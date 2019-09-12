Global SVOD Markets, 2010-2018 & 2019-2024: Netflix will Contribute 23% of the Global Total, Amazon Prime Video 13%, Disney+ 8% and Apple TV+ 1%

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SVOD Forecasts Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of gross SVOD subscriptions will increase by 91% - or 462 million - between 2018 and 2024 to reach 970 million. The total will climb by 124 million in 2019 alone.

By 2024, Netflix will contribute 23% of the global total, Amazon Prime Video 13%, Disney+ 8% and Apple TV+ 1%. These four companies will control 45% of the global total. This leaves a substantial market for others, including 30% of global subscriptions in China where none of the four global players will operate.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2019, this 194-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains extensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies). Based on June 2019 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

Executive Summary.

Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by the top 20 countries and globally (2010 to 2024) for the major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Insight profiles globally and for the top 20 countries

Forecasts for the top 20 countries and global overviews from 2010 to 2024

Outlook report in PowerPoint, with more than 48 charts that highlight SVOD developments globally and for the top 20 countries.

Companies Mentioned



All Access

ALT

Amazon Prime Video

Amediateka

Apple TV+

Atresplayer

au Smart Pass

Avex dtv

Balaji

beIN Connect

Black by Cell

Blim

blu

Britbox

C More

CBS

Claro

CraveTV

DirecTV Now

Disney+

Eros Now

Fibe Alt TV

Fox Play

Fox+

Foxtel

Giga

Globo Play

HBO

HOOQ

Horizon

Hotstar

Hulu

Icflix

Illico

Ipla

IQiyi

ITV Hub+

Ivi

LG U+

Magenta TV App

Maxdome/Joyn

Mediaset Infinity

Megogo

MiTele Plus

Movistar+ Lite

MyCanal

Netflix

Now

OCS

Okko

Oksusu

Olleh TV

Orange Cine

Play Now

Player+

PlayStation Vue

Pooq

RTL TV Now Premium

Salto

SFR

Shahid Plus

Showmax

Showtime

Sky

Sling TV

Sony Liv

Spuul

Stan

Starz

Telecine

Tencent Video

Video TIMVision

Tivibu

Tsutaya

Turkcell

Tving

U-Next

Viaplay

Vodafone TV

Wavo

X/Ticket

Xfinity Instant TV

Youku Tudou

YouTube TV

Yupp TV

Zattoo

Zee 5

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzr4bj





