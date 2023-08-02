Global Subscriber Data Management Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 21.08 Billion by 2032, at 15.7% CAGR: Polaris Market Research Statistics Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Subscriber Data Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution (Subscriber Policy Management, Subscriber Data Repository, Subscriber Identity Management, and Subscriber Data Federation); By Deployment, By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global subscriber data management market size/share was valued at USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 21.08 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period."

What is Subscriber Data Management? How Big is Subscriber Data Management Market Size?

Overview

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) plays a key role in modern telecommunications networks, simplifying the network upgrade path. SDM is a centralized storage system used by a network operator or telecommunication company that organizes and retrieves data related to specific subscribers in the network. It allows service providers to efficiently manage subscribers and records of user information. This system makes it easy to analyze and access data and implement changes as per need, as all subscriber data is centralized.

SDM manages information on 4G and 5G subscriptions like subscriber's identity, service preferences, subscribed services, contact details, and billing information. In addition, SDM maintains unique subscriber identities, such as International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) in mobile networks or IP addresses in IP-based networks. The rise in the usage of mobile devices globally is propelling the subscriber data management market size growth.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

LTE and VoLTE technologies: The growing demand for LTE and VoLTE technologies and the rising acceptance of these solutions among leading telecom firms in order to minimize operating costs for networks and the required consolidation of user's data are the major factors driving the market growth.

The growing demand for LTE and VoLTE technologies and the rising acceptance of these solutions among leading telecom firms in order to minimize operating costs for networks and the required consolidation of user's data are the major factors driving the market growth. R&D investments: Increasing investments in research and development activities to develop solutions with more improved abilities and features is enhancing the subscriber data management market growth. These features may include enhanced scalability, data security measures, and real-time analytics.

Increasing investments in research and development activities to develop solutions with more improved abilities and features is enhancing the subscriber data management market growth. These features may include enhanced scalability, data security measures, and real-time analytics. Focus of major companies on customer experience management systems: These systems deliver exceptional experiences, personalized promotions, and timely support, enhancing customer satisfaction, reducing churn, and increasing loyalty. They provide a holistic view of each subscriber, enabling operators to offer tailored experiences throughout the customer journey. These factors are boosting the subscriber data management market demand.

These systems deliver exceptional experiences, personalized promotions, and timely support, enhancing customer satisfaction, reducing churn, and increasing loyalty. They provide a holistic view of each subscriber, enabling operators to offer tailored experiences throughout the customer journey. These factors are boosting the subscriber data management market demand. Integration of advanced technologies and solutions: Growing adoption of cloud-based models among various leading companies as well as integration of new technologies and solutions for enhancing the productivity and efficiency of organizations, is fostering market growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Startup surge and innovations: Rising number of startups entering the market is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the subscriber data management market. For instance, in February 2023 , Google Cloud unveiled the launch of its three new telecom products specially designed to assist the communication service providers. The newly released solutions, which comprise Telecom Network Automation, Telecom Data Fabric, and Telecom Subscriber Insights, will offer a unified cloud solution and assist CSPs in effectively constructing, deploying, and managing their networks.

Rising number of startups entering the market is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the subscriber data management market. For instance, in , Google Cloud unveiled the launch of its three new telecom products specially designed to assist the communication service providers. The newly released solutions, which comprise Telecom Network Automation, Telecom Data Fabric, and Telecom Subscriber Insights, will offer a unified cloud solution and assist CSPs in effectively constructing, deploying, and managing their networks. Rapid deployment of 5G networks: The rapid adoption of 5G networks, which provide increased bandwidth, lower latency, and higher connection density, has resulted in a massive influx of data and growing interest in incorporating cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML. Subscriber data management solutions have been created to assist service providers in handling the enormous amounts of data generated by IoT devices, ensuring seamless, superior customer experiences and unbroken connectivity. These factors are supporting the industry expansion.

Segmental Analysis

Subscriber data repository segment held the highest subscriber data management market share in 2022

Based on the solution, subscriber data repository category dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising augmentation of mobile devices along with increasing adoption of quick internet services worldwide, which has led to increased data generated by users. In addition, Furthermore, improvements in data repository solutions that enable service providers to capture and analyze data more efficiently, as well as the growing customer preference for personalized services specifically tailored to their specific needs and requirements, are also likely to accelerate the segment market growth.

Cloud-based segment witnessed a significant market share in 2022

On the basis of deployment subscriber data management market segmentation, cloud-based category registered the revenue share in 2022 due to its various advanced and favorable advantages, such as advanced security delivering real-time data access and analysis, as well as improved security measures to protect subscriber data. Moreover, cloud-based solutions reduce the requirement for upfront investments in hardware and infrastructure, lowers capital expenditure, and enable service providers to utilize the pay-as-you-go system. These factors are fueling the segment demand.

Mobile segment is predicted to show major growth over foreseen period

By application, mobile category is expected to have the greatest revenue share in the subscriber data management market throughout the predicted period. This growth can be attributed to the continuous growth of the mobile subscriber base due to the widespread adoption of smartphones, improved network coverage, declining data tariffs, and a significant rise in data traffic and consumption, which increased the need for advanced subscriber data management solutions.

Subscriber Data Management Market: Report Scope

Geographical Overview

North America region witnessed the highest market share in 2022

By geographical analysis, subscriber data management market in North America captured the largest share due to the wider adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of leading market players, especially in developed nations like the US & Canada, and growing investments of R&D. The growing use and necessity for these SDM solutions is being driven by the implementation of 5G networks, which demand dynamic management of subscriber profiles, real-time authentication, and seamless handover between network slices.

Moreover, Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to the growing internet connectivity, rising data demand, considerable telecommunications infrastructure upgrading, and widespread adoption of personalized services.

Browse the Detail Report "Subscriber Data Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution (Subscriber Policy Management, Subscriber Data Repository, Subscriber Identity Management, and Subscriber Data Federation); By Deployment, By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/subscriber-data-management-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In April 2023 , Evergent, a global leader in customer management and monetization for the digital subscription businesses, announced the launch of their latest Evergent Captivate Product Suite, which is a new collection of tools designed for subscriber churn management. The new system is backed by the artificial intelligence and help the company's customer base of entertainment, digital media, and telecommunication companies.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the subscriber data management market report based on solution, deployment, application, and region:

By Solution Outlook

Subscriber Data Repository

Subscriber Policy Management

Subscriber Identity Management

Subscriber Data Federation

By Deployment Outlook

Cloud-based

On-Premises

By Application Outlook

Mobile

Fixed Mobile Convergence

Voice Over IP & Video Over IP

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

