Global Surface-to-Air Missile Market to 2023: Modernization Schemes Improve Prospects for Vertical Markets
The "Global Surface-to-Air Missile Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing number of missile attacks in the Middle East, coupled with North Korea's long range missile tests, China's expansion in the South China Sea, and Russia's sale of S-400 has inspired growth within the surface-to-air missile (SAM) market. SAM systems were originally designed to counter threats posed by enemy aircraft, but advanced fighter aircraft and hypersonic missiles are driving research and development spending on the advancement of SAMs. The short range air defense missiles is the most promising segment, as it has a large global inventory that can help develop and reengineer the systems. While all the major players are focused on selling their major missiles, there is a large window for new market participants.
Some of the questions this research will address include:
- Is the SAM market growing, how long will it continue to grow for, and at what rate?
- What segment of the existing SAM market offers the best opportunity for potential market entrants?
- Who are the existing competitors within the SAM market and which companies control the largest share of the market?
- How are companies collaborating within the market?
- What factors are driving or restraining the global SAM market?
- Which regions lead the market in terms of future spending?
- What are the key trends, events, and transactions in the markets around the world?
SAM, for this research, is defined as the systems devised for launch from a ground station, ground vehicle, or surface ship vessel as a defense weapon against air threats. The market does not include nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile systems specifically designed for strategic warfare.
The regions reviewed include Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East (ME), and only the United States (US) in North America as other countries in the region were not active during the research period. Although the China and Russia markets are active, they are not explored in great depth because their transactions are not publicized in detail and they do not transact with most North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries.
Key Topics:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total SAM Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total SAM Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- SAM Market-Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
- Percent Spending Forecast by Region
- Spending Forecast by Region
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total SAM Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Platform Reengineering
- Strategic Imperatives for SAM Market Participants
7. LRSAM Segment Analysis
- LRSAM Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- LRSAM Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
8. MRSAM Segment Analysis
- MRSAM Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- MRSAM Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
9. Missile Defense Segment Analysis
- Missile Defense Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Missile Defense Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
10. SHORAD Segment Analysis
- SHORAD Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- SHORAD Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
11. APAC Analysis
- APAC Key Findings
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
12. Europe Analysis
- Europe Key Findings
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
13. Middle East
- Middle East Key Findings
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
14. US Analysis
- US Key Findings
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
15. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
16. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
