Global Subsea Pumps Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2024, by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subsea Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global subsea pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global subsea pumps market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The continuously increasing demand for oil and gas from industrial, transportation and residential sectors is one of the major factors driving the market growth. The substantial decline in the shallow and onshore gas reserves has shifted the extraction activities to deep-sea reserves, thereby driving the product demand.



Furthermore, significant advancements in subsea technologies, ensuring high operational efficiencies and economic benefits, are also augmenting the market growth. For instance, the Remote Flooding Console (RFC), which utilizes subsea pumps, is used for flooding and pigging operations by small vessels that have minimal desk space.



Additionally, the discovery of commercially usable offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs is enhancing the adoption of these pumps across the globe. Also, various product innovations, including the utilization of high voltage motors to prevent voltage drops, the development of large pump hardware with improved capabilities, along with the advancements in pump designs and motor drive resulting in lower weight requirements and the cost-effectiveness of these pumps, are also projected to drive the market further.



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes, FMC Technologies, Halliburton, General Electric Company, Flowserve, Leistritz Pumps GmbH, OneSubsea, Sulzer, SPX Corporation, Hayward Tyler Group, National Oilwell Varco, Oceaneering International, Framo AS, ITT Bornemann GmbH, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global subsea pumps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global subsea pumps industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global subsea pumps industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global subsea pumps industry?

What is the structure of the global subsea pumps industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global subsea pumps industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Subsea Pumps Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Type

9.1 Centrifugal

9.2 Helico-Axial

9.3 Hybrid Pump

9.4 Twin Screw

9.5 Co-Axial

9.6 ESP (Electrical Submersible Pump)



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Subsea Boosting

10.2 Subsea Separation

10.3 Subsea Injection

10.4 Subsea Gas Compression



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Aker Solutions

13.3.2 Baker Hughes

13.3.3 FMC Technologies

13.3.4 Halliburton

13.3.5 General Electric Company

13.3.6 Flowserve

13.3.7 Leistritz Pumps GmbH

13.3.8 OneSubsea

13.3.9 Sulzer

13.3.10 SPX Corporation

13.3.11 Hayward Tyler Group

13.3.12 National Oilwell Varco

13.3.13 Oceaneering International

13.3.14 Framo AS

13.3.15 ITT Bornemann GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfc6tr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

