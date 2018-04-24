Global Synthetic and Natural Waxes Markets Report 2018: 2016-2017 Data & CAGR Projections to 2022 Featuring Australian Wax, BASF, BritishWax, Cargill & IGI

The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of synthetic and natural waxes, and their application in different areas. The market is broken down by types of synthetic and natural waxes, applications, and regions. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each major type of wax, application, and region.

Regions studied in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa. The average price based on extensive primary and secondary research is used for the conversion of volume market to value market and vice-versa.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional markets for synthetic and natural waxes. It explains the major market drivers of the global synthetic and natural waxes industry, current trends within the industry, major applications, and the regional dynamics of the global synthetic and natural waxes market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global synthetic and natural waxes industry.



Report Includes:

48 data tables and 38 additional tables

A comprehensive overview and an in-depth analysis of the global market for synthetic and natural waxes

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Information on major factors influencing the global synthetic and natural waxes market, along with key trends and technological updates

Characterization and quantification of market potential for synthetic and natural waxes by geographical regions, product types, and applications

Brief overview of wax materials that are broadly used in candles, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings and inks, and the automotive and rubber industries

A look at the regulatory environment, which has been a driving force within the industry

Company profiles of leading market players including Australian Wax Co. Pty. Ltd., BASF SE, BritishWax, Cargill, Inc., and International Group, Inc. (IGI)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Overview

Synthetic Wax Production

Natural Wax Production

Application of Synthetic and Natural Waxes

Synthetic Wax Application

Natural Wax Application

4 Synthetic and Natural Waxes Market Forecast by Type

Global Forecast for Synthetic Wax Market by Type

Homopolymer Wax Market

Copolymer Wax Market

Global Forecast for Natural Wax Market by Type

Global Forecast for Plant Wax Market by Type

5 Synthetic and Natural Wax Market by Application

Introduction

Synthetic Wax Application

Ethylene Polymer Wax Application

Fischer-Tropsch Wax Application

Application of Natural Waxes

Plant Wax Application

Animal Wax Application

Key Application Segments

6 Synthetic and Natural Wax Market by Region

Introduction

North America

Growth in U.S. Spa Industry to Boost Sales of Aromatic Candles

Growing Demand for Wax Emulsions in Paints and Coatings and Adhesives and Sealants Industries

North America Synthetic Wax Application

North America Natural Wax Application

North America Synthetic Wax Market by Country

North America Natural Wax Market by Country

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China is the Leading Producer and Exporter of Beeswax

is the Leading Producer and Exporter of Beeswax Malaysia , the Production Hub of Fischer-Tropsch Wax

, the Production Hub of Fischer-Tropsch Wax Asia-Pacific Synthetic Wax Application

Asia-Pacific Natural Wax Application

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Wax Market by Country

Asia-Pacific Natural Wax Market by Country

Europe

High Imports of Natural Waxes by Eastern European Nations

High Traction for Wax Market Provided by Cosmetic Industry

Europe Synthetic Wax Application

Europe Natural Wax Application

Europe Synthetic Wax Market by Country

Europe Natural Wax Market by Country

South America

South America Synthetic Wax Application

South America Natural Wax Application

Formation of Region-wide Paint and Coatings Association in Latin America Will Boost the Demand

Middle East and Africa

and Synthetic Wax Application in the Middle East and Africa

and Natural Wax Application in MEA Region

7 Competitive Landscape



8 Company Profiles



Arya Chem Inc.

Australian Wax Co. Pty. Ltd.

Basf SE

Britishwax

Calwax Corp.

Cargill Inc.

Clariant

Cosmic Petrochem Pvt. Ltd.

Darent Wax Co. Ltd.

Deurex Ag

Epchem International Pte. Ltd.

Frank B. Ross Co., Inc.

Green & Natural Group

Hari Shellac Industries

Hengshui Yimei New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hong Chang International

Industrial Raw Materials Llc

International Group, Inc. (Igi)

Kerax Ltd.

Koster Keunen , Inc.

, Inc. Lubrizol Corp.

Michelman, Inc.

Multiceras Sa De Cv

Natural Wax

Poth Hille & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. Sasol Ltd.

Shri Ram Sons Wax Pvt. Ltd.

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.

Trecora Chemical

Vektan Trading Ltd.

Westlake Chemical Corp.

