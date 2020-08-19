Global Surface Treatment Market (2019 to 2025) - by Chemical Type, Base Material, End-use Industry, Region, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surface Treatment Market by Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings), by Base Material (Metals, Plastic, Others), by End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Oil & Gas Pipeline, Others), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surface Treatment Market is expected to undergo substantial rate of growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly chemicals and increasing investment in the chemical industry. The increasing demand for durable and wear-resistant products is leading to the high demand for surface treatment around the world. Further, increasing infrastructural and industrial activity is expected to propel the growth of the surface treatment market by 2025.



Surface treatment is a process applied to the surface of a material to make it better in some way, such as by making it more resistant to corrosion or wear. It is majorly utilized for treatment of metals and alloys as well as treatment of printed circuit boards, which are made up of plastic and metal. It finds wide application in the coatings industry for all types of material.



The Global Surface Treatment Market can be segmented based on chemical type, base material, end-use industry and region. Based on chemical type, the market is segmented into cleaners, plating chemicals and conversion coatings. The plating chemicals segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large use of the plating chemicals in the end-use industries like transportation, construction and the industrial machinery.



Based on base material, the Global Surface Treatment Market is categorized into metals, plastic and others. Among them, the plastic segment is anticipated to undergo high growth in the next five years as it provides better chemical resistance over metals. The lightweight property of plastics is making them find increased use in the automotive as well as general industry.



Major companies operating in the Global Surface Treatment Market include Platform Specialty Products Corporation , NOF Corporation , Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , Chemetall, Inc. , Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. , DOW Chemcials, Elementis, Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Raschig GmbH, Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co. Ltd and Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH, among others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Surface Treatment Market.

To forecast the Global Surface Treatment Market based on chemical type, base material, end-use industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Surface Treatment Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Surface Treatment Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Surface Treatment Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surface Treatment Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Surface Treatment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings)

6.2.2. By Base Material (Metals, Plastic, Others)

6.2.3. By End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Oil & Gas Pipeline, Industrial Machinery, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Surface Treatment Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Chemical Type

7.2.2. By Base Material

7.2.3. By End-use Industry

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Surface Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Base Material

7.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry

7.3.2. India Surface Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Base Material

7.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry

7.3.3. Japan Surface Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Base Material

7.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry

7.3.4. South Korea Surface Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Chemical Type

7.3.4.2.2. By Base Material

7.3.4.2.3. By End-use Industry

7.3.5. Australia Surface Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Chemical Type

7.3.5.2.2. By Base Material

7.3.5.2.3. By End-use Industry



8. Europe Surface Treatment Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Chemical Type

8.2.2. By Base Material

8.2.3. By End-use Industry

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Surface Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Base Material

8.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry

8.3.2. Germany Surface Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Base Material

8.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry

8.3.3. United Kingdom Surface Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Base Material

8.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry

8.3.4. Ukraine Surface Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Chemical Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Base Material

8.3.4.2.3. By End-use Industry

8.3.5. Spain Surface Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Chemical Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Base Material

8.3.5.2.3. By End-use Industry



9. North America Surface Treatment Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Chemical Type

9.2.2. By Base Material

9.2.3. By End-use Industry

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Surface Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Base Material

9.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry

9.3.2. Mexico Surface Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Base Material

9.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry

9.3.3. Canada Surface Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Base Material

9.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry



10. South America Surface Treatment Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Chemical Type

10.2.2. By Base Material

10.2.3. By End-use Industry

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Surface Treatment Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Base Material

10.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry

10.3.2. Argentina Surface Treatment Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Base Material

10.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry

10.3.3. Colombia Surface Treatment Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Base Material

10.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry



11. Middle East and Africa Surface Treatment Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Chemical Type

11.2.2. By Base Material

11.2.3. By End-use Industry

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Surface Treatment Market Outlook

11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1.1. By Value

11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type

11.3.1.2.2. By Base Material

11.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Surface Treatment Market Outlook

11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2.1.1. By Value

11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type

11.3.2.2.2. By Base Material

11.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry

11.3.3. UAE Surface Treatment Market Outlook

11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type

11.3.3.2.2. By Base Material

11.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Platform Specialty Products Corporation

14.2.2. NOF Corporation

14.2.3. Atotech Deutschland GmbH

14.2.4. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.2.5. Chemetall, Inc.

14.2.6. Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

14.2.7. PPG Industries, Inc.

14.2.8. Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

14.2.9. DOW Chemcials

14.2.10. Elementis

14.2.11. Metal Finishing Technologies LLC

14.2.12. Quaker Chemical Corporation

14.2.13. Raschig GmbH

14.2.14. Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co. Ltd

14.2.15. Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd2wim

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

