connectivity

12.1.3 NEC

12.1.4 Huawei Marine

12.1.5 Saudi Ericsson

12.1.6 Prysmian

12.1.7 Nexans

12.1.8 ZTT

12.1.9 Hengtong

12.1.10 Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH

12.1.11 NKT

12.1.12 Sumitomo Electric

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Corning Inc.

12.2.2 Cablel Group

12.2.3 Hesfibel

12.2.4 JDR Cable Systems Ltd.

12.2.5 Okonite

12.3 Key Innovators

12.3.1 Apar Industries Ltd.

12.3.2 AFL

12.3.3 Tele-Fonika Kable

12.3.4 Hexatronic

12.3.5 Leoni Special Cables GmbH



