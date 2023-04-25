Global Synthetic Zeolites Market to 2031: Increase in Detergent Manufacturing Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Zeolites Market By Zeolite type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The synthetic zeolites market attained $5.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Powdered synthetic zeolite is a molecular sieve. It is the most effective method for removing water from coatings, sealants, adhesives, and resins. In addition, it is used to communicate information regarding nanoparticles to the visible world. Their primary applications are medicinal, and they provide entry points for the development of numerous Nano-based products. Increasing demand for synthetic zeolites catalyst, adsorbents, and detergent builders is currently driving the need for zeolites in synthetic form.



In the manufacturing of detergents, synthetic zeolites are frequently utilized as binding agents. The institutional, commercial, and industrial sectors' increasing demand for synthetic zeolites as detergents will drive the expansion of the synthetic zeolites market. In addition, rising per capita income and per capita spending, as well as rising awareness regarding the use of home care products, will boost the usage of detergents, which will result in an increase in demand for synthetic zeolites during the forecast period.

It is expected that the increase in detergent manufacturing to fulfill the steady demand from the population will stimulate the market for synthetic zeolites for detergent and encourage manufacturers to increase their production and supply of zeolites. Zeolites are a large class of hydrated aluminum silicates, both natural and synthetic.

The content of the raw materials and the parameters of the reaction, such as water pressure, acidity, and temperature, determine the creation of synthetic zeolite. Zeolite A, one of the most well-known synthetic zeolites, is used extensively in laundry detergents. X and Y zeolites are utilized for catalytic cracking. By-products of petrochemical operations and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are dangerous to human health and the environment. These are found in sealants, adhesives, solvent-based paints, printing inks, and various consumer products. Chemical and petrochemical industries release the most volatile organic compounds.



Emissions of volatile organic compounds impede respiration and harm the central nervous system. For example, VOC VOC formaldehyde is naturally carcinogenic. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) have developed tough laws for the management of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

This contributes to the rising demand for materials with low VOC levels. Synthetic zeolites have characteristics such as non-flammability, thermal stability, and hydrophobicity, which renders them effective VOC adsorbents. For the elimination of volatile organic compounds, synthetic zeolites have been demonstrated to be more effective than activated carbon. Thus, the increased need for absorbents for the elimination of VOCs presents makers of synthetic zeolites with lucrative growth opportunities.

The toxicity of some zeolite dust makes them undesirable. Concerns about the potential toxicity of zeolites used in personal care products have been raised. Even accidental inhalation of these dust particles poses safety and health risks. If inhaled, zeolites, a complex class of silicates, can induce lung illnesses.

According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Zeolite A, Y, and X can cause mild to moderate eye irritation. As catalysts, synthetic zeolites are susceptible to clogging, which may result in toxicity. Thus, the toxicity of manufactured zeolites is a major challenge in their application.



