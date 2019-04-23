Global Surgical Suture Market 2019-2024 - Increasing Availability of Advanced Suture Products

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Suture Market by Product (Suture Thread, Automatic Suture Device), Application (CVD, General, Orthopedic, Gynec, Ophthalmic, Plastic, Cosmetics), End User (Hospitals, ASC, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical sutures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach $5,201.7 million by 2024.

Factors such as the rising number of surgical procedures and burn cases, aging population & increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement for various surgical procedures especially in developed regions are driving the market growth. Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and the growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries further provides impetus for the growth of surgical sutures market across the globe.

Cardiovascular surgeries accounted for the largest share of the global surgical sutures market in 2018. This application segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth owing to factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing availability of advanced suture products, and rising Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) cases across the globe.

Hospitals are the major end users of surgical sutures market as compared to ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics & physician offices. The largest share of hospitals is attributed to the increasing number of complex surgeries performed in the hospitals, rising geriatric population and surgeries, favorable reimbursement policies for hospital treatments, and an increasing number of private hospitals, especially in emerging countries.

An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global surgical sutures market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

However, APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to an aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical procedures, growing medical tourism industry, lower regulatory hurdles, growing disposable income levels and penetration of health insurance, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector by governments. In APAC, China and India provide lucrative growth opportunities for the surgical sutures market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Rising Number of Surgical Procedures and Burn Cases

4.1.1.2. Aging Population & increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.1.3. Technological Advancement

4.1.1.4. Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in Developed Regions

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. Increasing Preference for Minimally invasive Surgeries

4.1.2.2. Availability of Alternative Wound Care Management Products

4.1.3. Lack of Proper Sterilization System

4.1.4. Opportunities

4.1.4.1. Improving Healthcare infrastructure in Emerging Economies

4.1.4.2. Growing Popularity of Cosmetic Surgeries



5. Surgical Sutures Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Suture Threads

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.1.1. Absorbable Sutures

5.2.1.1.1. Synthetic Sutures

5.2.1.1.1.1. Polyglactin 910 Sutures

5.2.1.1.1.2. Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures

5.2.1.1.1.3. Polydioxanone Sutures

5.2.1.1.1.4. Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Sutures

5.2.1.1.1.5. Other Synthetic Sutures

5.2.1.1.2. Natural Sutures

5.2.1.2. Non-Absorbable Sutures

5.2.1.2.1. Prolene Sutures

5.2.1.2.2. Nylon Sutures

5.2.1.2.3. Stainless Steel Sutures

5.2.1.2.4. Other Non-Absorbable Sutures

5.2.2. By Material

5.2.2.1. Multifilament Sutures

5.2.2.2. Monofilament Sutures

5.3. Automated Suturing Devices

5.3.1. Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

5.3.2. Reusable Automated Suturing Devices



6. Surgical Sutures Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cardiovascular Surgeries

6.3. General Surgeries

6.4. Gynecological Surgeries

6.5. Orthopedic Surgeries

6.6. Ophthalmic Surgeries

6.7. Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

6.8. Other Applications



7. Surgical Sutures Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4. Clinics & Physician offices

8. Surgical Sutures Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. RoE

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. RoAPAC

8.5. RoW

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking

9.2. Market Share Analysis



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Products Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

10.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

10.3. Medtronic Plc

10.4. Ethicon Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

10.5. Teleflex Incorporated

10.6. Smith & Nephew

10.7. CONMED Corporation

10.8. Internacional Farmacutica S.A. De C.V.

10.9. DemeTech Corporation

10.10. Peters Surgical

10.11. Sutures India (A Division of Healthium)

10.12. EndoEvolution, LLC

10.13. Surgical Specialties Corporation

10.14. Mellon Medical B.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4jjsw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

