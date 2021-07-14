Global Surveillance Radars Markets Report 2020-2028: Detection and Search, Targeting, Instrumentation, Fuzes and Triggers, Weather Sensing System, Navigational Mapping

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surveillance Radars - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Surveillance radars are used to enhance perimeter security across both commercial as well as defense sectors. These radar systems can function across platforms including land, naval, airborne, and space. Surveillance Radars are a crucial part of border security operations carried out within the defense sector.

Most of the surveillance radars function within the S-Band frequency range. These systems are essentially employed for search and targeting operations. The expanding munition technology and jamming capabilities promote increased research within this sector.

The growth in modular technologies like electronic warfare and stealth capabilities aggrades the expansion of this market. This primarily because military forces are continually trying to combat systems that limit radar cross-section (RCS). Technical advancements like Doppler Shift and moving target radars are also expected to augment the growth of this sector positively.



The rising number of indigenous programs is one of the factors that accelerates the increase in market value for this sector. Increased local manufacturing of radar systems leads to direct, indirect as well as induced employment generation within the masses.

The positive multiplier effect hereafter accounts for growth in economic development and GDP contribution by the surveillance radar market. As of 2020, the Indian DoD launched the Uttam AESA radar. This system was developed by the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE). The future applications of this technology are anticipated to be within the Indian Airforce for HAL Tejas and other fighter aircraft.

The system is a key feature in the structure of Tejas MK1A. Uttam AESA has completed roughly 100 flight hours on a hired aircraft. The technology has also attained nearly 25 hours on Tejas test platforms. The development of Uttam commenced in the year 2008. The technology was unveiled at Aero India 2009. Uttam is slated to be the successor for Israeli Elta radar. The radar EL/M-2032 is a hybrid PESA (passive electronically scanned array radar) that currently equips LCA Tejas. Some of the system specifications of this technology include-Identification friend or foe (IFF), electronic and communication support measures, C-band line-of-sight and Ku-band SATCOM datalinks, etc.

Consecutively, rising number of terrorist activities within airport acts as a limiting factor for this market. The growth in airport intrusions serves as a psychological fear for the passengers in civil airliners. The rising terrorism based activities endanger the end-users of commercial air-based transportation. Therefore, increased security measures, i.e. surveillance radars are being installed within these facilities. The applications associated with surveillance radars have been expanding. Countries like the U.S have been making use of surveillance balloons to monitor road-based traffic.

Owing to the pandemic, the defense budget allocation acts as a key challenge for the defense procurement associated with this market. Moreover, cities like Jaipur, stationed within India have postponed their airport aggradation program. The economic downturn associated with the current market scenario justifies the current dip in investment within airport modification programs. Surveillance Radars are vastly used as primary and secondary detection radars as a part of ASR (Airport Surveillance Radar). The technology is hereafter used as a means to control air traffic around the boundary of the airport.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Introduction

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Scenario based Forecast

1.6 Who will benefit from this report?

1.6.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.6.2 Surveillance Radar Professionals

1.6.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.6.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.6.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants

1.7 Language

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Surveillance Radar Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Surveillance Radar Market

3.1 Evolution of Radar

3.1.1 First Military Radars

3.1.2 Advances during World War-II

3.2 Introduction to Radar System

3.2.1 Types of Radar

3.2.2 Configurations employed by Radar systems

3.3 Airport Surveillance Radar

3.3.1 Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR)

3.3.2 Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR)

3.3.3 Types of ASR

4 Current Market Trends Global Surveillance Radar Market

4.1 Broad Classification based on Radar systems

4.1.1 Detection and Search Radar

4.1.2 Targeting Radar

4.1.3 Instrumentation Radar

4.1.4 Fuzes and Triggers

4.1.5 Weather Sensing Radar System

4.1.6 Navigational Radars

4.1.7 Mapping Radars

4.2 Frequency-based classification of Radars

4.2.1 Very High Frequency (30-300 MHz)

4.2.2 L Band (1-2 GHz)

4.2.3 D-Band Radar

4.2.4 E and F-Band (S-Band Radar)

4.2.5 HADR (Hughes Air Defense Radar)

4.2.6 C- Band

4.2.7 TRM-S

4.2.8 X- Band

4.2.9 BOR-A 550

4.2.10 SMR (Surface Movement Radar)

4.2.11 DoD Radar Frequency

4.2.12 Search Radar

4.2.13 Surveillance

4.2.14 Fire Control/ Imaging

5 Technologies in the Global Surveillance Radar Market

5.1 AESA Radar

5.2 MIMO Radar (Multiple Input and Output Radar

5.2.1 Monostatic MIMO Radar

5.2.2 Bi-Static MIMO Radar

5.3 LPIR (Low Probability of Intercept) Radar

5.4 Quantum Radar

5.5 Electronic Warfare

5.6 Hypersonic Missile System

5.7 3D Printing in defense technologies

5.8 UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) Swarm

5.9 Big Data

5.10 IoT

6 Current Market Dynamics Global Surveillance Radar Market

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing geopolitical conflicts

6.1.2 Growth in the military platform and weapon technology

6.1.3 Asset Securitization

6.1.4 Indigenous Programs

6.1.5 Urban Warfare

6.1.6 Growth in Airport Infrastructure

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Cost of manufacture

6.2.2 Operating Condition

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Defense Budget

6.3.2 Radar Efficiency

6.4 Porters Five Forces

6.5 PEST

7 Country Analysis

8 Global Surveillance Radar Market to 2028 by Region

9 Global Surveillance Radar Market to 2028 by Application

9.1 Market Introduction

9.2 Total Global Market by Application (By End Use) to 2028

9.2.1 Commercial

9.2.2 Defense

9.3 Total Global Market by Application (By Range) to 2028

9.3.1 Commercial

9.3.2 Defense

9.3.3 Space

10 Global Surveillance Radar Market to 2028 by Components

10.1 Market Introduction

11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 By Region

11.2 By Application

11.3 By Components

11.4 By Range

12 Scenario Analysis

13 Corona Impact on Global Surveillance Radar Market

14 Company Profiles

ASELSAN

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

HENSOLDT GmbH

L3 Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Saab AB

TERMA A/S

Thale Group



