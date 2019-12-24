Global Synthetic Biology Market Outlook, 2024: Biofuels, Specialty Chemicals, Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals, and Agriculture
DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study scope includes core synthetic biology products (e.g., oligonucleotides, synthetic genes, BioBrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, cell-based and cell-free production systems), enabling technologies (e.g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2024.
Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2019 to 2024. In-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market driving forces is also provided.
The author examines the synthetic biology industry by market segment, including DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, synthetic biology foundries and software; as well as the agriculture; consumer products, cosmetics and skin care, food and beverage, healthcare and industrial chemicals enable product sectors.
The role of key strategic alliances and acquisitions from January 2018 to September 2019 is discussed. Emerging markets, including synthetic genes, synthetic-biology-enabled drugs and vaccines, genome-edited crops and chassis organisms; as well as metabolically engineered factories for producing synthetic fuels and specialty chemicals, are analyzed, and more than 215 companies in these fields are highlighted.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets for synthetic biology
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Description of core synthetic biology products i.e. synthetic genes, DNA parts, chassis organisms, and synthetic cells
- Information on enabling technologies such as DNA sequencing, oligonucleotides, specialty media, and bioinformatics
- Knowledge about enabled technologies including biofuels, specialty chemicals, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture
- Analysis of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors, and intellectual property landscape
- Assessment of the products and technologies most commercially viable in the immediate and near-future time frame.
- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry, including Active Motif, Bayer AG, BASF AG, Cargill Inc., Dowdupont Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Merck KGAA, Novartis Pharma AG, Pfizer Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Insights
The synthetic biology industry is a prime growth opportunity due to several factors. First, many of the applications for synthetic biology have large addressable markets and the penetration rate is still modest; the industry will experience explosive growth as these penetration rates accelerate. Second, development of exciting new technologies is driving innovation within the industry. These technologies include ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design, enzymatic DNA synthesis and novel gene editing platforms. Third, the industry is focusing on value-added products, placing less emphasis on cost-sensitive, commodity products.
Synthetic biology foundries now routinely design, build and test designer organisms capable of producing valuable end products. The workflow includes modifying the genomes of these organisms to produce just the right combination of taste and texture, as for the food industry. Designer organisms in the textile industry help achieve the right combination of strength, flexibility, weight, dimensional variability, and targeted surface and structural modification. High-value synthetic biology end products such as these are forecast to drive significant market growth in this industry.
This report provides in-depth coverage of the dynamic synthetic biology industry, including insights into its component technologies and market segments, as well as its leading participants.
The synthetic biology industry consists of three main sets of technologies and products: enabling, core and enabled. Enabling technologies and products are the engines that drive the development of the synthetic biology industry. Core products and technologies, including standardized DNA parts, synthetic genes and chassis organisms, are the key tools by which cellular factories and systems produce enabled products.
