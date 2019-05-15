Global Synthetic (Cultured) Meat Technologies and Markets to 2027 with a Discussion of Major Players - Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture, JUST, and SuperMeat

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic (Cultured) Meat: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products that have yet to be introduced into the synthetic (cultured) meat market. The global synthetic (cultured) meat market has been segmented by the source into beef, poultry, pork, duck and others. The end uses segment covers meatballs, burgers, sausages, hot dogs, nuggets and other end uses. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for each source and end uses with estimated values derived from the producer's total revenues.

Major driving factors driving the growth of the global cultured meat market include global increases in meat consumption, advancements in cell culture technology and surging investments for the commercial development of synthetic meat. In addition, secondary factors such as the increasing demand for healthy, high-quality and safe meat products along with demands for environmentally sustainable and economically sound synthetic meat production are also driving the global synthetic(cultured) meat market during the forecast period.



Increasing meat consumption across the globe is considered the major driver behind the growth of synthetic meat. Developing countries will contribute to the total increment because of the extensive adoption of protein meal in feed rations. Further, OECD states that demand for synthetic poultry will be the primary driver for global meat market. Moreover, rising investments for the commercialization of cultured meat is also a major parameter fueling the global synthetic (cultured) meat market growth.



In July 2018, Mosa Meat (The Netherlands) that deals in lab-grown meat have announced that it has received investment worth $8.68 million (7.5 million). The major investors were M Ventures and Bell Food Group. In addition, in 2018, Integriculture Inc. (Japan) that deals in cultured meat and cellular agriculture have announced that it has received a fund worth $2.71 million (JPY 300 million). The investment round was led by Real Tech Fund, MTF Co. Ltd. and others.



The report provides an analysis based on each market segment, which includes sources and end uses. The source segment is further sub-segmented into beef, poultry, pork, duck and others.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with estimates from 2021 to 2022, and projections of CAGRs through 2027

Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the global synthetic (cultured) meat market and current trends within the industry

A look at the government regulations that can affect the global synthetic (cultured) meat market

Discussion of the major players across each regional synthetic (cultured) meat market, including Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture Inc., JUST Inc., and SuperMeat

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction to Cultured Meat Technology

Stem Cells

Bioreactors

Comparison Between Traditional and Synthetic Meat

Regulations

Market Potential

Investment Analysis

Chapter 4 Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing Meat Consumption Globally

Environmental and Economic Benefits Associated with Synthetic Meat Production

Advancements in Cell Culture Technology

Rising Demand for Healthy, Qualitative and Safe Products in the Meat Industry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source

Beef

Poultry

Pork

Duck

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use

Meatballs

Burgers

Decrease in the Costs of Cultured Meat Burgers

Investments Received by Market Players for Cultured Meat

Expansion of Burger Chains

Initiatives Taken by Burger Giants and Sandwich Restaurants to Restrict the Adoption of Antibiotic Laden Meat

Sausage

Major Growth Promoters of the Global Market for Synthetic Sausage

Increased Disease Risk Due to Consumption of Red and Processed Meat

Expansion of Sausage Chains

Increasing Meat Consumption

Hot Dogs

Ingredients in Hot Dogs

Nuggets

Production of Chicken Nuggets

Diseases Caused Due to the Consumption of Slaughtered Chicken

Chicken Pieces for Nuggets vs. Whole Chicken for Nuggets

Chicken Nugget Consumption

Demographic Consumption of Chicken Nuggets in the U.S.

Other End Uses

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technique

Self-Organizing Technique

Scaffold-Based Technique

Cell Culture Media

Scaffolding and Structuring

Bioreactors

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

Global Synthetic Meat Industry Structure

Suppliers

R&D

Manufacturing or Production

Distribution and End Users

Opportunities in the Cultured Meat Market

Asia-Pacific Lucrative Investment Destination for Synthetic Cultured Meat

Survey on Cultured Meats

Competitive Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Aleph Farms

Finless Foods

Future Meat Technologies

Integriculture Inc.

Just Inc.

Memphis Meats

Mosa Meat

Supermeat

Wild Earth Inc. (U.S.)



