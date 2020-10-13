Global Subscription e-Commerce Market 2020-2024 with Amazon.Com, Unilever (Dollar Shave Club), Blue Apron and Ipsy Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subscription e-Commerce Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Subscription e-commerce provides the consumers with a way of signing up for goods and services which they require on a regular basis. The goods are then auto-delivered to the users every week or every month through subscription boxes. Subscription e-commerce also includes subscription-based online streaming services. These services provide consumers with unlimited access to the company's streaming services for a monthly or yearly payment.

Subscriptions have been segmented on the basis of type into refill (food & beverages, personal hygiene, others), customize (apparel, footwear & accessories, health & beauty, pets and others) and membership (health & fitness, work/ lifestyle and others).

Subscription e-commerce has been segmented on the basis of subscription type and service provider. On the basis of subscription type, subscription e-commerce has been segmented into subscription boxes and subscription-based media. On the basis of service provider, subscription e-commerce has been divided into large subscription e-commerce companies and small subscription e-commerce companies.

The global subscription e-commerce market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as the growing use of subscriptions among millennials, the rising popularity of online streaming services, increasing internet penetration, low cost of subscription boxes, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are e-commerce fraud and low adoption of subscription boxes in developing countries.

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Subscription E-commerce Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Subscription E-commerce Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Subscription E-commerce Market: End User Analysis (Men, Women and Kids)

3.2 Global Subscription E-commerce Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Subscription E-Commerce Market by Application (Beauty and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Entertainment and Others)

3.2.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Subscription E-commerce Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Food and Beverage Subscription E-commerce Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Entertainment Subscription E-Commerce Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Subscription E-commerce Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Subscription E-commerce Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Subscription E-commerce by Application

4.1.3 North America Subscription E-commerce by Country (The US and Rest of North America)

4.2 Europe Subscription E-commerce Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Subscription E-commerce Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact on Global Subscription E-Commerce Market

5.1.1 Impact on Subscription Business Companies

5.1.2 Impact on Global Subscription E-Commerce Application Segments

5.1.3 Increased Focus of Subscription E-Commerce Businesses on Flexibility

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Use of Subscriptions among Millennials

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Rising Popularity of Online Streaming Services

6.1.4 Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

6.1.5 Increasing Internet Penetration

6.1.6 Rising Purchasing Power

6.1.7 Busy Lifestyle

6.1.8 Low Cost of Subscription Boxes

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 E-commerce Fraud

6.2.2 Low Adoption of Subscription Boxes in Developing Countries

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Subscription among Men

6.3.2 Curation-based and Membership Subscription Models

6.3.3 Use of Social Media for Marketing

6.3.4 Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Subscription E-commerce Market Players: Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Subscription E-commerce Market Players by Subscription Model

7.3 The US Subscription E-commerce Market Players by Number of Online Visitors

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Unilever (Dollar Shave Club)

8.3 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.

8.4 Ipsy

