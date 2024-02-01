Global Sustained Release Coatings Markets, 2018-2022 and 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Controlled Drug Delivery Boosts Expansion

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustained Release Coatings Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the Global Sustained Release Coatings Market unveils significant growth through 2028 as the demand for controlled drug delivery systems and eco-friendly coating solutions escalate. The detailed study presents insights into market trends, driving forces, and challenges shaping the industry's future.

The sustained release coatings industry is remarkable for its innovation in developing coatings that meticulously control the drug release process. The market has seen a substantial valuation, reaching USD 567.21 million in 2022, with expectations to continue a vigorous expansion trajectory.

Growing Demand for Controlled Drug Delivery Boosts Market

The burgeoning need for controlled release pharmaceuticals significantly propels the Sustained Release Coatings Market. The technology's utility in ensuring consistent medication dosage and enhancing patient compliance has become a cornerstone in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Medical advancements and a rising inclination toward pediatric and geriatric dosage forms lead the market's progressive momentum, promising a CAGR of 4.29% by 2028.

Rise in Biodegradable and Eco-Friendly Solutions

Environmental consciousness among consumers and regulatory bodies bolsters the Global Sustained Release Coatings Market. An uptick in preference for biodegradable and eco-friendly coatings across diverse applications, including pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries, drives innovation and encourages manufacturers to invest in sustainable solutions.

Innovations in Material Type and Application Segments

In material type, polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) stands out owing to its efficacy in reducing moisture uptake, crucial for medication stability. The report observes a substantial demand for PVOH, particularly due to its proven performance in drug delivery systems. The in vitro application, meanwhile, forecasts robust growth within the forecast period, powered by a surge in pharmaceutical drugs development and consumption, particularly catering to the needs of pediatric and geriatric populations.

North America Dominates the Market

North America, spearheaded by an advanced pharmaceutical sector, dominates the market. In 2022, key drivers for this regional supremacy included a significant demand surge for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical drugs, high production rates, and an increase in generic drug manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape and Market Innovation

  • Analysis of major industry players.
  • Emergence of cutting-edge technologies.
  • Highlights of market trends and opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Colorcon, Inc.
  • Coating Place, Inc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Eastman Chemical Company

