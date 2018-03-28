Global Syringes (Disposable and Reusable) Market, 2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Syringes (Disposable and Reusable) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Anesthesia Syringes

Angiographic Syringes

Blood Gas Syringes

Catheter Syringes

Dental Syringes

Ear Syringes

Hypodermic Syringes (Prefilled Syringes & Other Hypodermic Syringes)

Insulin Syringes

Intraligamentary Syringes

Irrigating Syringes

The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) Cardinal Health, Inc.( USA )

) Kawamoto Corporation ( Japan )

) Medline Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Nipro Medical Corporation ( USA )

) Retractable Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Smiths Medical (UK)

Terumo Corp. ( Japan )

) Terumo Medical Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Syringes - A Prelude

Asia - Central for Future Growth

Disposable Syringes gain Wide Acceptance

Traditional Needles and Syringes Market Contracts Further

Growing Emphasis on Preventing Needle Stick Injuries Drives Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles

Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand for Safety Needles and Syringes

Markets Crave for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes

Competitive Scenario

A Relatively Concentrated Market

Global Prefilled Syringe Market



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Technological Advancements Drive the Syringes Market

Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain

Prefilled Syringes - A Growing Trend

Bubble-Free Filling

Ionizing Radiation - Preferred Method of Sterilizing Prefilled Syringes

Self-Injection Devices - A Growing Market

Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors

Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems

Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic

Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Preloaded Insulin Pens

Pulmonary Drug Delivery



3. PRE-FILLED SYRINGES MARKET - AN INSIGHT

Prefilled Syringes: The Preferred Drug Delivery Device

Ease of Use Favor Adoption of Prefilled Syringes

Manufacturers Benefit from Convenience in Production and Reduced Overfill

Glass Vs Plastic in Prefilled Syringes

Advancements Drive Market Momentum

Barrier Systems

Handling

Filling and Stoppering

Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Pre-Filled Syringes

Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence

Silicone-free Syringes Avoid Disadvantages of Silicone Lubrication

Concerns - The Other Side

Long-Term Growth Drivers

Global Healthcare Spending - A Review

Demographics Spell Opportunities

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand

Diabetics: Major End-Users of Syringes

Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Syringes

Disposable Syringe

Reusable Syringe

Product Segments

Anesthesia Syringes

Angiographic Syringes

Blood Gas Syringes

Catheter Syringes

Dental Syringes

Ear Syringes

Hypodermic Syringes

Insulin Syringes

Intraligamentary Syringes

Irrigating Syringes

Facts About Needlesticks



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

Symjepi Receives FDA Approval for New Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe

Medela to Market ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral Syringes

Gerresheimer Unveils Metal-Free Syringe

Gerresheimer Markets New Integrated Safety Syringe

Baxter Introduces Enteral Nutrition ENFit Syringe and Accesory Line

BD Introduces New BD Neopak Prefillable Glass Syringe

BD Introduces First Insulin Syringe Designed for Humulin R U-500 Insulin

Nipro Medical Introduces SafeTouch Safety Needle

AstraZeneca Introduces pre-filled Bydureon Pen



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BD Completes Acquisition of C. R. Bard

Merit Medical to Acquire Certain Assets of BD

Catalent Enters into Agreement to Acquire Cook Pharmica

Cardinal Health to Acquire Medtronic Medical Supplies Business

BD to Expand Insulin Syringe Manufacturing Capacity

Fresenius Kabi Acquires BD Rx business



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 102)

The United States (52)

(52) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (25)

(25) France (1)

(1)

Germany (11)

(11)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fcqpxb/global_syringes?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-syringes-disposable-and-reusable-market-2024-300620930.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

