Global Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Markets Report 2019: Global Sales of these Products Totaled More than $2.0bn in 2018
Oct 16, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Heart Valve Management Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive medical market and technology report, which covers the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and RoW markets from 2018-23, provides an overview and in-depth market analysis of the surgical heart valve products used in the treatment of heart valve stenosis, regurgitation, and other valvular disorders.
These products include surgical heart valve repair (annuloplasty) systems, surgical heart valve replacement products, and percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV) systems. Global sales of these products totaled more than $2.0bn in 2018, and are expected to experience relatively flat growth over the forecast period, with PBV sales experiencing robust double-digit growth and heart valve repair and replacement product sales declining.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Heart valve disorders overview
Global surgical heart valve management market
- Market drivers and limiters
- Device segment insights
- Technology trends
- Market leaders
- Competitive strategies
- Emerging competition
Methodology
Bibliography
- Surgical heart valve management products, global market forecast, 2018-23
- Global surgical heart valve management products market, share by country/region, 2018
- Global surgical heart valve management product sales by product segment, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Valvular Heart Disease Overview
Types of heart valve disorders
- Valvular stenosis
- Tricuspid valve/pulmonary valve stenosis
- Valvular regurgitation
Conditions associated with heart valve disorders
- Congenital defects
- Acquired disorders
- Calcific degeneration
- Infective endocarditis
- Rheumatic fever
- Heart failure
Heart valve disorder diagnosis
Heart valve disease treatment options
- Pharmaceutical treatments
- Surgical and other interventional solutions
Bibliography
- Progression of valvular heart disease
- Euro Heart Survey on Valvular Heart Disease patient population, native heart valve disorders, by type
- Types of valvular heart disease and associated conditions of valve disease
Surgical Heart Valve Management Products
Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty
- New and emerging technology
Heart valve surgery
Heart valve repair
- Products
- New and emerging technology
Heart valve replacement
- Valve replacement procedures
- Valve replacement materials
- Products
- Sutureless valves
- New and emerging technology
Bibliography
- Potential indications for percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty
- Advantages and disadvantages of percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty
- Selected percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty products and their manufacturers
- Types of surgical heart valve repair methods
- Advantages of surgical heart valve repair compared to heart valve replacement
- Selected heart valve repair product manufacturers and their products
- Selected heart valve replacement product manufacturers and products
Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Market
Global market
- Market value
- Technology trends
- Market drivers and limiters
- Surgical heart valve management versus minimally invasive options
- Products overview
- Market leaders and competitive strategies
Global competitors by product
- Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV)
- Heart valve repair
- Heart valve replacement
Market forecast
- Market forecast: US
- Market forecast: five major EU markets
- Market forecast: Japanese market
- Market forecast: rest of world
- Bibliography
Surgical heart valve management products, global market forecast, 2018-23
Appendix: Company Listing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpjc3n
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article