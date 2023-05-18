Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Biofuel, Hydrogen, Power to Liquid) Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2028F

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power to Liquid Fuel), By Technology Type, By Application Market Share Analysis, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel is expanding because of the rising demand for biofuels.

With the increasing air travel around the world, the aviation sector is investing in sustainable aviation fuel to cut back on emissions from flights. The possibility for an 80% reduction in emissions is offered by sustainable aviation fuels, which are produced from trash and other sustainable feedstocks.

Sustainable air travel has increased the development of sustainable aviation fuels, which would significantly advance the industry's plan to cut emissions with the increasing use of Sustainable aviation fuel, which further boosts the Global Sustainable fuel market.

Furthermore, To increase the availability of sustainable aviation fuel, the government is taking many initiatives and development plans laid by the aviation associations, which results in an effective impact on the Global Sustainable aviation fuel industry.



Sustainable Aviation Fuel is an alternative aviation fuel that is more environment-friendly than regular jet fuel and satisfies sustainability standards.

Other than petroleum, sources of sustainable fuel include biomass, hydrogenated fats and oils, natural gas, coal, and natural gas. Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a "drop-in fuel," which means that it can be mixed with fossil jet fuel without needing any specific infrastructure or equipment modifications.

Government Initiatives for Sustainable Aviation Fuel



The European Commission released a set of legislative recommendations dubbed "Fit for 55" in July 2021. The Refuel E.U. initiative, which seeks to increase SAF production and adoption, is one part of the package. In accordance with the plan, aviation fuel suppliers will be required to ensure that all fuel delivered to aircraft operators at E.U. airports contains a minimum percentage of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), including synthetic fuel.

The mandate is anticipated to begin in 2025 with a minimum volume of 2% SAF, rising in five-year increments to a minimum volume of 63% in 2050, of which 28% would be synthetic aviation fuels. The Sustainable Skies Act was introduced by the U.S. Congress in May 2021 with the goal of increasing incentives for (SAF) use.

Blenders that furnish SAF with evidence of lifecycle GHG savings of 50% or more will receive a credit starting at 1.50 USD per gallon. Higher GHG achievement will result in a credit up to a maximum of 2 USD per gallon. With the purpose of increasing the number of SAF production facilities in the U.S., a complementary proposal also includes a grant of $1 billion over five years.



Reducing Carbon Emission



Sustainable Aviation Fuel is produced from renewable biomass and waste materials and has the potential to perform as well as petroleum-based jet fuel while leaving behind a small fraction of the carbon footprint, giving airlines a strong foundation for decoupling greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a flight.

Sustainable aviation fuel has the potential to lessen reliance on conventional aviation fuel because it can produce up to 80% less CO2 over the course of its lifetime. Between 2021 and 2035, CORSIA is expected to reduce CO2 by about 2.5 billion metric tonnes.

Furthermore, the International Civil Aviation Organization's(ICAO) stringent emission regulations for aero-plane emissions serve as a growth factor in the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel.

High Fuel Cost



Fossil-based jet fuel costs about €600 per tonne, whereas current sustainable aviation fuel prices can be 1.5 to 6 times higher. This large range is due to several factors, including varying levels of sustainable aviation fuel industrial and technological maturity and a lack of knowledge regarding the production costs of specific sustainable aviation fuel paths.



Inadequate Supply of Feedstock and Refineries



The raw materials that play a vital part in the entire production chain of sustainable aviation fuels, including e-fuels, bio-jet fuels, and synthetic fuels, are non-biological and biological resources such as waste oil, sugar, oil crops, algae, etc. As a result of the scarcity of the raw materials needed to produce sustainable aviation fuel, demand for it also becomes non-existent. This factor is therefore impeding market expansion.



Rising biomass crops offer opportunities for sustainable aviation fuel production.



The growing preference for producing fuel alternatives such as sustainable aviation fuel enables farmers to grow biomass crops as an additional source of income during off-seasons and deliver feedstock to the industry.

Furthermore, increased production benefits the soil by reducing nutrient loss and improving soil quality. As a result, the leading players in the sustainable aviation fuel industry can expect to profit from the procurement, expansion, and production of sustainable aviation fuels in the coming years.

Recent Developments in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

On Mar 21, 2023 , Finnair purchased 750 tons of sustainable aviation fuel from Neste to reduce the carbon Emission from flights.

, Finnair purchased 750 tons of sustainable aviation fuel from Neste to reduce the carbon Emission from flights. On Mar 14, 2023 , JetBlue and Shell Aviation announced a new partnership to bring Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). JetBlue will receive ten million gallons of blended SAF.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market.

Shell PLC

Neste Oyj

SkyNRG

Gevo Inc.

AV Fuel Corporation

Aematics Inc.

Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

LanzaTech Inc

Velocys, Inc

Red Rock Biofuels

Report Scope:



Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, By Fuel Type:

Biofuel

Hydrogen fuel

Power to liquid fuel

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, By Technology Type:

Fischer-Tropsch

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA),

Synthetic Iso-Paraffinic (SIP) and Alcohol-to-Jet (AJT)

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, By Application Type:

Commercial

Defense

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherland

Norway

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

