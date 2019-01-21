Global Sugar Alcohols Business Report 2019: Focus on Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, & Oral-Care Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sugar Alcohols - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sugar Alcohols in Thousand Pounds by the following End-Use Segments:

Food & Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Oral-Care Products

Others

The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:

A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( USA )

) Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH (ACT) ( Germany )

) Beckmann-Kenko GmbH ( Germany )

) Cargill, Inc. ( USA )

) DowDuPont, Inc. ( USA )

) Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ingredion Inc. ( USA )

) Roquette Freres ( France )

) Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited ( China )

) WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sugar Alcohols: An Introductory Prelude

Global Sugar Alcohols Market on a Steady Growth Track

Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities

Growing Awareness About Benefits Offered Enhance Appeal & Image of Sugar Alcohols

Sugar Alcohols Gain Popularity as Sugar-free Sweeteners

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Regional Market

Europe and US

Significant Markets for Sugar Alcohols

Competitive Scenario

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Enterprises Aim to Expand Market Footprint



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector

Exploding Demand for Food Additives Triggers Massive Opportunities

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects

Sugar-free Chewing Gums Containing Polyols Gain Popularity

Soaring Image as Tooth-Friendly' Sweeteners Fuels Consumption Volumes

High Cost of Living Propels Sales

Value Addition Portrays Vibrant Opportunities

Perceived Value of Gums Luring Industry Majors

Energy Bars: The Pocketsize Power Houses

Chocolates are No Longer Just for Kids'

Investments in Processing Technology to Conquer Competition

Increasing Use of Polyols in Pharmaceuticals Augurs Well

New Pharmaceutical Applications of Polyols under Research

Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Registrations & Legalities for Use of Polyols in Cosmetics and Toiletries

Sorbitol

The Most Widely Used Polyol-based Sweetener

Erythritol: Better Digestive Profile

Xylitol Grabs Attention as Key Substitute for Sugar

Mannitol, Maltitol & Isomalt Set to Make Gains

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels to Drive Demand for Sugar Alcohols

Obesity Facts in a Nutshell

Increasing Diabetes Incidence- A Major Growth Factor

Maltitol and Fructo-oligosaccharides Lower Glycaemic Response

A New Study

Favorable Demographics & Socio-Economic Trends Lend Traction

Rising Strength of Middle Income Group

Urban Sprawl

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Controversial Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation

Use of Microbes for the Production of Polyols



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction to Sugar Alcohols

Popular Names for Polyols

Safety Issues

Calorie Comparison with Sugar

Product Segmentation

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Lactitol

Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates (HSH)

End-Use Segmentation

Food and Confectionery

Food & Confectionery

Baked Goods

Chocolate

Dairy & Ice Cream

Surimi

Table Top Sweeteners

Jams and Sauces

Polyol Types used in Food and Confectionery

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Lactitol

Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates (HSH)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Oral-Care Products

Others



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

WILD Flavors Rolls Out SweetUp 4D Sweetening System

Cargill Launches EverSweet

Lampados Launches Liteez

Whole Earth Sweetener Introduces New Lower-Calorie Sweeteners

WILD Flavors Releases Steviol Glycoside Sweeteners in India

DuPont to Showcase OsmoAid Lactitol



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

Cargill Acquires Agrol Brand from BioBased Technologies

Cargill Receives Wichita City Council's Approval to Build New Headquarter Building

Cargill Allocates Additional Investment to Expand Core Operations in India

Ingredion to Distribute SweeGen's Stevia Sweeteners

Cargill Establishes Cargill ONE in China

Ingredion Snaps Up Shandong Huanong Specialty Corn Development Co

DFI Teams Up with Mitr Phol Group



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 70)

The United States (20)

(20) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (9)

(9) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)

