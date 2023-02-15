Global Sulfamic Acid Market Expected to Observe Significant Growth by 2031, owing to the Rising Sulfamic Acid Consumption in Paper and Pulp Product Manufacturing [220-Pages] | Commended by Research Dive

The global sulfamic acid market is predicted to witness striking growth by 2031, due to the increasing consumption of sulfamic acid in the manufacturing of paper and pulp products. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dominant.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Sulfamic Acid Market by Form (Liquid and Powder), and Application (Metal Finishing, Dyes & Pigments, Paper & Pulp, Plastic, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

According to the report, the global sulfamic acid market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $1,372.80 million and rise at a healthy CAGR of 15.0% throughout the estimated timeframe 2022-2031.

Dynamics of the Sulfamic Acid Market

With the rising consumption of sulfamic acid in the production of paper and pulp products all across the globe, the sulfamic acid market is predicted to experience prominent growth throughout the forecast period. Besides, sulfamic acid is a secure acid that can be beneficial for cleaning and descaling applications which is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the increasing demand for sulfamic acid across various industries is expected to create huge growth opportunities over the forecast period. However, the dangerous effects of sulfamic acid may hinder the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Sulfamic Acid Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several industries, it has had a positive impact on the sulfamic acid market. This is mainly due to the increasing use of sulfamic acid in making pesticides and cleaning solutions during the pandemic period. Moreover, the rising concern about cleanliness and hygiene among individuals has further increased the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Segments of the Sulfamic Acid Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on form, application, and region.

By form, the powder sub-segment is expected to be the most productive and is predicted to hold the largest share of the market during the analysis timeframe. The increasing use of sulfamic acid in detergents and toilet cleansers to remove lime scale is expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

By application, the metal finishing sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable and is expected to hold the maximum share of the market over the estimated timeframe. The growing use of sulfamic acid in removing beer scale, protein buildup, and copper corrosion is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

By region, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to hold the highest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The growing chemical industry and increasing technological advancements in the end-use industries are the major factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the estimated timeframe.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the sulfamic acid market include

Jiangsu Yazhong

DuPont

Palm Commodities

AkzoNobel N.V.

Yantai Sanding

BASF SE

Raviraj Group

Mingda Chemical

Shree Sulphamic Chemicals

Nissan Chemical

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

Further, the report also presents other critical aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product analysis, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Sulfamic Acid Market:

