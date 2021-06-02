Global Sustainable Footwear Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Adidas, Puma and Converse Among Others

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Footwear Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The growing emphasis and advancements in sustainability across the globe are majorly driving the demand for sustainable footwear. Additionally, strict environmental regulation is also fostering the growth of the sustainable footwear market. Furthermore, non-government organizations such as PETA are working to decrease animal cruelty during the manufacturing of apparel and footwear by increasing awareness among the people.

In addition to this, these organizations also encourage people across the globe to adopt a sustainable alternative for clothing and footwear options. This, in turn, will also drive the market of the sustainable footwear market. Moreover, the rising e-commerce market is also enabling people to buy these products at remote locations, as a number of companies are just start-ups and have very limited branches and customer reach in a particular country.



The global sustainable footwear market is segmented based on type and end-users. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into athletic and non-athletic. The non-athletic segment will hold a major market share during the forecast period. Based on the end-users, the market is sub-segmented into men, women, and children.



The global sustainable footwear market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to show significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of a large number of sustainable footwear brands.



The key players of the global sustainable footwear market include Adidas AG, Puma SE, Nike Inc., Allbirds, Inc., Everlane, Inc., Rothy's, Inc., VEJA, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, new product launches, and funding to the start-ups, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in July 2020, VEJA launched a new sneaker named Urca that is made from food waste.



Market Segmentation:

1. Global Sustainable footwear Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

2. Global Sustainable footwear Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global sustainable footwear market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global sustainable footwear market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global sustainable footwear industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Adidas AG

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Allbirds, Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.3. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Puma SE

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Converse Inc. (Nike Inc.)

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. VEJA

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.3. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Sustainable FootwearMarket by Type

5.1.1. Athletic

5.1.2. Non-Athletic

5.2. Global Sustainable Footwear Market by End-Users

5.2.1. Men

5.2.2. Women

5.2.3. Children



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. France

6.2.4. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Ahimsa Vegan Shoes

7.2. Adidas AG

7.3. Allbirds, Inc.

7.4. Amour Vert, Inc.

7.5. BaabukSarl

7.6. Cariuma Central Pte Ltd

7.7. Converse Inc. (Nike Inc.)

7.8. Everlane,Inc.

7.9. GiessweinWalkwaren AG

7.10. Keep Co.

7.11. LYMI, Inc.

7.12. Native Canada Footwear Ltd.

7.13. Nisolo, LLC

7.14. Nothing New

7.15. Oka-B

7.16. Puma SE

7.17. Rothy's, Inc.

7.18. Saola USA Inc.

7.19. The Reformation Inc.

7.20. The Root Collective

7.21. The Tropic Feel, S.L

7.22. Timberland (VF Outdoor, LLC)

7.23. TOMS Shoes, LLC

7.24. VEJA



