Global Synthetic Biology Market Outlook, 2024: Biofuels, Specialty Chemicals, Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals, and Agriculture

The study scope includes core synthetic biology products (e.g., oligonucleotides, synthetic genes, BioBrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, cell-based and cell-free production systems), enabling technologies (e.g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2024.



Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2019 to 2024. In-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market driving forces is also provided.



The author examines the synthetic biology industry by market segment, including DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, synthetic biology foundries and software; as well as the agriculture; consumer products, cosmetics and skin care, food and beverage, healthcare and industrial chemicals enable product sectors.



The role of key strategic alliances and acquisitions from January 2018 to September 2019 is discussed. Emerging markets, including synthetic genes, synthetic-biology-enabled drugs and vaccines, genome-edited crops and chassis organisms; as well as metabolically engineered factories for producing synthetic fuels and specialty chemicals, are analyzed, and more than 215 companies in these fields are highlighted.



Market Insights



The synthetic biology industry is a prime growth opportunity due to several factors. First, many of the applications for synthetic biology have large addressable markets and the penetration rate is still modest; the industry will experience explosive growth as these penetration rates accelerate. Second, development of exciting new technologies is driving innovation within the industry. These technologies include ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design, enzymatic DNA synthesis and novel gene editing platforms. Third, the industry is focusing on value-added products, placing less emphasis on cost-sensitive, commodity products.



Synthetic biology foundries now routinely design, build and test designer organisms capable of producing valuable end products. The workflow includes modifying the genomes of these organisms to produce just the right combination of taste and texture, as for the food industry. Designer organisms in the textile industry help achieve the right combination of strength, flexibility, weight, dimensional variability, and targeted surface and structural modification. High-value synthetic biology end products such as these are forecast to drive significant market growth in this industry.



This report provides in-depth coverage of the dynamic synthetic biology industry, including insights into its component technologies and market segments, as well as its leading participants.



The synthetic biology industry consists of three main sets of technologies and products: enabling, core and enabled. Enabling technologies and products are the engines that drive the development of the synthetic biology industry. Core products and technologies, including standardized DNA parts, synthetic genes and chassis organisms, are the key tools by which cellular factories and systems produce enabled products.



Synthetic biology-enabled products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, agricultural, textiles, food) have large downstream market potential. Synthetic biology technologies add value in each of these downstream industries. In agriculture, synthetic biology makes it possible to produce crops with desired traits, such as pest resistance or high yields. Synthetic biology allows for the production of foods free of animal products, meeting an emerging consumer need in this industry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Contribution of the Study and for Whom

Scope and Format

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographical Breakdown

2. Summary and Highlights



3. Overview

Synthetic Biology Technologies Covered in this Report

Synthetic Biology Overview

Development Stage of Synthetic Biology

Forces Driving Synthetic Biology Market Growth

Global Markets for Synthetic Biology Products

Life Cycle Status of Products and Technologies

Synthetic Biology Industry

4. Technology Background

Introduction

Synthetic Biology Defined

Synthetic Biology History

Paradigm Shift in Biology

Synthetic Biology Technology Overview

Enabling Technologies

DNA-Synthesis and DNA-Sequencing Cost Trends

DNA-Synthesis Technologies

Microfluidic Technologies

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies

Gene Editing

Gene Drives

Bioinformatics Technologies

Biologic Components and Integrated Systems Technologies

Synthetic DNA

BioBrick Parts

Minimal Genomes and Chassis Organisms

Enabled Products

Pathway Engineering

Research and Development Applications

Synthetic Biology and the Microbiome

Synthetic Biology in Biofuels Feedstocks

Synthetic Biology Microbiome Initiatives

5. Synthetic Biology Applications

Enabling Technologies Applications

Biologic Components and Integrated Systems Applications

Synthetic Genes

BioBrick Parts

Integrated Systems

Enabled Products Applications

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Biotechnology Applications

Agricultural Applications

Data Storage Applications

6. Synthetic Biology Industry

Industrial Biotechnology Value Chain

Industry Structural Forces

Products and Technology Life Cycle

Sequencing Instruments Industry

Long-Read Sequencing Industry

DNA Synthesis Industry

Oligos as Therapeutics

Gene Synthesis Workflow

Gene Synthesis Value Chain

Synthetic Gene Market Segments

Gene Editing Industry

Synthetic Biology Organism Design and Foundries Industry

Software Industry

Agriculture Industry

Consumer Products Industry

Cosmetics and Skin Care Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Healthcare Industry

Industrial Chemicals Industry

Cell-Free Systems Industry

Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

7. Synthetic Biology Markets

Industry Growth-Driving Forces

DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies

Growing Role of Designer Organisms

Speeding up of Commercialization Pathways

Growth in Synthetic Biology Foundries

Synthetic Biology Markets by End-User Industry

Research Market

Healthcare Market

Industrial Chemicals Market

Agriculture Market

Consumer Market

Food and Beverage Market

Synthetic Biology Markets by Product Type

Enabling Products Markets

Biologic Components Market

Integrated Systems Market

Enabled Product Markets

Sources of Competitive Advantage

Healthcare Market

Consumer Products Market

Food and Beverage Market

Chemicals Market

Agriculture Market

Geographic Markets

Synthetic Biology Products by Region

Enabling Products Market by Region

Core Products Market by Region

Enabled Products Market by Region

8. Patents

Introduction

Foundational Patents

Synthetic Biology Industry Patent Analysis

Sequencing-Related Patent Issues

Gene editing-Related Patents

Gene Editing Patents: Sangamo Case Study

9. Company Profiles



20N Labs Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Llc

Active Motif

Aemetis Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agrimetis Llc

Agrivida Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Algenuity

Ambrx Inc.

