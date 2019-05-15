Global Synthetic (Cultured) Meat Technologies and Markets to 2027 with a Discussion of Major Players - Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture, JUST, and SuperMeat
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products that have yet to be introduced into the synthetic (cultured) meat market. The global synthetic (cultured) meat market has been segmented by the source into beef, poultry, pork, duck and others. The end uses segment covers meatballs, burgers, sausages, hot dogs, nuggets and other end uses. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for each source and end uses with estimated values derived from the producer's total revenues.
Major driving factors driving the growth of the global cultured meat market include global increases in meat consumption, advancements in cell culture technology and surging investments for the commercial development of synthetic meat. In addition, secondary factors such as the increasing demand for healthy, high-quality and safe meat products along with demands for environmentally sustainable and economically sound synthetic meat production are also driving the global synthetic(cultured) meat market during the forecast period.
Increasing meat consumption across the globe is considered the major driver behind the growth of synthetic meat. Developing countries will contribute to the total increment because of the extensive adoption of protein meal in feed rations. Further, OECD states that demand for synthetic poultry will be the primary driver for global meat market. Moreover, rising investments for the commercialization of cultured meat is also a major parameter fueling the global synthetic (cultured) meat market growth.
In July 2018, Mosa Meat (The Netherlands) that deals in lab-grown meat have announced that it has received investment worth $8.68 million (7.5 million). The major investors were M Ventures and Bell Food Group. In addition, in 2018, Integriculture Inc. (Japan) that deals in cultured meat and cellular agriculture have announced that it has received a fund worth $2.71 million (JPY 300 million). The investment round was led by Real Tech Fund, MTF Co. Ltd. and others.
The report provides an analysis based on each market segment, which includes sources and end uses. The source segment is further sub-segmented into beef, poultry, pork, duck and others.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with estimates from 2021 to 2022, and projections of CAGRs through 2027
- Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the global synthetic (cultured) meat market and current trends within the industry
- A look at the government regulations that can affect the global synthetic (cultured) meat market
- Discussion of the major players across each regional synthetic (cultured) meat market, including Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture Inc., JUST Inc., and SuperMeat
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction to Cultured Meat Technology
- Stem Cells
- Bioreactors
- Comparison Between Traditional and Synthetic Meat
- Regulations
- Market Potential
- Investment Analysis
Chapter 4 Industry Growth Drivers
- Increasing Meat Consumption Globally
- Environmental and Economic Benefits Associated with Synthetic Meat Production
- Advancements in Cell Culture Technology
- Rising Demand for Healthy, Qualitative and Safe Products in the Meat Industry
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source
- Beef
- Poultry
- Pork
- Duck
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Meatballs
- Burgers
- Decrease in the Costs of Cultured Meat Burgers
- Investments Received by Market Players for Cultured Meat
- Expansion of Burger Chains
- Initiatives Taken by Burger Giants and Sandwich Restaurants to Restrict the Adoption of Antibiotic Laden Meat
- Sausage
- Major Growth Promoters of the Global Market for Synthetic Sausage
- Increased Disease Risk Due to Consumption of Red and Processed Meat
- Expansion of Sausage Chains
- Increasing Meat Consumption
- Hot Dogs
- Ingredients in Hot Dogs
- Nuggets
- Production of Chicken Nuggets
- Diseases Caused Due to the Consumption of Slaughtered Chicken
- Chicken Pieces for Nuggets vs. Whole Chicken for Nuggets
- Chicken Nugget Consumption
- Demographic Consumption of Chicken Nuggets in the U.S.
- Other End Uses
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technique
- Self-Organizing Technique
- Scaffold-Based Technique
- Cell Culture Media
- Scaffolding and Structuring
- Bioreactors
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
- Global Synthetic Meat Industry Structure
- Suppliers
- R&D
- Manufacturing or Production
- Distribution and End Users
- Opportunities in the Cultured Meat Market
- Asia-Pacific Lucrative Investment Destination for Synthetic Cultured Meat
- Survey on Cultured Meats
- Competitive Landscape
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Aleph Farms
- Finless Foods
- Future Meat Technologies
- Integriculture Inc.
- Just Inc.
- Memphis Meats
- Mosa Meat
- Supermeat
- Wild Earth Inc. (U.S.)
