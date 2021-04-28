Global Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% - Shifting End-Users Preference Toward Non-Invasive Wound Closure Devices

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wound closure devices market has been adversely affected since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 28 million planned surgeries across the world have been canceled due to the outbreak of the pandemic, which has significantly truncated the growth of wound closure devices.

Majority of hospitals worldwide either postponed or canceled their planned elective surgeries during the pandemic, which has severely affected the application of advanced wound closure devices. With developed countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK suspending elective, specialty, and other surgeries to avoid exposure to the potential infection environment and to prioritize the treatment of COVID-19, the revenue of the global market has nosedived.

Further, the utilization of surgical procedures with surgical wound closure devices declined in 2020 as the number of procedures decreased in the short term, hence, delaying new purchases of wound closure devices.



Global Surgical Wound Closure Devices Market Segmentation



The global surgical wound closure devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, patient group, geography. In 2020, surgical sutures and needles accounted for over 41% of the global surgical wound closure devices market share. With the increase in surgeries conducted across the globe, the demand for sutures is increasing.

Despite the availability of substitutes such as staples, glues, and strips, the demand for suture materials is growing. The introduction of antimicrobial wound dressing is also likely to influence market growth. Surgical stapling devices are of crucial importance as they help to maintain hemostasis, prevent leakage, and preserve vascularization.

These devices are increasingly preferred as they heal wounds quickly, offer minimal tissue reaction, and involve low infection risk. While sutures and needles dominate the market, the application of adhesives and sealants is growing on account of high performance and reduced infection risks. Sealant and adhesives are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 20202026. Sealants or bio-adhesives are considered a promising substitute to sutures, staples. Their physical, biological properties and adhesive strength have encouraged several surgeons to employ them in clinical practices, thereby growing market opportunities.



Hospitals in developing and developed countries perform the majority of surgeries. Due to the rise in the geriatric population, the number of surgeries performed in hospitals is also growing. Most hospitals prefer the use of advanced wound closure devices to help patients recover quickly.

Surgical staplers and advanced absorbable sutures are witnessing high adoption in hospitals. Furthermore, antimicrobial sutures are also being widely used in hospitals to avoid post-operative complications surgeries and prevent surgical site infections (SSI) as these infections accounted for a high percentage of deaths. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the postponement of elective surgeries in hospitals, especially in developed countries. Hence, the pandemic has a considerable effect on the global surgical wound closure devices market.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global market is subject to rapid changes and has been significantly affected by new product launches. Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, and B. Braun Melsungen are major vendors in the industry. Currently, these companies together account for significant shares in the market.

However, they are facing stiff competition from local and regional players. Several tier II and tier III companies, including several Asian companies, are posing a threat to key players as they offer antimicrobial dressing material at competitive prices. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market.