Synthetic biology-enabled products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, agricultural, textiles, food) have large downstream market potential. Synthetic biology technologies add value in each of these downstream industries. In agriculture, synthetic biology makes it possible to produce crops with desired traits, such as pest resistance or high yields. Synthetic biology allows for the production of foods free of animal products, meeting an emerging consumer need in this industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Contribution of the Study and for Whom
- Scope and Format
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographical Breakdown
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Overview
- Synthetic Biology Technologies Covered in this Report
- Synthetic Biology Overview
- Development Stage of Synthetic Biology
- Forces Driving Synthetic Biology Market Growth
- Global Markets for Synthetic Biology Products
- Life Cycle Status of Products and Technologies
- Synthetic Biology Industry
4. Technology Background
- Introduction
- Synthetic Biology Defined
- Synthetic Biology History
- Paradigm Shift in Biology
- Synthetic Biology Technology Overview
- Enabling Technologies
- DNA-Synthesis and DNA-Sequencing Cost Trends
- DNA-Synthesis Technologies
- Microfluidic Technologies
- Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies
- Gene Editing
- Gene Drives
- Bioinformatics Technologies
- Biologic Components and Integrated Systems Technologies
- Synthetic DNA
- BioBrick Parts
- Minimal Genomes and Chassis Organisms
- Enabled Products
- Pathway Engineering
- Research and Development Applications
- Synthetic Biology and the Microbiome
- Synthetic Biology in Biofuels Feedstocks
- Synthetic Biology Microbiome Initiatives
5. Synthetic Biology Applications
- Enabling Technologies Applications
- Biologic Components and Integrated Systems Applications
- Synthetic Genes
- BioBrick Parts
- Integrated Systems
- Enabled Products Applications
- Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial Biotechnology Applications
- Agricultural Applications
- Data Storage Applications
6. Synthetic Biology Industry
- Industrial Biotechnology Value Chain
- Industry Structural Forces
- Products and Technology Life Cycle
- Sequencing Instruments Industry
- Long-Read Sequencing Industry
- DNA Synthesis Industry
- Oligos as Therapeutics
- Gene Synthesis Workflow
- Gene Synthesis Value Chain
- Synthetic Gene Market Segments
- Gene Editing Industry
- Synthetic Biology Organism Design and Foundries Industry
- Software Industry
- Agriculture Industry
- Consumer Products Industry
- Cosmetics and Skin Care Industry
- Food and Beverages Industry
- Healthcare Industry
- Industrial Chemicals Industry
- Cell-Free Systems Industry
- Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
7. Synthetic Biology Markets
- Industry Growth-Driving Forces
- DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies
- Growing Role of Designer Organisms
- Speeding up of Commercialization Pathways
- Growth in Synthetic Biology Foundries
- Synthetic Biology Markets by End-User Industry
- Research Market
- Healthcare Market
- Industrial Chemicals Market
- Agriculture Market
- Consumer Market
- Food and Beverage Market
- Synthetic Biology Markets by Product Type
- Enabling Products Markets
- Biologic Components Market
- Integrated Systems Market
- Enabled Product Markets
- Sources of Competitive Advantage
- Healthcare Market
- Consumer Products Market
- Food and Beverage Market
- Chemicals Market
- Agriculture Market
- Geographic Markets
- Synthetic Biology Products by Region
- Enabling Products Market by Region
- Core Products Market by Region
- Enabled Products Market by Region
8. Patents
- Introduction
- Foundational Patents
- Synthetic Biology Industry Patent Analysis
- Sequencing-Related Patent Issues
- Gene editing-Related Patents
- Gene Editing Patents: Sangamo Case Study
9. Company Profiles
- 20N Labs Inc.
- Abeona Therapeutics Llc
- Active Motif
- Aemetis Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Agrimetis Llc
- Agrivida Inc.
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Algenuity
- Ambrx Inc.
- Amfora Inc.
- Amyris Inc.
- Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.
- Antheia Inc.
- Arbor Biotechnologies Inc.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.
- Ardra Bio Inc.
- Arzeda Corp.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- ATG Biosynthetics Gmbh
- Atum
- Avecia
- Azargen Biotechnologies Pty Ltd.
- Azitra Inc.
- B-Mogen Biotechnologies Inc.
- BASF Ag
- Bayer Ag
- Beam Therapeutics Inc.
- Benchling
- Benson Hill Biosystems Inc.
- Bio Basic Inc.
- Bio S&T Inc.
- Biocapital Holdings Llc.
- Biocellection Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Biomax Informatics Ag
- Biomx Ltd.
- Bioneer Corp.
- Biosyntia Aps
- Bluebird Bio Inc.
- Bolt Threads Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Brooks Life Sciences
- C-Lecta Gmhb
- Calysta Inc.
- Calyxt Inc.
- Cargill Inc.
- Caribou Biosciences Inc.
- Casebia Therapeutics
- Caszyme
- Catalog Technologies Inc.
- Celgene Corp.
- Cell-Free Technology Ltd.
- Cellectis Sa
- Centrient Pharmaceuticals
- Chain Biotechnology Ltd
- Cibus Inc.
