Global Superstar YOSHIKI Makes Highly Anticipated Paris Fashion Week Debut with MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS Collection September 30 at Palais de Chaillot

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticipation continues to mount for the debut of MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS at Paris Fashion Week, where global superstar YOSHIKI will present his latest ready-to-wear collection on September 30 at Palais de Chaillot. YOSHIKI has already solidified his reputation for pushing boundaries with his genderless style and breathtaking presentations. Celebrities including actress Rebel Wilson and streetwear legend Hiroshi Fujiwara are confirmed to attend.

Global superstar YOSHIKI will present his high-fashion line MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS at Paris Fashion Week on September 30 at Palais de Chaillot. The YouTube video of the brand's premiere at Milan Fashion Week has garnered over 10 million views.

YOSHIKI stunned the worlds of fashion and rock music after he debuted MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year. The debut received overwhelming attention from major fashion media around the world including Vogue who said, "At MAISON YOSHIKI, modern tailoring and hard-edge details make perfect harmony." FAB UK called it "cutting-edge", and Rain Magazine dubbed the collection "a new era in fashion" and "a beacon of innovation and elegance."

The video of the dramatic runway show in Milan is still garnering attention and has been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube.

VIDEO: MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS at Milan Fashion Week 24/25 (Full Show)

https://youtu.be/gVBknbEPi3Y

YOSHIKI's upcoming Paris Fashion Week show is the latest event in his whirlwind schedule, including a series of sold-out dinner shows in Japan last month and recording sessions in his L.A. studio for several upcoming releases, like the highly anticipated international theme song to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary.

Earlier this week, YOSHIKI was also invited to perform at the Atlantic Council's Global Citizen Awards in NY, as a special guest of honoree Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group, who is credited with playing a significant role in elevating the international influence of Korean culture including serving as the Executive Producer of the Academy Award winning film Parasite and Academy-Award nominated film Past Lives. YOSHIKI gave a solo piano performance of his chart-topping X JAPAN song "Endless Rain" to an audience of the world's top industry and government leaders, including co-founder of DreamWorks SKG Jeffrey Katzenberg and Pachinko author Min Jin Lee.

The prestigious event, which was held during the 2024 United Nations General Assembly, will be broadcast starting Thursday, October 3, at 9:00am ET at https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/global-citizen-awards/

ABOUT YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock group X Japan. YOSHIKI was named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence and is described by Billboard as "a musical innovator".

In addition to MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS, the multi-faceted creator has introduced a new collection of crystal stemware in collaboration with French crystal maker Baccarat. YOSHIKI's collaboration with Baccarat began in 2021 when he was selected as one of the designers to commemorate Baccarat's 180th anniversary in 2021.This project also stems from YOSHIKI's creation of Y by YOSHIKI wine with the Mondavi family in Napa, California, and the establishment of YOSHIKI's own premiere Champagne brand with renowned French house POMMERY.

YOSHIKI launched Yoshikimono in 2009 as a fusion of tradition and innovation. Yoshikimono was chosen to be displayed at the prestigious V&A Museum in London and at the Musée du Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac in Paris alongside works from other prominent fashion designers Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and John Galliano. YOSHIKIMONO has headlined Tokyo Fashion Week multiple times since 2015, and he is the first Japanese male talent to be featured on the cover of Vogue Japan.

In 2023, YOSHIKI's directorial debut feature film YOSHIKI: Under the Sky premiered in New York, Tokyo, London, and Los Angeles, followed by showings in over 130 theaters in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

