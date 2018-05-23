Global Synthetic Gypsum (FGD gypsum, Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phoshogypsum) Market Report 2018-2023

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Synthetic Gypsum Market by Type (FGD gypsum, Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phoshogypsum), Application (Cement, Drywall, Soil amendment, Dental), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report projects that the synthetic gypsum market size will grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.80 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.82%.
The synthetic gypsum market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the rapid urbanization, large-scale investments in the building & construction sector, the rising number of construction activities in emerging economies, and increasing demand from the construction sector.
This report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The drywall application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the synthetic gypsum market during the forecast period. FGD gypsum is used in the agriculture sector as a fertilizer to improve crop yield; it is mainly added as sulfur or calcium fertilizer in the soil. In the construction sector, it is used as a filler material in cement and plasters to enhance strengthening and reduce the setting time of the concrete. It also finds application in the building & construction industry to make decorative panels and PoP structures.
In terms of value, the phosphogypsum segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as its wide range of application in the agricultural sector for soil amendment and as a fertilizer to treat alkaline soil and improve overall crop productivity.
