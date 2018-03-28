Global Syringes (Disposable and Reusable) Market, 2024

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Syringes (Disposable and Reusable) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Syringes (Disposable and Reusable) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Anesthesia Syringes
- Angiographic Syringes
- Blood Gas Syringes
- Catheter Syringes
- Dental Syringes
- Ear Syringes
- Hypodermic Syringes (Prefilled Syringes & Other Hypodermic Syringes)
- Insulin Syringes
- Intraligamentary Syringes
- Irrigating Syringes
The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- Cardinal Health, Inc.(USA)
- Kawamoto Corporation (Japan)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Nipro Medical Corporation (USA)
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Smiths Medical (UK)
- Terumo Corp. (Japan)
- Terumo Medical Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Syringes - A Prelude
Asia - Central for Future Growth
Disposable Syringes gain Wide Acceptance
Traditional Needles and Syringes Market Contracts Further
Growing Emphasis on Preventing Needle Stick Injuries Drives Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles
Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand for Safety Needles and Syringes
Markets Crave for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes
Competitive Scenario
A Relatively Concentrated Market
Global Prefilled Syringe Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Technological Advancements Drive the Syringes Market
Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain
Prefilled Syringes - A Growing Trend
Bubble-Free Filling
Ionizing Radiation - Preferred Method of Sterilizing Prefilled Syringes
Self-Injection Devices - A Growing Market
Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors
Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems
Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic
Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue
Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes
Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Preloaded Insulin Pens
Pulmonary Drug Delivery
3. PRE-FILLED SYRINGES MARKET - AN INSIGHT
Prefilled Syringes: The Preferred Drug Delivery Device
Ease of Use Favor Adoption of Prefilled Syringes
Manufacturers Benefit from Convenience in Production and Reduced Overfill
Glass Vs Plastic in Prefilled Syringes
Advancements Drive Market Momentum
Barrier Systems
Handling
Filling and Stoppering
Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Pre-Filled Syringes
Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence
Silicone-free Syringes Avoid Disadvantages of Silicone Lubrication
Concerns - The Other Side
Long-Term Growth Drivers
Global Healthcare Spending - A Review
Demographics Spell Opportunities
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand
Diabetics: Major End-Users of Syringes
Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Syringes
Disposable Syringe
Reusable Syringe
Product Segments
Anesthesia Syringes
Angiographic Syringes
Blood Gas Syringes
Catheter Syringes
Dental Syringes
Ear Syringes
Hypodermic Syringes
Insulin Syringes
Intraligamentary Syringes
Irrigating Syringes
Facts About Needlesticks
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Symjepi Receives FDA Approval for New Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe
Medela to Market ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral Syringes
Gerresheimer Unveils Metal-Free Syringe
Gerresheimer Markets New Integrated Safety Syringe
Baxter Introduces Enteral Nutrition ENFit Syringe and Accesory Line
BD Introduces New BD Neopak Prefillable Glass Syringe
BD Introduces First Insulin Syringe Designed for Humulin R U-500 Insulin
Nipro Medical Introduces SafeTouch Safety Needle
AstraZeneca Introduces pre-filled Bydureon Pen
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BD Completes Acquisition of C. R. Bard
Merit Medical to Acquire Certain Assets of BD
Catalent Enters into Agreement to Acquire Cook Pharmica
Cardinal Health to Acquire Medtronic Medical Supplies Business
BD to Expand Insulin Syringe Manufacturing Capacity
Fresenius Kabi Acquires BD Rx business
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 102)
- The United States (52)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (25)
- France (1)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fcqpxb/global_syringes?w=5
