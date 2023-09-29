Global Sustained Release Excipients Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Escalating Demand for Advanced Drug Formulations, Fueled by Higher Prevalence of Chronic and Acute Diseases

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustained release excipients market is expected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The sustained release excipients market is expected to reach $1.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

In a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape, the quest for more advanced drug delivery mechanisms is paramount. One particular area gaining momentum is the sustained-release excipients market. Playing a transformative role in pharmaceutical development, these vital components ensure therapeutic efficacy and patient compliance by regulating the release and action duration of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Differentiated by gelatin, polymers, minerals, sugars, alcohol, and chitosan, these excipients serve a myriad of delivery routes, from oral and intramuscular to intricate methods like microencapsulation and the Wurster technique. Their role becomes increasingly essential as the global population grapples with both acute and chronic diseases. The emphasis on sustained-release formulations emerges from their capability to offer consistent drug levels, minimize side effects, and consequently enhance disease management.

Recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the mounting prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory illnesses, and cancer. Moreover, the Pan American Health Organization reported a rise in tuberculosis cases. These statistics underscore the profound significance of sustained-release formulations in today's healthcare dynamics.

Leading the way in innovation, companies like Nutriventia Limited are launching products such as Prolanza, a sustained-release ashwagandha ingredient. This advanced extract stands out for its continuous stress-reduction capabilities and longer therapeutic effects with just a single daily dosage. Such innovations mark the industry's commitment to enhancing patient well-being through advanced formulations.

In the global arena, mergers and acquisitions are shaping the future of the industry. A notable mention is Pfizer Inc.'s acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals in December 2021, solidifying Pfizer's stronghold in inflammation and immunology.

While North America currently dominates the sustained-release excipients market, the spotlight is shifting towards Asia-Pacific, anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. With a focus spanning across regions from Western Europe and North America to the Middle East and Africa, the sustained-release excipients industry is poised for transformative growth and innovation in the years to come.

The countries covered in the sustained-release excipients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the sustained release excipients market are

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Ashland Global Holdings

BASF Corporation

Croda International PLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Evonik Industries

Gattefosse SAS

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc.

Merck KGaA

AstraZeneca PLC

Colorcon Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sustained Release Excipients Market Characteristics

3. Sustained Release Excipients Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sustained Release Excipients Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Sustained Release Excipients Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Sustained Release Excipients Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Sustained Release Excipients Market

5. Sustained Release Excipients Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Sustained Release Excipients Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Sustained Release Excipients Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Sustained Release Excipients Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Sustained Release Excipients Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Gelatin

Polymers

Minerals

Sugars

Alcohol

Chitosan

6.2. Global Sustained Release Excipients Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Vaginal

Ophthalmic

Intravenous

Other Routes Of Administration

6.3. Global Sustained Release Excipients Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Targeted Delivery

Micro Encapsulation

Wurster Technique

Transdermal

Implants

Coacervation

7. Sustained Release Excipients Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Sustained Release Excipients Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Sustained Release Excipients Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