- Clara Foods Co.
- Codagenix Inc.
- Codexis Inc.
- Colorifix Ltd.
- Corbion
- Crispr Therapeutics Ag
- Cronos Group
- Crown Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Demuris Ltd.
- Desktop Genetics Ltd.
- DNA Script
- Dovetail Genomics Llc
- Dowdupont Inc.
- Edigene Corp.
- Edigene Inc.
- Editas Medicine Inc.
- Egenesis Inc.
- Eligo Bioscience Sas
- Endless West
- Enevolv Inc.
- Epoch Life Science Inc.
- Etagen Pharma
- Eurofins Scientific
- Evolva Sa
- Evonetix
- Expedeon Ag
- Exxonmobil Corp.
- G+Flas Life Sciences Inc.
- Gc Innovation America
- Gea Enzymes
- Geltor Inc.
- Genemed Synthesis Inc.
- Generay Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Genomatica
- Genscript
- Genus Plc
- Gevo Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Global Bioenergies
- Glowee
- Glycosbio Food Sciences
- Glycosyn Llc
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Green Biologics Ltd.
- Helixworks Technologies Ltd.
- Homology Medicines Inc.
- Horizon Discovery Group Plc
- Huvepharma
- Illumina Inc.
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Industrial Microbes Inc.
- Ingenza Ltd.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Inscripta Inc.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc.
- International Business Machines
- Intrexon Corp.
- Joyn Bio
- Kaneka Corp.
- KWS Saat Se
- Labgenius Ltd.
- Lanzatech
- Lattice Automation Inc.
- LC Sciences
- LCY Chemical Corp.
- LGC Group
- Locus Biosciences
- Logicbio Therapeutics
- Lumen Bioscience
- Lygos Inc.
- Meissa Vaccinec Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Microbyre Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Microsynbiotix
- Milis Bio Ltd.
- Miraculex
- Modern Meadow
- Modular Genetics Inc.
- Molecular Assemblies Inc.
- Morphosys Ag
- Motif Ingredients
- New England Biolabs
- Novartis Pharma Ag
- Novome Biotechnologies Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Novvi Llc
- Nucelis Llc
- Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.
- Omega Bio-Tek Inc.
- Oragenics Inc.
- Oxford Biomedica Plc
- Oxford Genetics Ltd.
- Pairwise Plants Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- Phylogica Ltd.
- Phylum Biosciences Inc.
- Phytowelt Green Technologies Gmbh
- Pivot Bio
- Poseida Therapeutics Inc.
- Precision Biosciences Inc.
- Prokarium Holdings Ltd.
- Promega Corp.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
- Recombinetics, Inc.
- Roquette Freres
- Royal Dsm Nv
- Sample6 Technologies
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
- Scarab Genomics Llc
- Senti Biosciences
- SGI-DNA Inc.
- Sherlock Biosciences
- Shinegene Molecular Bio-Technologies Inc.
- Sigma Aldrich Corp.
- Silicolife Lda.
- Socati Corp.
- Spiber Inc.
- String Bio
- Sugarlogix
- Synbio Technologies Inc.
- Synbiobeta
- Synbiota
- Syngenta Ag (Chemchina)
- Synlogic Therapeutics
- Synpromics Ltd.
- Synthace Ltd.
- Synthego Corp.
- Synthetic Biologics Inc.
- Synthetic Genomics Inc.
- Synthorx Inc.
- Takara Bio
- Teewinot Life Sciences Corp.
- Tepha Inc.
- Teselagen Biotechnology Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tierra Biosciences
- Tinctorium Bio
- Toolgen
- Transcriptic Inc.
- Translate Bio
- Triton Algae Innovations Ltd.
- Tropic Biosciences Uk Ltd.
- Twist Bioscience
- Vedanta Biosciences
- Versalis Spa
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Vir Biotechnology Inc.
- Xyphos Inc.
- Yield10 Biosciences Inc.
- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
- Zymergen
- Zymochem Inc.
