Global Submarine Cable System Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

According to this report, the Global Submarine Cable System market accounted for $10.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $30.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing need for network capabilities, growing number of telecom subscriptions and rising internet traffic are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, huge cost of installation and difficulty in repair operations of deepwater cables are hampering the market growth.

A submarine cable system is a type of cable which is laid on the sea bed among land-based stations in order to carry telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean and sea. These cables are laid down with the help of specially-modified ships that hold the submarine cable on board and slowly lay it out on the seabed as per the instructions are given by the cable operator. It is specifically constructed for submarine operations as they have to withstand harsh circumstances as well as pressure.

Based on offering, Upgrades segment has a significant growth during the forecast period. The rising internet traffic due to the surging internet users is propelling the necessity for more bandwidth. By Geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the major investments being made in the offshore wind sector.



