Global Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Set to Reach $5.76 Billion by 2023
Dec 02, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SCADA market is well-established and is witnessing a period of medium-to-low growth.
It was valued at $5.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $5.76 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2018 to 2023.
The market has been holistically analyzed through 3 main segments, including SCADA hardware, software, and services. The SCADA hardware system consists of a series of RTUs, master stations, and the associated communication equipment. The software segment in this study includes, operating system software and industry-specific application software.
The services segment includes project services, maintenance, and support services by SCADA system suppliers.
It has been segmented into three end-user segments: electric power, oil and gas, and water and wastewater.
Geographically, the SCADA systems market can be segmented into North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. Under electric power, power generation through fossil fuel, wind, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal have been taken into account. Under water and waste water industries plant facilities that treat wet waste and recycle it within the production process have been considered. Under oil and gas, plants responsible for the production of crude petroleum, mining and extraction of oil from shale and oil sands, production of natural gas, sulfur recovery from the natural gas, and hydrocarbon liquid recovery have been included.
With the impending exit of UK from the European Union, manufacturing industries are likely restrict themselves from investing in manufacturing units in the UK. Instead, they are expected to move to other parts of Europe. The European SCADA industry is expected to decline in terms of its growth rate during the next 4 to 5 years.
Key Highlights
- One of the major challenges faced by SCADA manufacturers in the global market is regarding enhanced cybersecurity needs. Cyber threats demand an extensive allocation of resources toward risk management which can increase CAPEX costs, restraining the adoption of smart solutions to improve operations in manufacturing industries.
- A greater mix of renewable-energy based power generation, which is being increasingly decentralized, drives the development of microgrids. This ensures energy security with distribution networks and fuels the need for SCADA systems.
- The current trend in the SCADA distribution channel involves different suppliers partnering with each other in order to provide a complete solution to end users. For example, sometimes in order to configure a complete system offering, SCADA suppliers may enter into an agreement with other vendors for an RTU, controller, or an application software catering to a particular industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Description of the Market and Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation by Architecture
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Segmentation by Vertical Market
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total SCADA Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total SCADA Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total SCADA Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Impact of Megatrends
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Collaboration for Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Thrust on Renewable Energy
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Impact of Automation Industry Mega Trends on the SCADA Market
- Mega Trend Impact on the SCADA Market
8. Hardware Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Software Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Service Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. North America Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
12. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Analysis
13. Asia-Pacific Analysis
14. Latin America Analysis
15. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
16. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wytn5d
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article