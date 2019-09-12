Global SVOD Markets, 2010-2018 & 2019-2024: Netflix will Contribute 23% of the Global Total, Amazon Prime Video 13%, Disney+ 8% and Apple TV+ 1%

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SVOD Forecasts Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of gross SVOD subscriptions will increase by 91% - or 462 million - between 2018 and 2024 to reach 970 million. The total will climb by 124 million in 2019 alone.

By 2024, Netflix will contribute 23% of the global total, Amazon Prime Video 13%, Disney+ 8% and Apple TV+ 1%. These four companies will control 45% of the global total. This leaves a substantial market for others, including 30% of global subscriptions in China where none of the four global players will operate.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2019, this 194-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains extensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies). Based on June 2019 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

  • Executive Summary.
  • Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by the top 20 countries and globally (2010 to 2024) for the major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
  • Insight profiles globally and for the top 20 countries
  • Forecasts for the top 20 countries and global overviews from 2010 to 2024
  • Outlook report in PowerPoint, with more than 48 charts that highlight SVOD developments globally and for the top 20 countries.

Companies Mentioned

  • All Access
  • ALT
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Amediateka
  • Apple TV+
  • Atresplayer
  • au Smart Pass
  • Avex dtv
  • Balaji
  • beIN Connect
  • Black by Cell
  • Blim
  • blu
  • Britbox
  • C More
  • CBS
  • Claro
  • CraveTV
  • DirecTV Now
  • Disney+
  • Eros Now
  • Fibe Alt TV
  • Fox Play
  • Fox+
  • Foxtel
  • Giga
  • Globo Play
  • HBO
  • HOOQ
  • Horizon
  • Hotstar
  • Hulu
  • Icflix
  • Illico
  • Ipla
  • IQiyi
  • ITV Hub+
  • Ivi
  • LG U+
  • Magenta TV App
  • Maxdome/Joyn
  • Mediaset Infinity
  • Megogo
  • MiTele Plus
  • Movistar+ Lite
  • MyCanal
  • Netflix
  • Now
  • OCS
  • Okko
  • Oksusu
  • Olleh TV
  • Orange Cine
  • Play Now
  • Player+
  • PlayStation Vue
  • Pooq
  • RTL TV Now Premium
  • Salto
  • SFR
  • Shahid Plus
  • Showmax
  • Showtime
  • Sky
  • Sling TV
  • Sony Liv
  • Spuul
  • Stan
  • Starz
  • Telecine
  • Tencent Video
  • TIMVision
  • Tivibu
  • Tsutaya
  • Turkcell
  • Tving
  • U-Next
  • Viaplay
  • Vodafone TV
  • Wavo
  • X/Ticket
  • Xfinity Instant TV
  • Youku Tudou
  • YouTube TV
  • Yupp TV
  • Zattoo
  • Zee 5

