Global Supercapacitors Market Products, Modules and Applications Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of 35 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 100+ Companies

The Automotive & Transportation sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Supercapacitors, the global demand for which is anticipated to compound annually at 16.6% during 2019-2026 in reaching a projected US$2.7 billion by 2026. The overall global market for Supercapacitors is expected to exceed US$3 billion in 2020.



The global market for supercapacitors is the largest, as also the fastest growing, in Asia-Pacific.

However, the adverse impact upon every industry caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in China in December 2019 has left its mark on the demand for supercapacitors also. While before the incidence of this pandemic the market for supercapacitors presented a rosy picture, with high double-digit growth rates in the range of 25%-35%, these trends would now be difficult to sustain.

Countries across the globe are facing challenging medium-term futures and recovery could take anywhere from one to three years, again based on what the trajectory of a particular region's economy was before this devastating outbreak.



Western Europe and the United States seem to have been more badly affected than Asian regions, though it is still early days as far as any abatement of the contagion is expected. However, many countries have now started opening up their industrial activity in a bid to revive sagging markets and hopefully others, too, would join in and make this a concerted effort.



Research Findings & Coverage

Supercapacitors global market research report analyzes the market with respect to product types, module types and end-use vertical

The market size of Supercapacitors is estimated in this report by product type, module type and end-use vertical across all major countries

Revolutionary Supercapacitor with Ten Times More Energy Density Developed

Carbon Nanowalls and Carbon Nanotubes the Latest Advancements in Supercapacitors

Thanks to Supercapacitors, Potential for Battery-Free Electric Cars Bright

Metal Nanoparticles in Paper-Based Supercapacitors Enable in Improving Energy Density

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 35

The industry guide includes the contact details for 101 companies

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Supercapacitors market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Revolutionary Supercapacitor with Ten Times More Energy Density Developed

Current and Future Prospects of Carbon-Based Electrode Materials for Microsupercapacitors in Self-Powering Sensor Networks

Carbon Nanowalls and Carbon Nanotubes the Latest Advancements in Supercapacitors

Thanks to Supercapacitors, Potential for Battery-Free Electric Cars Bright

New Generation of Wearable Electronics Bolstered by Flexible, Solar-Powered Supercapacitors

3D-Printed Supercapacitor Electrode Shows Unmatched Lab Performance

Metal Nanoparticles in Paper-Based Supercapacitors Enable in Improving Energy Density

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

CAP-XX LTD ( AUSTRALIA )

) Eaton Corporation Plc ( Ireland )

) Ioxus Inc ( United States )

) KEMET Electronics Corporation ( United States )

) Korchip Corporation ( South Korea )

) LS Mtron Ltd. ( South Korea )

) LS Ultracapacitor ( South Korea )

) Maxwell Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

) Nesscap Co., Ltd ( South Korea )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) SEIKO Instruments, Inc. ( Japan )

) Skeleton Technologies GmbH ( Germany )

) SPEL Technologies Private Ltd. ( India )

) Tecate Group ( United States )

) Vinatech Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Yunasko Ltd ( United Kingdom )

KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Murata Makes Two New Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors for Automotive Applications

Ioxus Acquired by XS Power Batteries

Skeleton Technologies Unveils SkelMod 131V Ultracapacitor

Kyocera Corporation Acquires AVX Corporation

Skeleton Technologies Develops SkelMod 17V 533F Ultracapacitor Module

Skeleton Technologies to Supply Ultracapacitor Modules to Attabotics, Inc

Skeleton Technologies and Medcom Join Hands-on Ultracapacitors

VINATech Participates in JAPAN International Exhibition

International Exhibition Evans Capacitor Company Receives $7 Million in Follow on Orders from Northrop Grumman

in Follow on Orders from Northrop Grumman Skeleton Technologies Unveils SkelCap SCA0300 Ultracapacitor

Murata?s Supercapacitor Production Lines Acquired by CAP-XX

VINATech Unveils New 3.8V Hybrid Capacitors VPC Series

Chengdu OK New Energy Acquired by AVX Corporation

Integration of Maxwells Ultracapacitor Business into Tesla

Skeleton Technologies Agrees to Supply Ultracapacitors to Skoda Electric

Latest Release of the XLR-51 Supercapacitor Module by Eaton

Maxwell Technologies Acquired by Tesla

United Energy Inaugurates Research & Development Production Base for Ultracapacitors

First Successful Space Launch of HCCCap Space-grade Super Capacitor Power Supply System

Wuxi Murata to Establish New Capacitor Production Center

HCC Energy Tech. Co., Ltd Starts Construction of R & D and Production Base for HCCCap

Successful Launch of HCCCap Multi-Satellite Separation Ultracapacitor Power System

Wrights Group Ltd to Receive Ultracapacitors from Skeleton Technologies

Dimac Red S.p.A and Skeleton Technologies Collaborate

Brush Traction Selects Skeleton Technologies for Ultracapacitors

Nanoramic Laboratories Closed a Series D $5 Million Investment Round

Investment Round Eaton?s XLM Supercapacitor Completes the CE Mark Self-Certification

Skeleton Technologies and MJR Commercialize Ultracapacitors

AVX Increases Maximum Operating Temperatures for TWD High-Temp Max-Cap Supercapacitors

Menestor S.r.o and Skeleton Technologies Enter into Partnership

Maxwell Joined Forces with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

FastCAP Systems is Now Nanoramic Laboratories

Industrys First 3V Thin Prismatic Supercapacitors Developed by CAP-XX

Panasonics Gold Caps to be Replaced by Korchip Supercapacitors

High-Power, High-Energy Applications to Use Eaton?s 3.0 V XT Supercapacitor

Successful Launch of Two Space Satellites Using Enhanced HCCCap Supercapacitor Power Supply

Launch of NTU-Blue Solutions Flash Shuttle Equipped with Supercapacitors and a LMP Battery

Launch of Beijing Hezhong Huineng Technology?s HCCCap Integrated Supercapacitor Backup Power Module

CAP-XXs First Large Order for Mass Produced Thinline Supercapacitors

L3-HAPLS Petawatt Laser System Delivered to ELI Beamlines Research Center

LS Mtron Introduces New LSUC 3.0V 100F Snap-in Type Cell

NEC TOKIN Acquired by KEMET

Launch of CAP-XX First Compact Cylindrical Supercapacitors

Skeleton Technologies Opens the Largest Supercapacitor Facility in Europe

UL Certification for LS Mtron?s Seven Ultracapacitor Products

