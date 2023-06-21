Global Subsea Systems Market Outlook to 2028: Featuring National Oilwell Varco, Subsea7, Aker Solutions and Dril-Quip Among Others

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subsea Systems Market- Outlook and Trends to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More than 400 deepwater discoveries that are yet to be developed, progression in deepwater cost reductions with potential for additional savings, rapidly growing Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in different basins by Independent oil and gas companies, strengthening offshore drilling, and rig activity are some of the major drivers of the Global Subsea Systems Market.



Subsea systems are multicomponent seafloor systems, which facilitate production of hydrocarbons in water depths where conventional fixed or bottom supported platforms cannot be installed. These systems can be located many miles away in deep water and tied back to existing host facilities like the Floating Production System (FPS). A production system is the system that transports reservoir fluids from the subsurface reservoir to the surface, processes and treats the fluids, and prepares the fluids for storage and transfer to a purchaser.



Subsea systems are classified into Subsea production systems and Subsea processing systems. On the basis of production components, Subsea Systems are segmented into- SURF(Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines), Trees, Manifolds, Wellhead, Others. On the basis of subsea processing technology, subsea systems are segmented into- Subsea boosting system, Subsea separation system, Subsea Injection system, and Subsea compression system.



Subsea systems are advantageous due to their ability to develop remote and marginal resources along with increased freedom in placement of subsea wells compared to traditional systems.



Market Development



Scottish wave power company, Mocean Energy along with a consortium of companies is developing a wave-powered renewable energy system for running subsea Equipment.

The project demonstrates how wave power combined with underwater energy storage can be used to cost-effectively lower the carbon footprint of providing power to subsea oil and gas production equipment, and autonomous underwater vehicles.



Regional Analysis



Oil discoveries in Ivory Coast, Suriname, Mexico and other countries globally, along with the exacerbating global energy crisis is driving offshore oil and gas production where reserves tend to last longer than the conventional wells on land.



South America Region Analysis



The discovery of nearly 2 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources in offshore Suriname, the discovery of the Starbroek Block with approximately 10 billion barrels of oil reserves in offshore Guyana, the Guyana-Suriname region of South America is bound to be the regional hotspot for oil exploration and production. Abundant supply of light, sweet, low sulphur crude makes these oil plays extremely attractive in light of the stringent rules associated with carbon intensive oil production and the recent IMO 2020 regulation.



The economic recovery of Brazil's ultra deep water oil and gas market mostly driven by pre-salt projects highlights Brazil as a major market for subsea systems. Brazil is forecasted to witness a subsea system boom between 2023 and 2026. Brazil will experience a peak of SURF activity never seen before, in the years from 2023 to 2026. Despite the pressure on the acceleration of the energy transition, the reheating of the SURF market in Brazil will remain stable for the next decade.



The study offers a detailed analysis of various factors instrumental in affecting the subsea system market's growth. The study also comprehensively analyses the subsea systems market by segmenting it based on geography (North America, South America/Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Rest of the World) based on Type (Subsea Production System and Subsea Processing System), based on components of Subsea Production system (SURF, Subsea Trees, Wellhead, Manifolds, Others) based on Subsea Processing system (Subsea boosting system ,Subsea separation system, Subsea Injection System and Subsea Compression system).



The report also addresses present and future market opportunities, market trends, developments, and the impact of Covid-19 on the global subsea systems market, important commercial developments, trends, regions, and segments poised for the fastest-growth, competitive landscape.



