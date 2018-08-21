Global Superhard Materials Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Focus on Key Players, Recent Industry Activity & Latest Innovations

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Superhard Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superhard Materials in US$ by the following Product Segments:





Cemented Carbides

Tool Steels

Ceramics

Diamonds

CBN/PCBN

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Cemented Carbides



Tool Steels



Ceramics



Diamonds



CBN/PCBN







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Prelude



Superhard Materials - An Overview



Outlook



Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



Current State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth



Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth



Innovation Drives Superhard Materials Market



Superhard Crystal - a Future Material Harder than Diamonds



Search for Superhard Materials



Process Efficiency Gains Primary Importance



Powdered Materials Raise Health Concerns



Superhard Tools for Super Alloys



Grinding Wheels: A Major Application of Alumina Zirconia Abrasives



Advances in Grinding Machines Technology



Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market



Revival in the Automotive Industry Improve Prospects for Superhard Materials



Tool Steel and Advanced Ceramics to Benefit from Stable Automotive Industry







3. AN INSIGHT INTO CEMENTED CARBIDES MARKET



Introduction



Carbide Continues to Eat into HSS Market Share







4. TOOL STEELS MARKET - A REVIEW



Tool Steels Makes a Smart Recovery



Cold Work Tool Steels Dominate Tool Steel Market



High-Speed Steel Market - Key Challenges



Other Key Statistics:



Competition in Tool Steels Market







5. AN OVERVIEW OF ADVANCED CERAMICS MARKET



Advanced Ceramics to Turbo Charge Growth in the World Market



Electroceramics Lead the Pack



Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Advanced Ceramics



Growing Automobile Production Fuels Advanced Ceramics Demand



Medical Sector: Emerging as a Major Market for Advanced Ceramics



Growing Applications of Advanced Ceramics in Aerospace Industry



Energy Sector Spurs New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics



Superconductors Driving Demand for Advanced Ceramics



High-Performance Ceramics Gain Prominence



Rising Demand for Ceramic Armor Fueling Structural Ceramics Sales



Advanced Ceramics to Prove Advantageous in Aluminum Production



Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics in Chemical Processing Reactors



Silicon-Nitride Ceramic Ball Bearings Outlast Conventional Steel Bearings



Challenges for Commercialization of Advanced Ceramics



Competition







6. DIAMOND MARKET - A REVIEW



Overview



Diamonds Competing with New Age Luxuries for Discretionary Spends



Emerging Economies to Drive Diamond Demand



Synthetic Diamond Market: An Overview



Factors Affecting Rough Diamond Supply



Global Diamond Supply - An Insight



Quality is the Key to Diamond Grading



Prospects for Diamond Mining



Competitive Scenario







7. CUBIC BORON NITRIDE/POLYCRYSTALLINE CUBIC BORON NITRIDE (CBN/PCBN) MARKET



Market Overview



Opportunities & Challenges



Inserts and Cutting - Prime Movers for Cubic Boron Nitrate Tools



Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fueling CBN Market



Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area



CBN Demand Surging through Technological and Application Advances



Developments in CBN Grinding



CBN Films Market: An Overview







8. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Superhard Materials: An Introduction



