Global Surgical Robots Market Report 2024 - Projected at USD 7.3 Billion by 2030: Integration of AI & High Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Propel North America to the Forefront

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Robots Market 2030 by Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competitive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Surgical Robots Market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.4 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Major players Surgical Robots Market include: Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics, Smith & Nephew, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Renishaw plc., Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, THINK Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Asensus Surgical, Siemens Healthineers, CMR Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Renishaw Plc. and Others.



The Growth of Surgical Robots Market Driven by Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Fueling Market Progress





The use of medical robotic systems has become widespread in the fields of gynaecology and cosmetology, particularly for minimally invasive surgeries. The demand for these computer-assisted surgical systems is substantial, being utilized in open surgeries, laparoscopic procedures, and flexible endoscopic procedures. By employing minimally invasive robotic methods, there is a reduction in complications, pain, and the risk of infections.

These procedures also lead to quicker recovery times, resulting in shorter hospital stays compared to conventional therapies. These advantages are propelling the integration and uptake of medical robotic systems in various medical facilities and healthcare centres. Surgeons are increasingly adopting minimally invasive surgical techniques across a wide range of applications, such as appendectomy, hysterectomy, gastric bypass, prostatectomy, colectomy, and myomectomy. The utilization of surgical robotic systems is expected to contribute to an increase in the number of laparoscopic hysterectomy procedures in the forecast period.



Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into surgical robotic systems



One key trend in the Surgical Robots Market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into surgical robotic systems. This trend is transforming the capabilities of surgical robots and enhancing their overall performance in various ways. AI and ML algorithms can analyze vast amounts of patient data, including medical images, patient history, and genetic information.

This data-driven analysis helps surgeons in preoperative planning, allowing them to make more informed decisions about the surgical approach and tailor procedures to each patient's unique characteristics. AI-enabled surgical robots can provide real-time guidance to surgeons during procedures. By processing live data from imaging systems and surgical instruments, AI algorithms can highlight critical structures, suggest optimal pathways, and alert surgeons to potential complications. Some surgical robotic systems are equipped with learning capabilities that allow them to adapt and improve over time. They can learn from the experiences of multiple surgeries and apply that knowledge to future procedures, refining their techniques and outcomes.

The integration of AI in surgery raises ethical concerns and regulatory challenges, particularly related to liability, data privacy, and the potential for AI to make autonomous decisions. As AI becomes more integrated into surgical robots, regulations and guidelines will need to evolve to address these issues. The integration of AI and ML technologies into surgical robots is a significant trend that has the potential to revolutionize surgical practices, improve patient outcomes, and drive further advancements in the Surgical Robots Market.



North America Dominated the Surgical Robots Market during the forecast period



In 2022, North America held the largest portion of the global market share. The region's robust growth in the surgical robots market is attributed to the presence of profitable manufacturers and a well-organized healthcare industry. During the forecast period, the United States is projected to lead the North American market due to the growing adoption of robotic surgery systems in hospitals across the country.

Moreover, technological advancements and a surge in research and development endeavors related to robot-assisted surgeries are bolstering market expansion in North America. The increased demand for minimally invasive procedures and the rising utilization of remote-controlled surgical machines are also contributing to the growth of the surgical robots industry in this region.



On the other hand, The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period due to a rising patient population and the heightened acceptance of sophisticated automated surgical tools. Moreover, the increasing recognition of the benefits of embracing advanced medical technology, alongside the expansion of contemporary healthcare facilities, is projected to drive market growth in the area. Additionally, government efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the attraction of foreign investments for the advancement of automated instruments, are poised to contribute to market expansion in the region throughout the forecast years.



Major Classifications are as follows:

By Product Type

Instruments & Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

Onsite Training Services

After Sales Services

Pre-Installation Consulting Services

Ancillary Services

By Application

General Surgery

Urological

Gynaecological

Gastrointestinal

Radical Prostatectomy

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Radiotherapy

Others

By End-user

Clinic

Hospital

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

