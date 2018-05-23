Global Synthetic Gypsum (FGD gypsum, Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phoshogypsum) Market Report 2018-2023

The report projects that the synthetic gypsum market size will grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.80 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.82%.

The synthetic gypsum market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the rapid urbanization, large-scale investments in the building & construction sector, the rising number of construction activities in emerging economies, and increasing demand from the construction sector.

This report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The drywall application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the synthetic gypsum market during the forecast period. FGD gypsum is used in the agriculture sector as a fertilizer to improve crop yield; it is mainly added as sulfur or calcium fertilizer in the soil. In the construction sector, it is used as a filler material in cement and plasters to enhance strengthening and reduce the setting time of the concrete. It also finds application in the building & construction industry to make decorative panels and PoP structures.

In terms of value, the phosphogypsum segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as its wide range of application in the agricultural sector for soil amendment and as a fertilizer to treat alkaline soil and improve overall crop productivity.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Synthetic Gypsum Market

4.2 Synthetic Gypsum Market, By Type

4.3 Synthetic Gypsum Market, By Application

4.4 Synthetic Gypsum Market: Regional Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Strong Demand From the Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Application in the Agriculture Industry

5.2.1.3 Positive Economic Benefits of Synthetic Gypsum

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Investments in R&D Activities

5.2.2.2 Increase in Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Material Handling Challenges Associated With Synthetic Gypsum

5.2.3.2 Shift of Industry From Coal to Natural Gas



6 Synthetic Gypsum Production Process



7 Synthetic Gypsum Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 FGD Gypsum

7.3 Citrogypsum

7.4 Fluorogypsum

7.5 Phosphogypsum

7.6 Others



8 Synthetic Gypsum Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cement

8.3 Soil Amendment

8.4 Drywall

8.5 Dental

8.6 Water Treatment

8.7 Others



9 Synthetic Gypsum Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 USG Corporation

11.3 Knauf Gips Kg

11.4 Lafargeholcim

11.5 National Gypsum Company

11.6 Synthetic Materials Llc

11.7 Delta Gypsum

11.8 Continental Building Products

11.9 FEECO International

11.10 Applicators in the Synthetic Gypsum Market

11.10.1 American Gypsum

11.10.2 Pabco Gypsum

11.10.3 British Gypsum

11.10.4 Georgia-Pacific

11.10.5 Gyptec Ibrica

11.10.6 Certainteed Corporation



