Global Sugar Substitutes (D-tagatose, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Stevia, Maltitol, Acesulfame and Neotame) Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

The global sugar substitutes market reached a value of US$ 15 Billion in 2018. The market is further expected to reach US$ 19 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2019-2024.

Sugar substitutes are food additives that are used in place of table sugar (sucrose) to sweeten and enhance the flavor of edibles. As their intake does not immediately increase blood sugar, these substitutes are extensively used in the preparation of sugar-free foods and beverages like baked goods, candies, soft drinks, canned foods, dairy products, powdered drink mixes, puddings and jellies. Some of the popular sugar substitutes available in the market include D-tagatose, sorbitol, xylitol, stevia, maltitol, acesulfame and neotame.

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Drivers:

Sugar substitutes are constantly replacing sugar in the food and beverage industry owing to the rising awareness of the negative health effects of sugar along with the increasing cases of obesity around the globe. For instance, food manufacturers are introducing low-calorie variants of food products to expand their consumer base.

Several sugar substitutes are safe for diabetic patients as they allow them to enjoy sweet foods without affecting their insulin levels. The rising prevalence of diabetes, especially in the Middle Eastern countries, has further increased the consumption of sugar-free food items, thereby bolstering the growth of the market.

The consumption of sugar results in tooth decay as the bacteria present in dental plaque metabolize sugar and release acid that can damage the teeth enamel. On the contrary, sugar substitutes like stevia provide active dental benefits and hinder the formation of plaque.

Breakup by Product Type:

Based on types, high-intensity sweeteners are the most popular product type as they provide negligible energy and a more satisfactory texture in comparison with other sugar substitute products. Some of the common high-intensity sweeteners are stevia, aspartame, cyclamate, sucralose and saccharin.

Breakup by Application:

Sugar substitutes are commonly used in the production of beverages like energy drinks, instant teas, soft drinks, juices and diet sodas. Fast-paced lifestyle of the working population has increased the consumption of convenient and ready-to-drink beverages, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.

Breakup by Origin:

Based on the market segmentation by origin, artificial sugar substitutes hold the largest market share as they are widely used in the preparation of processed foods like baked goods, canned food items, jams, jellies, puddings and candies.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sugar substitutes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global sugar substitutes market?

Which are the popular product types in the global sugar substitutes market?

What are the key application segments in the global sugar substitutes market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sugar substitutes market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sugar substitutes market?

What is the structure of the global sugar substitutes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global sugar substitutes market?

How are sugar substitutes manufactured?

