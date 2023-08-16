Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 5.0%, in Terms of Value, Between 2023 & 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the groundbreaking potential of the global synthetic concrete fibers market through this comprehensive analysis. The report delves into key trends, growth prospects, and applications, presenting a wealth of opportunities for investors and industry players alike.

Unparalleled Market Growth and Demand Factors:

The global synthetic concrete fibers market is set to achieve an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for durable and high-performance construction materials, coupled with infrastructure development projects worldwide, contributes significantly to this growth. Furthermore, the need for concrete structures with enhanced crack resistance and impact strength drives the market's expansion.

Sustainable Construction Practices and Advantages of Synthetic Concrete Fibers:

The report highlights the growing focus on sustainable construction practices, presenting synthetic concrete fibers as a key enabler. These fibers not only reduce construction time and cost but also improve concrete's mechanical properties, leading to increased durability and longevity of structures.

Exemplary Case Studies by FORTA Concrete Fiber:

FORTA Concrete Fiber, a leading producer of synthetic fibers for concrete reinforcement, exemplifies the transformative impact of synthetic concrete fibers. Various completed projects demonstrate the successful utilization of FORTA-FERRO macro synthetic fibers, achieving remarkable results in applications like parking lots, bridges, and airport runways. The use of these fibers in a sorting center construction in Plymouth, MI resulted in significant cost savings and enhanced job-site safety by eliminating the need for wire mesh or steel rebar.

Segmental Insights:

The market is segmented by type, including nylon fibers, polyethylene fibers, polypropylene fibers, high modulus fiber, steel fibers, and glass fibers. Additionally, it is categorized based on application, such as industrial flooring, bridge & road, residential & commercial building, tunnel construction, mining, and others. The residential and commercial building segment is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by the booming construction industry globally.

Polypropylene Fibers: A Leading Sub-Segment:

Polypropylene fibers emerge as a prominent sub-segment, owing to their exceptional crack resistance, impact strength, and durability properties. Widely used in various construction applications, including industrial flooring and bridge and road projects, these fibers reinforce concrete, improving its strength and durability while reducing cracking due to shrinkage.

Regional Growth Prospects:

Europe is poised to witness prominent growth, driven by significant infrastructure development projects, stringent building codes, and a focus on sustainable construction materials. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience considerable growth due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and substantial infrastructure investments in emerging economies like India and China. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market, supported by a well-established construction industry, urban renewal projects, and the adoption of advanced construction materials.

Key Players Leading the Charge:

Major companies such as BASF SE, FORTA Corp., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Owens Corning, and Sika AG are at the forefront of driving market growth. Through strategic initiatives, including mergers, partnerships, funding, and product launches, these players remain competitive. For example, GCP Applied Technologies' concrete calculator, featuring STRUX 90/40 macro synthetic fibers, assists customers in determining the right fiber dosage for projects, optimizing time and resources.

A Wealth of Insights Awaits You:

This report provides invaluable market value data analysis from 2022 to 2030, segmented by geographical regions. Gain a deeper understanding of key market segments poised for strong growth in the future and identify market-entry and expansion strategies. Additionally, explore the competitive strategies of industry players and their positioning in the market.

Join the Advancement:

The global synthetic concrete fibers market promises revolutionary advancements in the construction industry. Seize the opportunities presented by this dynamic market and become a driving force in shaping the future of sustainable and durable construction materials.

