Global Super Abrasives Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% During the Forecast Period 2018-2023 - Key Trends, Drivers and Opportunities

The global super abrasives market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The number of applications for super abrasives is steadily growing. They are employed in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics, oil and gas and others. They are typically used to make tools from high-speed steel. Electronics industry forms the major market segment, with ~48.8% market share.

Conventional Abrasives Substituted by Super Abrasives

Conventional abrasives used in grinding and cutting tools are silicon carbide, corundum, aluminum oxide and so on. Tools with vitrified bonds are made with feldspar, clays and other fusible materials. The steps in conventional machining techniques for finishing requires grinding and for some manufacturing process electrical discharge machining.



Pink aluminum oxide, white aluminum oxide, zirconia, silicon carbide, ceramic aluminum oxide and aluminum oxide/silicon carbide mix (AC) are used for manufacturing and regrinding of cutting tools, such as drills, milling cutters, reamers and so on. Super abrasives, such as diamond and CBN tools, have been growing in usage and demand since 1985. These tools are also easily automated with CNC machine tools with latest profiling and cutting techniques. The use of super abrasives is increasing and its higher usage in different end-user industries such as automotive, medical (dental tools and others), aerospace, cutting, non-ferrous metals, stone, ceramic materials, oil & gas exploration and so on.



Turbines Application to Grow Higher



The global super abrasives market in the turbines application segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast (2018 - 2023). Super abrasives are used in turbojets for an aircraft and stationary turbines, to produce energy. CBN and diamond abrasives are used in turbine blades and turbine blade ends, respectively.



The trend in the turbine technology is to develop more economic, efficient and eco-friendly engines. Research activities have been carried out to achieve such technological advancements by increasing a number of high performance materials in turbine assemblies. Annular grooves are found on the outer diameter of the compressor assembly. Annular grooves are formed in a creep feed grinding process, while the casing is held firmly on a rotary table. Highly accurate geometry is required to achieve gas tightness at the blade tips. Electroplated tools are used extensively in such operations.



China to Lead the Market



Super abrasives is one of the major markets in China, owing to the high manufacturing activities by the numerous end-user industries. The supply of super abrasives in the country is maintained by both the domestic and global players.



The aerospace industry in the Republic of China is growing rapidly as the Chinese Aerospace Policy presents its strong intention to reach at the top in the aerospace production and development. The growth is further supported by the country's defense budget, which is increasing significantly, each year. The country's defense budget is more than the combined defense budget of the entire Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the country's objective for 12% annual expansion in the civil aircraft sector over the next decade is expected to drive the growth of the super abrasives market.



Notable Developments in the Market

In October 2017 , 3M declared that it has finalized the sale of its electronic monitoring business to funds recommended by Apax Partners, for approximately $200 million

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Scope of The Report



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights

3.1 Overview

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Regulatory Policies Analysis

3.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's 5 Force Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Consumers

3.4.3 Threat Of New Entrants

3.4.4 Threat Of Substitute Products And Services

3.4.5 Degree Of Competition



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Cnc Machines Replacing Old Technologies.

4.1.2 Conventional Abrasives Substituted By Super Abrasives

4.1.3 Growing Use In Automobile Sector.

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investment Due To High Cost Of Abrasives

4.2.2 Advanced Technological Requirements

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Adaptation In Medium Scale Industries

4.3.2 Growing Research For Cost Reduction



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Diamond

5.1.1.1 Vitrified Diamond

5.1.1.2 Electroplated Diamond

5.1.1.3 Resin Bond Diamond

5.1.1.4 Metal Diamond

5.1.2 Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

5.1.2.1 Vitrified CBN

5.1.2.2 Electroplated CBN

5.1.2.3 Resin Bond CBN

5.1.2.4 Metal CBN

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Medical

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Oil & Gas

5.2.7 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Powertrain

5.3.2 Bearing

5.3.3 Gear

5.3.4 Tool Grinding

5.3.5 Turbines

5.3.6 Others (Inc. Glass)



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.4 Rest Of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Italy

6.3.5 Nordic Countries

6.3.6 Spain

6.3.7 Rest Of Europe

6.4 Rest Of The World

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.3 Uae

6.4.4 Others



7. Technological Snapshot

7.1 Current Technologies

7.2 Upcoming Technologies

7.3 Patent Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations And Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies Adopted By Leading Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1 3M

9.2 Action Superabrasive

9.3 Asahi

9.4 Avic

9.5 Carbodiam

9.6 Chanway

9.7 Diamant Gesellschaft Tesch Gmbh

9.8 Diametall

9.9 Dr.Kaiser

9.10 Eagles Superabrasives

9.11 Effgen

9.12 Ehwa

9.13 Elephant Abrasives

9.14 Finzler, Schrock & Kimmel Gmbh

9.15 Heger Gmbh Excellent Diamond Tools

9.16 Hongtuo Superhard

9.17 Husqvarna Construction Prod.

9.18 Klingspor

9.19 Krebs & Riedel

9.20 Kure

9.21 Luxin

9.22 Mirka

9.23 Noritake

9.24 Saily

9.25 Saint Gobain

9.26 Sak Industries Private Limited

9.27 Sandvik Hyperion

9.28 Shanghai Z&Y

9.29 Sia Abrasives Ind Ag

9.30 Slip Naxos

9.31 Subei

9.32 Super Abrasives

9.33 Tesch

9.34 Tvmk

9.35 Tyrolit

9.36 Vsm Abrasives

9.37 White Dove

9.38 Wst Winterthur Tech.

9.39 Zische Euro-Abrasiv Schleifwerzeuge Gmbh

9.40 ZZSM



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xd6zsd/global_super?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-super-abrasives-market-forecast-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-6-during-the-forecast-period-2018-2023---key-trends-drivers-and-opportunities-300654921.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

