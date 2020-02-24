Global Synthetic Sweeteners Industry Outlook to 2030: Focus on Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic sweeteners market was worth $54.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% and reach $65.73 billion by 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider synthetic sweeteners market, and compares it with other markets.



Rising health awareness among global consumers contributed to the growth of the synthetic sweeteners market. The increased incidences of individuals suffering from heart diseases, diabetes, and obesity will eventually force people to lead a healthier lifestyle. For instance, in 2016, according to the 'World Health Organization' (WHO), 31% of world's population died due to cardiovascular diseases.



The survey also states that, people with diabetes increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, and the global obesity has almost tripled since 1975. In 2018, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has given acceptance in the use of artificial sweeteners, instead of sugar to fight against obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, factors causing heart diseases. The rising health awareness among global consumers increased the demand for synthetic sweeteners during the historic period, driving the market.



The long term use of synthetic sweeteners can cause diabetes and is expected to limit the growth of the synthetic sweeteners market. It increases the risk of obesity and heart diseases. Long-term use of artificial sweeteners changes taste buds over time, resulting in persistent craving for excessively sweet foods. Due to this, nutrient deficiencies and weight gain are on the rise. It could lead to severe long-term illnesses such as headaches, dizziness, rash, bloating, nausea, diarrhea, and digestive problems.



For instance, in 2018, Brian Hoffmann, an assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Marquette University, in his new research study, states that long-term use of synthetic sweeteners could lead to metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity. Additionally, in the year 2017, a study from the 'Canadian Medical Association Journal', also explains non-nutrient sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose and stevia may increase the risk of obesity and its related effects over long-term use. Long-term use of synthetic sweeteners has a negative impact on synthetic sweeteners market resulting in obesity and heart diseases.



Sucralose-based sweeteners are increasingly being used as applications in the food industry. Sucralose is more sweet than sugar and is a low-calorie ingredient that does not cause dental cavity. Growing concerns of cardiovascular disorders due to increased consumption of sugar-based foods are encouraging the use of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose. Additionally, declining production and rising sugar prices worldwide are also encouraging the use of sucralose-based sweeteners. These sweeteners are the major substitutes of sugar in carbonated beverages, juices, dairy products, sugar-free chewing gums, confectionery, and bakery goods. For instance, in 2017, in the U.S., PepsiCo is using sucralose-based sweeteners by replacing aspartame in diet pepsi.



In September 2018, Firmenich SA, a Switzerland-based company specialized in manufacturing flavors for beverages, sweets and other foods, acquired Senomyx, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition helped Firmenich SA in adding Senomyx's leading flavor innovations and strong natural ingredients to their taste platform. Senomyx, Inc. is a USA-based biotechnology company that specializes in flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners.



The synthetic sweeteners market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 55% of the market. The synthetic sweeteners market in Middle East is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



Major players in the market are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Inc., Roquette, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., Dupont, Merisant Company (subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Celanese Corporation, McNeil Nutritionals



