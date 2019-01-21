Global Sugar Alcohols Business Report 2019: Focus on Food & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, & Oral-Care Products
The "Sugar Alcohols - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sugar Alcohols in Thousand Pounds by the following End-Use Segments:
- Food & Confectionery
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Oral-Care Products
- Others
The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A & Z Food Additives Co., Ltd. (China)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Associated British Foods Plc (UK)
- Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH (ACT) (Germany)
- Beckmann-Kenko GmbH (Germany)
- Cargill, Inc. (USA)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd. (China)
- Ingredion Inc. (USA)
- Roquette Freres (France)
- Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited (China)
- WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Sugar Alcohols: An Introductory Prelude
Global Sugar Alcohols Market on a Steady Growth Track
Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities
Growing Awareness About Benefits Offered Enhance Appeal & Image of Sugar Alcohols
Sugar Alcohols Gain Popularity as Sugar-free Sweeteners
Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Regional Market
Europe and US
Significant Markets for Sugar Alcohols
Competitive Scenario
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Chinese Enterprises Aim to Expand Market Footprint
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector
Exploding Demand for Food Additives Triggers Massive Opportunities
Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects
Sugar-free Chewing Gums Containing Polyols Gain Popularity
Soaring Image as Tooth-Friendly' Sweeteners Fuels Consumption Volumes
High Cost of Living Propels Sales
Value Addition Portrays Vibrant Opportunities
Perceived Value of Gums Luring Industry Majors
Energy Bars: The Pocketsize Power Houses
Chocolates are No Longer Just for Kids'
Investments in Processing Technology to Conquer Competition
Increasing Use of Polyols in Pharmaceuticals Augurs Well
New Pharmaceutical Applications of Polyols under Research
Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
Registrations & Legalities for Use of Polyols in Cosmetics and Toiletries
Sorbitol
The Most Widely Used Polyol-based Sweetener
Erythritol: Better Digestive Profile
Xylitol Grabs Attention as Key Substitute for Sugar
Mannitol, Maltitol & Isomalt Set to Make Gains
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels to Drive Demand for Sugar Alcohols
Obesity Facts in a Nutshell
Increasing Diabetes Incidence- A Major Growth Factor
Maltitol and Fructo-oligosaccharides Lower Glycaemic Response
A New Study
Favorable Demographics & Socio-Economic Trends Lend Traction
Rising Strength of Middle Income Group
Urban Sprawl
Increasing Disposable Incomes
Controversial Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation
Use of Microbes for the Production of Polyols
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction to Sugar Alcohols
Popular Names for Polyols
Safety Issues
Calorie Comparison with Sugar
Product Segmentation
Sorbitol
Xylitol
Mannitol
Maltitol
Isomalt
Lactitol
Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates (HSH)
End-Use Segmentation
Food and Confectionery
Food & Confectionery
Baked Goods
Chocolate
Dairy & Ice Cream
Surimi
Table Top Sweeteners
Jams and Sauces
Polyol Types used in Food and Confectionery
Sorbitol
Xylitol
Mannitol
Maltitol
Isomalt
Lactitol
Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates (HSH)
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Oral-Care Products
Others
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
WILD Flavors Rolls Out SweetUp 4D Sweetening System
Cargill Launches EverSweet
Lampados Launches Liteez
Whole Earth Sweetener Introduces New Lower-Calorie Sweeteners
WILD Flavors Releases Steviol Glycoside Sweeteners in India
DuPont to Showcase OsmoAid Lactitol
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont
Cargill Acquires Agrol Brand from BioBased Technologies
Cargill Receives Wichita City Council's Approval to Build New Headquarter Building
Cargill Allocates Additional Investment to Expand Core Operations in India
Ingredion to Distribute SweeGen's Stevia Sweeteners
Cargill Establishes Cargill ONE in China
Ingredion Snaps Up Shandong Huanong Specialty Corn Development Co
DFI Teams Up with Mitr Phol Group
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 70)
- The United States (20)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (9)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)
