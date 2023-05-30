Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market Outlook and Revenue Forecast to 2028: Growing Demand for On-the-Go Snacks, Increase in Gifting Trends and New Products Flavors & Healthy Ingredients

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 55 billion by 2028.



The sugar confectionery market is in growth at a steady pace on account of the rise in demand for on-the-go snacks, an increase in gifting trends, the introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, and growth in the retail market



One of the main causes of the need for convenience snacks as part of the daily diet is rising modernization and a busy combination of work and personal commitments. Due to their busy schedules, customers are forced to hunt for quick-to-prepare food items because they are unable to spend time cooking or dining out during their working hours. Nowadays, as there are more consumers in the workplace, it is more difficult for them to maintain a healthy work-life balance. To provide consumers with a balanced diet, producers and marketers are actively profiting from the introduction and promotion of a variety of chocolate snacks, including on-the-go snacks, chocolate bars, and others.



Strict government regulations to limit the market growth

Strict government regulations are anticipated to protect the quality of these items in nations including the USA , Germany , the UK, China , and India , which presents challenges for new market entrants The hygienic standards for consumption are ensured by the established federal guidelines and rules which is putting pressure on the current organizations to match the standards

Given the implementation of numerous industrial trade and manufacturing restrictions during 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the sugar confectionery business as evidenced by the dropping sales of snacks, notably sweets To balance the rising COVID-related stress levels, consumers' rising propensity and willingness to spend more on food products helped to improve product demand during the pandemic

Scope of the Report



The sugar confectionery products market is segmented by product type, packaging type, and distribution channel. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' sugar confectionery products market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Product Type

Gums

Jellies

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Caramel & Toffees

Mints

Medicated Confectionery

Others

By Packaging Type

Sachet

Box

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Store

Confectionery Stores

Online Retails

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , and Italy )

( , UK, , , and ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India , Indonesia , and Australia )

( , , , , , and ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

Key Players

Lotte Confectionery

Ferrero SpA

Perfetti Van Melle

The Hershey Company

Specialty Food Association, Inc

Nestle SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Jelly Belly Candy Company

Lindt & Sprungli AG

HARIBO of America, Inc

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Product Type: The hard-boiled sweets segment held the largest market share in the global sugar confectionery products market in 2021. From 2022 to 2028, the hard-boiled sweets segment will gain market share for sugar confectionery due to its increased appeal among children. Another element affecting the demand for the product is an increase in consumption to swiftly raise blood sugar levels

By Packaging Type: The sachet segment held the largest share of the global sugar confectionery products market in 2021.

By Distribution Channel: The confectionery store distribution channel segment held the largest share of the global sugar confectionery products market in 2021.

By Geography: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total global sugar confectionery products market.

The global sugar confectionery products market is forecasted to continue a gradual growth that is witnessed during the forecast period. The sugar confectionery market is in growth at a steady pace on account of the rise in demand for on-the-go snacks, the increase in gifting trends, the introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, and the growth in the retail market. The market is highly competitive with ~500 participants concentrating on expansion strategies through product innovations as well as acquisitions and mergers.



Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of the Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Sugar Confectionery Products Market and by Segments

Market Size of Product Type/Packaging Type Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Sugar Confectionery Products Market in Major Regions

Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Regions

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Country



