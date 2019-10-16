Global Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Markets Report 2019: Global Sales of these Products Totaled More than $2.0bn in 2018

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Heart Valve Management Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive medical market and technology report, which covers the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and RoW markets from 2018-23, provides an overview and in-depth market analysis of the surgical heart valve products used in the treatment of heart valve stenosis, regurgitation, and other valvular disorders.



These products include surgical heart valve repair (annuloplasty) systems, surgical heart valve replacement products, and percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV) systems. Global sales of these products totaled more than $2.0bn in 2018, and are expected to experience relatively flat growth over the forecast period, with PBV sales experiencing robust double-digit growth and heart valve repair and replacement product sales declining.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Heart valve disorders overview



Global surgical heart valve management market

Market drivers and limiters

Device segment insights

Technology trends

Market leaders

Competitive strategies

Emerging competition

Methodology



Bibliography



Surgical heart valve management products, global market forecast, 2018-23

Global surgical heart valve management products market, share by country/region, 2018

Global surgical heart valve management product sales by product segment, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Valvular Heart Disease Overview



Types of heart valve disorders

Valvular stenosis

Tricuspid valve/pulmonary valve stenosis

Valvular regurgitation

Conditions associated with heart valve disorders

Congenital defects

Acquired disorders

Calcific degeneration

Infective endocarditis

Rheumatic fever

Heart failure

Heart valve disorder diagnosis



Heart valve disease treatment options

Pharmaceutical treatments

Surgical and other interventional solutions

Bibliography



Progression of valvular heart disease

Euro Heart Survey on Valvular Heart Disease patient population, native heart valve disorders, by type

Types of valvular heart disease and associated conditions of valve disease

Surgical Heart Valve Management Products



Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty

New and emerging technology

Heart valve surgery



Heart valve repair

Products

New and emerging technology

Heart valve replacement

Valve replacement procedures

Valve replacement materials

Products

Sutureless valves

New and emerging technology

Bibliography



Potential indications for percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty

Advantages and disadvantages of percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty

Selected percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty products and their manufacturers

Types of surgical heart valve repair methods

Advantages of surgical heart valve repair compared to heart valve replacement

Selected heart valve repair product manufacturers and their products

Selected heart valve replacement product manufacturers and products

Surgical Heart Valve Management Products Market



Global market

Market value

Technology trends

Market drivers and limiters

Surgical heart valve management versus minimally invasive options

Products overview

Market leaders and competitive strategies

Global competitors by product

Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty (PBV)

Heart valve repair

Heart valve replacement

Market forecast

Market forecast: US

Market forecast: five major EU markets

Market forecast: Japanese market

Market forecast: rest of world

Bibliography

Surgical heart valve management products, global market forecast, 2018-23

Appendix: Company Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpjc3n



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

