Global Supercapacitor Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.06% - Key Vendors are Loxus, LS Mtron, Maxwell Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con & Panasonic

The global supercapacitor market to grow at a CAGR of 21.06% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Supercapacitor Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increased focus on supercapacitors. The current supercapacitors available in the market are not pocket-friendly and possess limited scalability. To overcome these limitations, companies are focusing on manufacturing carbon nanotubes and graphene-based supercapacitors.



According to the report, one driver in the market is benefits of supercapacitors. Supercapacitors have the largest capacitance value than other capacitors. Dielectrics measure their capacitance in picofarads and microfarads.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost burden. The high initial cost of supercapacitors or ultracapacitors poses a primary challenge during their large-scale adoption and commercialization. The cost of a supercapacitor to be incorporated into an electric car ranges from $2000 to $10,000 per kWh.



Market Trends



Increasing focus on advanced supercapacitors

Emergence of different technologies

Increasing investments in R&D for the development of hybrid supercapacitors



Key vendors

Ioxus

Ls Mtron

Maxwell Technologies

Nippon Chemi-Con

Panasonic

