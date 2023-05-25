Global Sustainable Agriculture Thematic Database 2023: Comprehensive Reviews of the Key Research

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insect pests, plant diseases & weeds Collection Database" database has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thematic Database contains over 2000 reviews of the latest research in sustainable agriculture in one place.

This unique resource:

  • Is a hub of content containing unique access to comprehensive reviews of the key research written by over 4000 internationally renowned experts across agriculture
  • Provides a knowledge portal of over 2000 reviews as a synthesis of 100 - 200 of the latest research articles curated into a single chapter
  • Includes reviews of best practices for achieving sustainable crop and livestock production, as well as case studies which demonstrate practical applications of this research

Key benefits

  • The content is thematically organised and searchable to enable you to easily find and read the research of most interest to you
  • A hub of curated content which saves you crucial time and effort, freeing up more time for you to focus on furthering your own research
  • Ensures that you stay up-to-date with the emerging farming systems and technologies currently revolutionising the agricultural sector
  • Continuously updated with new content each month to aid key actors in the agri-food supply chain to contribute to achieving sustainable agriculture

This subset of the full database focuses on insect pests, plant diseases and weeds and contains 356 individual reviews of the latest research.

Target Audience

University and other researchers involved in agricultural science, government and private sector agencies tackling climate change and supporting sustainable crop and livestock production, agricultural professionals offering specialist advice and services, companies wishing to improve product development or inform future decision making, farmers, food producers, food retailers, veterinarians, human health nutritionists, conservationists, entomologists, soil scientists and national organisations responsible for improving agricultural practices and sustainability.

