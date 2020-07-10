Global Synthetic Zeolites Market (2019 to 2028) - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Synthetic Zeolites Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include huge investment in production capacities, growing demand for phosphate-free detergents in the Asia pacific region and rising demand for synthetic zeolites.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Huge investment in production capacities

3.1.2 Growing demand for phosphate-free detergents in the Asia-Pacific region

3.1.3 Rising demand for synthetic Zeolites

3.1.4 Recent technological developments in Synthetic Zeolites

3.1.5 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Application

4.1 Adsorbents

4.1.1 Adsorbents Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Detergents

4.2.1 Detergents Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Catalysts

4.3.1 Catalysts Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4 Other Applications

4.4.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.1 Wound Care

4.4.1.1.1 Wound Care Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.2 Specialty

4.4.1.2.1 Specialty Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.3 Silver Zeolite

4.4.1.3.1 Silver Zeolite Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.4 Dissicants

4.4.1.4.1 Dissicants Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.5 Dietary Supplements

4.4.1.5.1 Dietary Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Product

5.1 Synthetic zeolite

5.1.1 Synthetic zeolite Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Natural zeolite

5.2.1 Natural zeolite Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Type

6.1 Zeolite Y

6.1.1 Zeolite Y Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Zeolite ZSM-5

6.2.1 Zeolite ZSM-5 Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Zeolite A

6.3.1 Zeolite A Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4 Zeolite X

6.4.1 Zeolite X Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5 Other Types

6.5.1 Other Types Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.1 Mordenite

6.5.1.1.1 Mordenite Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.2 Zeolite P

6.5.1.2.1 Zeolite P Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5.1.3 Zeolite Beta

6.5.1.3.1 Zeolite Beta Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Germany

7.2.1.2 U.K

7.2.1.3 Italy

7.2.1.4 France

7.2.1.5 Spain

7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 China

7.3.1.2 Japan

7.3.1.3 India

7.3.1.4 Australia

7.3.1.5 New Zealand

7.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.1.2 UAE

7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Argentina

7.5.1.2 Brazil

7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.6.1.1 Africa

7.6.1.2 Caribbean



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Honeywell International Inc.

9.2 Tosoh Corporation

9.3 BASF SE

9.4 Clariant AG

9.5 Albemarle Corporation

9.6 W.R. Grace & Co.

9.7 National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

9.8 Zeolyst International

9.9 KNT Group

9.10 Union Showa K.K.

9.11 Zeochem AG.

9.12 Arkema S.A.

9.13 Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd.

9.14 Rive Technology

9.15 Anten Chemical



