Global Sun Care Products Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 by Type, Form, Gender, Distribution, Region, Companies

The global sun care products market was worth US$ 11.2 Billion in 2018

Sun care products are used on the skin for protection against harmful ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) rays. They counter the damaging effects of continuous sun exposure such as early signs of aging, tanning, sunburn, wrinkles, fine lines and pigmentation. These products are made by using ingredients, such as benzophenone and avobenzone, that create a barrier and prevent the UV rays from harming the skin. The efficiency of a sun care product depends upon its Sun Protection Factor (SPF), a scientific measure that correlates to how long the user can stay in the sun without sustaining any serious damage to the skin.

The frequent occurrence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer caused by exposure to UV radiations is the key factor driving the market. In addition to this, various sun care products also incorporate elements which cater to other related skin care issues such as the signs of aging. An indomitable urge to retain youthfulness among the masses has inclined them toward products which boast of an overall replenishment of the skin cells by providing anti-aging as well as sun protection solutions.

Moreover, the incorporation of organic and natural ingredients in these products is increasing as these ingredients are eco-friendly and have no side-effects. Also, the launch of value-added products with benefits such as diversified fragrances, rapid-drying effects, and glitter and matte-finish is also attracting consumers.

Other factors contributing to the market growth include easy accessibility and wide distribution through online retailers and multi-brand stores, rising disposable income and awareness about the benefits of these products, along with aggressive promotional activities by several leading manufacturers.

The market to reach a value of US$ 13.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sun care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global sun care products industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sun care products industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sun care products industry?

What is the structure of the global sun care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global sun care products industry?

What are the profit margins in the sun care products industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sun Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Form

5.5 Market Breakup by Gender

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Sun Protection Products

6.2 After-Sun Products

6.3 Self-Tanning Products



7 Market Breakup by Product Form

7.1 Cream

7.2 Gel

7.3 Lotion

7.4 Wipes

7.5 Spray

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Gender

8.1 Female

8.2 Male

8.3 Unisex



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Specialty Retailers

9.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

9.4 Online Stores

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.2 L'Oreal

15.3.3 Revlon

15.3.4 Unilever

15.3.5 Shiseido

15.3.6 Estee Lauder

15.3.7 Beiersdorf

15.3.8 Avon Products

15.3.9 Clarins Group

15.3.10 Proctor & Gamble

15.3.11 Coty

15.3.12 Lotus Herbals

15.3.13 Amway

15.3.14 Edgewell Personal Care