Cemented Carbides



Physical Properties



Raw Materials



Production Process



Applications



Quality of a Cemented Carbide Tool



Types of Carbide Cutting Tools



Carbide Cutting Tools



Coated Carbides



CVD Vs. PVD



Advantages



Cemented Tungsten Carbide



Categories of Tungsten Carbide



Binder Systems



Tool Steels



Introduction



Types of Tool Steels



High-Speed Tool Steels



Hot-Work Tool Steels



Cold-Work Tool Steels



Shock-Resistant Tool Steels



Mold Steels



Special-Purpose Tool Steels



Water-Hardening Tool Steels



Tailored for Application



Welding of Tool Steels



Ceramics



Introduction



Characteristics of Ceramics



Categories of Ceramics



Traditional Ceramics



Advanced Ceramics



Design of Advanced Ceramics



Manufacturing of Advanced Ceramics



Types of Advanced Ceramics



Structural Ceramics



Ceramic Coatings



Monolithic Ceramics



Engineered Ceramic Composite Materials



Refractories



Ceramic Matrix Composites



Ceramic Fibers and Coatings



Key Developments in Advanced Ceramics



Near Net Shape Technique Reducing Manufacturing Costs



Diamonds



Diamond: The Hardest Natural Material



Properties of Diamond



Price Vs. Quality



Applications



Industrial Diamonds



Diamond: Product Segments



Natural Vs. Synthetic Diamonds: A Comparative Study



Natural Diamond



Properties of Natural Diamond:



Categorization of Natural Diamonds



Natural Diamond Categories



Natural Industrial Diamonds



End-Use Applications



End-Use of Industrial Diamonds Based on Grit Sizes



Historic Review



Synthetic Industrial Diamonds



Process of Manufacture



Major Product Categories



Product Description: Synthetic Industrial Diamonds



End-Use Applications



Synthetic Industrial Diamonds: End Use Applications (By Category)



Diamond Thin Films



Properties of Diamond Thin Films



Process of Manufacture



Types of Diamond Thin Films



Major End-Use Applications



Diamond Supply Chain



Cubic Boron Nitride



Cubic Boron Nitride: Product Segments



Mono crystalline Cubic Boron Nitride



Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN)



Product Analysis: PCBN Products



Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN) Thin Films



Manufacturing Procedures



Electron Beam Evaporation Technique (Through Hot Filament Usage)



Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MO-CVD) Technique



Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition Technique



Microwave Plasma Assisted Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MP-MO-CVD)



Major End-Use Applications



Materials Recommended for Cutting with Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)



Productivity Compresses Cost Issues



Maintenance is Low for PCBN Tools



CBN Plated Wheels



Swift Following



The Coolant Factor



CBN Wheel Vs Commodity Wheel







9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







9.1 Focus on Select Players







9.2 Recent Industry Activity



Lucara Diamond Acquires Clara Diamond Solutions



Dover Corp. Christens Spin-Off Company as Apergy



Sumitomo Electric Introduces Coated Carbide MULTIDRILL MDM Series



KKR to Take Over Hyperion



VBN Components Introduces Vibenite 290



The Washington Companies Acquires Dominion Diamond



Mitsubishi Materials Launches Cemented Carbide Products New Brand, DIAEDGE



Astorg to Acquire Majority Stake in Surfaces Technological Abrasives



NanoSteel Introduces 3D Printable Tool Steel



Oerlikon Expands Portfolio through New Acquisitions







10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Superhard Materials Market by Product Segment







11. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







11.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Industrial Diamond Market - A Review



Technological Developments Pave Way for Future Growth



Trade Statistics:



Cemented Carbides



Tungsten Carbide Market



Silicon Carbide (SiC) Cutting Tools Find Favor



Structural Changes Impact Tool Steel Market



Advanced Ceramics Market: An Overview



Booming Shale Gas Extraction Augurs Well for Advanced Ceramics



Medical Market - A High Potential End-Use Segment



Transportation Equipment Sector Spurs Demand



Key Statistical Findings:



B. Market Analytics







11.2 Canada



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Overview of Diamond Market



Trade Statistics:



B. Market Analytics







11.3 Japan



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Japan - A Leading Producer of Electronics



B. Market Analytics







11.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Advanced Ceramics in Europe: An Overview



B. Market Analytics







11.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis







11.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis







11.5.1 China



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Advanced Ceramics Market: An Overview



A Glance at Cemented Carbide Market



Diamond Superhard Materials Market



B. Market Analytics











11.6 Latin America







11.7 Rest of World



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Africa - A Major Source of Diamonds



B. Market Analytics







12. COMPANY PROFILES

