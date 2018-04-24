Global Synthetic and Natural Waxes Markets Report 2018: 2016-2017 Data & CAGR Projections to 2022 Featuring Australian Wax, BASF, BritishWax, Cargill & IGI

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Synthetic and Natural Waxes: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of synthetic and natural waxes, and their application in different areas. The market is broken down by types of synthetic and natural waxes, applications, and regions. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each major type of wax, application, and region.
Regions studied in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa. The average price based on extensive primary and secondary research is used for the conversion of volume market to value market and vice-versa.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional markets for synthetic and natural waxes. It explains the major market drivers of the global synthetic and natural waxes industry, current trends within the industry, major applications, and the regional dynamics of the global synthetic and natural waxes market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global synthetic and natural waxes industry.
Report Includes:
- 48 data tables and 38 additional tables
- A comprehensive overview and an in-depth analysis of the global market for synthetic and natural waxes
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Information on major factors influencing the global synthetic and natural waxes market, along with key trends and technological updates
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for synthetic and natural waxes by geographical regions, product types, and applications
- Brief overview of wax materials that are broadly used in candles, cosmetics, adhesives, coatings and inks, and the automotive and rubber industries
- A look at the regulatory environment, which has been a driving force within the industry
- Company profiles of leading market players including Australian Wax Co. Pty. Ltd., BASF SE, BritishWax, Cargill, Inc., and International Group, Inc. (IGI)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Overview
- Synthetic Wax Production
- Natural Wax Production
- Application of Synthetic and Natural Waxes
- Synthetic Wax Application
- Natural Wax Application
4 Synthetic and Natural Waxes Market Forecast by Type
- Global Forecast for Synthetic Wax Market by Type
- Homopolymer Wax Market
- Copolymer Wax Market
- Global Forecast for Natural Wax Market by Type
- Global Forecast for Plant Wax Market by Type
5 Synthetic and Natural Wax Market by Application
- Introduction
- Synthetic Wax Application
- Ethylene Polymer Wax Application
- Fischer-Tropsch Wax Application
- Application of Natural Waxes
- Plant Wax Application
- Animal Wax Application
- Key Application Segments
6 Synthetic and Natural Wax Market by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Growth in U.S. Spa Industry to Boost Sales of Aromatic Candles
- Growing Demand for Wax Emulsions in Paints and Coatings and Adhesives and Sealants Industries
- North America Synthetic Wax Application
- North America Natural Wax Application
- North America Synthetic Wax Market by Country
- North America Natural Wax Market by Country
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China is the Leading Producer and Exporter of Beeswax
- Malaysia, the Production Hub of Fischer-Tropsch Wax
- Asia-Pacific Synthetic Wax Application
- Asia-Pacific Natural Wax Application
- Asia-Pacific Synthetic Wax Market by Country
- Asia-Pacific Natural Wax Market by Country
- Europe
- High Imports of Natural Waxes by Eastern European Nations
- High Traction for Wax Market Provided by Cosmetic Industry
- Europe Synthetic Wax Application
- Europe Natural Wax Application
- Europe Synthetic Wax Market by Country
- Europe Natural Wax Market by Country
- South America
- South America Synthetic Wax Application
- South America Natural Wax Application
- Formation of Region-wide Paint and Coatings Association in Latin America Will Boost the Demand
- Middle East and Africa
- Synthetic Wax Application in the Middle East and Africa
- Natural Wax Application in MEA Region
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Company Profiles
- Arya Chem Inc.
- Australian Wax Co. Pty. Ltd.
- Basf SE
- Britishwax
- Calwax Corp.
- Cargill Inc.
- Clariant
- Cosmic Petrochem Pvt. Ltd.
- Darent Wax Co. Ltd.
- Deurex Ag
- Epchem International Pte. Ltd.
- Frank B. Ross Co., Inc.
- Green & Natural Group
- Hari Shellac Industries
- Hengshui Yimei New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Hong Chang International
- Industrial Raw Materials Llc
- International Group, Inc. (Igi)
- Kerax Ltd.
- Koster Keunen, Inc.
- Lubrizol Corp.
- Michelman, Inc.
- Multiceras Sa De Cv
- Natural Wax
- Poth Hille & Co. Ltd.
- Sasol Ltd.
- Shri Ram Sons Wax Pvt. Ltd.
- Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.
- Trecora Chemical
- Vektan Trading Ltd.
- Westlake Chemical Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fp3g5s/global_synthetic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-synthetic-and-natural-waxes-markets-report-2018-2016-2017-data--cagr-projections-to-2022-featuring-australian-wax-basf-britishwax-cargill--igi-300635418.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article