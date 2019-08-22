Global Sustained Release Coatings (Tablets, Capsules, and Pills) Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2019 & Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustained Release Coatings Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sustained Release Coatings Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising economy in developing countries, increasing bioavailability and recent technological developments in tap niche markets.



Scope of the Report



By the substrate, the market is segmented into tablets, capsules, and pills.

On the basis of the application, the market is classified into in vitro, and in vivo.

By the polymer material type, the market is segmented into ethyl & methyl cellulose, polyvinyl & cellulose acetate, methacrylic acid, polyethylene glycol (PEG), and other materials.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Economy in Developing Countries

3.1.2 Increasing Bioavailability

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Tap Niche Markets

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Substrate

4.1 Tablets

4.2 Capsules

4.3 Pills



5 Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Application

5.1 In Vitro

5.2 In Vivo



6 Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Polymer Material Type

6.1 Ethyl & Methyl Cellulose

6.2 Polyvinyl & Cellulose Acetate

6.3 Methacrylic Acid

6.4 Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

6.5 Other Polymer Material Types



7 Sustained Release Coatings Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 Evonik

9.3 Colorcon

9.4 Coating Place Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urhz27

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

