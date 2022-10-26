Global Syngas & Derivatives Markets, 2022-2027 - Increasing Use of Syngas in Chemical Industry and Syngas' Use as a Clean Alternative to Fossil Fuel

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Syngas & Derivatives Market By Production Technology, By Gasifier Type Bed Gasifier, Fluidized Bed Gasifier, Others, By Feedstock, By Application, By Chemical Derivatives, By Consumption, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Syngas & Derivatives Market stood at USD248.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period due to increasing use of syngas in chemical industry and syngas' use as a clean alternative to fossil fuel.

Synthesis gas is a catch-all name for unprocessed gas made from hydrocarbon feedstocks, with primary constituents being hydrogen and carbon monoxide and secondary constituents being CO2, methane, etc. Syngas is a necessary step in the production of gasoline, chemicals, and fertilizers.

Examples of important derivatives include methanol, ammonia, high-speed diesel, polymers, etc. It is an intermediate product that can be further processed in several ways to yield various energy outputs, including electricity and high-quality gaseous or liquid fuels that can be used as transportation fuels.



Government Inclination Towards Syngas

The governments of different nations are adopting several actions to reduce greenhouse gases, which are one of the key reasons behind global warming. The Indian government recently gave instructions to Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) to add a new subsector regarding the auction of coal linkages to the Non-Regulated Sector and to establish a separate auction window for the allocation of coal linkages to coal gasification projects. The Coal Block Allocation Rules, 2017 of India have already designated the production of syngas as one of the end-use sectors.



Mergers and Acquisitions in Asia-Pacific

To enhance their market share, companies in the global syngas and derivatives industry are investing in inorganic growth techniques. For instance, in order to build, own, and operate a successful coal-to-syngas processing facility in Jiangsu Province, China, Air Products and Debang Xinghua Technology Co. Ltd. established a joint venture (JV) in 2019.

Air Products owns 80% of the JV, which has its headquarters in Lianyungang City's Xuwei National Petrochemical Park, and the Debang Group owns 20%. Leigh Creek Energy, another firm, secured USD18 million in funding in 2021 for a project in South Australia to generate syngas and electricity. Similarly, in 2019 Geismar, Louisiana, US-based Praxair, a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde PLC, opened a syngas plant.



Research on Syngas Fermentation using Bibliometrics

Carbon cycling and valorization can be replaced by syngas fermentation, which uses microorganisms to convert H2, CO, and CO2 into acids and alcohols. An evaluation of the intellectual landscape of the subject is done using a bibliometric study and a search query (SQ) that covers all essential papers on syngas fermentation.

The SQ is validated using a preliminary bibliometric analysis and a review of the titles and abstracts of all sources. Research on syngas fermentation is currently receiving a lot of attention since it intends to boost microorganism productivity by changing their metabolism and enhancing the bioreactor's working environment.



European and American Gasification Trends



According to the terms of a contract signed on July 23, 2020, NextChem and US carbon recycling company LanzaTech have been granted licences to use the "Waste to Ethanol" syngas fermentation process line. In a similar vein, a waste gasification facility with a 1.5 MW pressurised fluidized bed started producing clean syngas in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 2020.

This syngas can be used to produce power, heat, hydrogen, and liquid biofuels. In order to demonstrate integrated gasification and pyrolysis at a CHP plant, BioShare, a Swedish firm, recently obtained funding (USD1.72 million, 2020-2024).



Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Syngas & Derivatives Market.

Linde PLC

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Yingde Gases Group Company

Sasol Limited

Saudi Aramco Oil Company

TechnipFMC PLC

Messe Group GmbH

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