Amfora Inc.

Amyris Inc.

Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.

Antheia Inc.

Arbor Biotechnologies Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

Ardra Bio Inc.

Arzeda Corp.

Astrazeneca Plc

ATG Biosynthetics Gmbh

Atum

Avecia

Azargen Biotechnologies Pty Ltd.

Azitra Inc.

B-Mogen Biotechnologies Inc.

BASF Ag

Bayer Ag

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Benchling

Benson Hill Biosystems Inc.

Bio Basic Inc.

Bio S&T Inc.

Biocapital Holdings Llc.

Biocellection Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Biomax Informatics Ag

Biomx Ltd.

Bioneer Corp.

Biosyntia Aps

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Bolt Threads Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Brooks Life Sciences

C-Lecta Gmhb

Calysta Inc.

Calyxt Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Casebia Therapeutics

Caszyme

Catalog Technologies Inc.

Celgene Corp.

Cell-Free Technology Ltd.

Cellectis Sa

Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Chain Biotechnology Ltd

Cibus Inc.

Clara Foods Co.

Codagenix Inc.

Codexis Inc.

Colorifix Ltd.

Corbion

Crispr Therapeutics Ag

Cronos Group

Crown Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Demuris Ltd.

Desktop Genetics Ltd.

DNA Script

Dovetail Genomics Llc

Dowdupont Inc.

Edigene Corp.

Edigene Inc.

Editas Medicine Inc.

Egenesis Inc.

Eligo Bioscience Sas

Endless West

Enevolv Inc.

Epoch Life Science Inc.

Etagen Pharma

Eurofins Scientific

Evolva Sa

Evonetix

Expedeon Ag

Exxonmobil Corp.

G+Flas Life Sciences Inc.

Gc Innovation America

Gea Enzymes

Geltor Inc.

Genemed Synthesis Inc.

Generay Biotech Co. Ltd.

Genomatica

Genscript

Genus Plc

Gevo Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Global Bioenergies

Glowee

Glycosbio Food Sciences

Glycosyn Llc

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Green Biologics Ltd.

Helixworks Technologies Ltd.

Homology Medicines Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Huvepharma

Illumina Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Industrial Microbes Inc.

Ingenza Ltd.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inscripta Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

International Business Machines

Intrexon Corp.

Joyn Bio

Kaneka Corp.

KWS Saat Se

Labgenius Ltd.

Lanzatech

Lattice Automation Inc.

LC Sciences

LCY Chemical Corp.

LGC Group

Locus Biosciences

Logicbio Therapeutics

Lumen Bioscience

Lygos Inc.

Meissa Vaccinec Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Microbyre Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsynbiotix

Milis Bio Ltd.

Miraculex

Modern Meadow

Modular Genetics Inc.

Molecular Assemblies Inc.

Morphosys Ag

Motif Ingredients

New England Biolabs

Novartis Pharma Ag

Novome Biotechnologies Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Novvi Llc

Nucelis Llc

Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.

Omega Bio-Tek Inc.

Oragenics Inc.

Oxford Biomedica Plc

Oxford Genetics Ltd.

Pairwise Plants Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phylogica Ltd.

Phylum Biosciences Inc.

Phytowelt Green Technologies Gmbh

Pivot Bio

Poseida Therapeutics Inc.

Precision Biosciences Inc.

Prokarium Holdings Ltd.

Promega Corp.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Recombinetics, Inc.

Roquette Freres

Royal Dsm Nv

Sample6 Technologies

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Scarab Genomics Llc

Senti Biosciences

SGI-DNA Inc.

Sherlock Biosciences

Shinegene Molecular Bio-Technologies Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Silicolife Lda.

Socati Corp.

Spiber Inc.

String Bio

Sugarlogix

Synbio Technologies Inc.

Synbiobeta

Synbiota

Syngenta Ag (Chemchina)

Synlogic Therapeutics

Synpromics Ltd.

Synthace Ltd.

Synthego Corp.

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Synthorx Inc.

Takara Bio

Teewinot Life Sciences Corp.

Tepha Inc.

Teselagen Biotechnology Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tierra Biosciences

Tinctorium Bio

Toolgen

Transcriptic Inc.

Translate Bio

Triton Algae Innovations Ltd.

Tropic Biosciences Uk Ltd.

Twist Bioscience

Vedanta Biosciences

Versalis Spa

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vir Biotechnology Inc.

Xyphos Inc.

Yield10 Biosciences Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Zymergen

Zymochem Inc.

