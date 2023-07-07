Global Subsea Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instil Market Optimism

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subsea Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Subsea Systems estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

SURF, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Subsea Trees segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Subsea Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Impact of Covid-19: A Looming Global Recession and Depressive Oil Industry Outlook for 2020

Massive Decline in Crude Oil Demand Pushes Oil Industry CAPEX and E&P Spending to Downward Trajectory

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

World E&P Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 through 2021

Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020

Breakdown of North American E&P Capital Spending (in %) by Type of Company for 2020

Breakdown of CAPEX Reductions (in US$ Billion) by Type of Oil Company in 1Q 2020

An Introduction to Subsea Systems

Subsea Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF): Largest Product Segment

Subsea Trees Continue to Widen Addressable Market

Subsea Boosting Systems Exhibit Fastest Growth

Sustained Demand for Subsea Separation Systems

Control Systems Make a Cut

Manifolds Remain Highly Relevant

Market for Injection Systems & Compression Systems Will Continue to Grow

COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions, While Inducing Weakness Into Oil & Gas Sector

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Points for the Years 2018 through 2020

Competitive Scenario: A Consolidated Marketplace

Subsea Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Subsea Trees (Production System Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Subsea Boosting Systems (Processing System Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Favorable Long-Term Forecasts for Oil & Gas Sector Instil Market Optimism

Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil in Billion Barrels for the Years 2014-2019

Fossil Fuel Consumption to Remain Unperturbed Despite Rise of Renewables

Breakdown World Energy Demand (in %) by Fuel Type for the Years 2019 and 2040

Emphasis on Migration from Onshore to Offshore Operations to Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects

Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Expenditure Worldwide by Segment (2015-2019): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Drilling, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation (EPCI), Life of Field, Offshore Supply Vehicle, and Subsea

Growing Importance of Deep & Ultra Deep Water Hydrocarbon Exploration Instigates Robust Growth

New Offshore Projects Worldwide Prioritize Deep & Ultra Deep Water Exploration

Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

Subsea Capital Expenditure Worldwide by Depth of Installation (2019 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of CAPEX for Installations at Depth of Below 99 Meters, 100-499, 500-999, 1000-1499, and 1500 Meters and Above

Rise of Sophisticated EOR Technologies Augments Subsea Systems Market

Brief Description of EOR Methods

A Glance at Select Chemical EOR Projects Worldwide

Technology Advancements Widen Scope & Span of Subsea Systems

A Brief Review of Technology Innovations in the Subsea Systems Domain

Digitalization and IoT Step-In to Revolutionize Subsea Landscape

Subsea Systems Market: Strongly Influenced by Trends in Oil Prices

Crude Prices Tumble as Covid-19 Pandemic Weakens Demand

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for Years 2010 through 2021

OPEC Steps In with Production Cut Strategy to Curb Declining Trend in Crude Prices

A Glimpse of OPEC's April 2020 Production Cut Deal

