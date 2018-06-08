Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market to 2030: With Steady Growth in the Development Pipeline, T-Cell based Therapies have Emerged as a Promising Segment of the Immunotherapy Market

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market (3rd Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2018-2030 (3rd edition)" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of T-cell immunotherapies (focusing particularly on CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies and TIL therapies). One of the key objectives of the study was to review and quantify the future opportunities associated with the ongoing development programs of both small and big pharmaceutical firms.
Cancer is known to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for 0.6 million deaths in 2017 in the US alone. The World Health Organization states that the number of new cancer cases globally is expected to rise by 70% in the coming 20 years. Although cancer therapeutics continue to be one of the most active areas in terms of drug development, there is still a significant unmet need in this domain. Conventional cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy, have demonstrated very limited efficacy in late-stage cancers. Specifically, chemotherapy and radiation therapy are also associated with several side effects. Their non-specific nature has severe detrimental effects on the patients' quality of life.
Amidst the current initiatives to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, immunotherapy has emerged as a highly potent option to eradicate tumor cells with minimal side effects. It is based on the principle of harnessing the innate potential of the immune system to target and destroy diseased cells. It encompasses several treatment approaches, such as monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, therapeutic vaccines, cytokine therapies and cell-based therapies. In recent years, adoptive T-cell therapy (ACT) has emerged as a potent and viable therapeutic intervention. There are certain key characteristics that render T-cells suitable for use as effective therapeutic tools; these include target specificity, adaptability and the capability to retain immunologic memory.
Close to 120 academic and research institutes across the globe have made significant contributions to this field, mostly by convening the initial research on potential product candidates. These efforts have built the intellectual framework for the establishment of several start-ups; in fact, during the last five years, over USD 8 billion has been invested by VC firms/other strategic investors. It is also worth highlighting that there have been more than 200 instances of collaborations between industry/academic stakeholders. The ongoing innovation has also led to the discovery of several novel molecular targets, strengthening the research pipelines of various companies engaged in this domain. Encouraged by the recent approval of two CAR-T therapies, namely Kymriah (Novartis) and Yescarta (Gilead Sciences), and a robust development pipeline, the T-cell immunotherapy market offers considerable promise to a number of industry stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy
3.3. Immunotherapy, an Emerging Therapeutic Option
3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy
3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies
3.6. Historical Evolution of T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.7. Key Considerations of T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.8. Strategies Employed for Redirection of T-Cells
3.9. Manufacturing of Engineered T-Cells
3.10. T-Cell Transduction/Transfection Methods
3.11. Therapeutic Areas Targeted by T-Cell Immunotherapies
3.12. Key Challenges of T-Cell Immunotherapies
4. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Trends on Twitter
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: A Promising Pipeline
6. KEY INSIGHTS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Analysis by Popularity of Target Antigens
6.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: CAR-T Clinical Trial Trends, Pre-2012-2018
6.4. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Clinical Trial Overview
7. CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR-T CELL THERAPY
7.1. Introduction
7.2. History of Development
7.3. Key Opinion Leaders
7.4. Anatomical Layout of Chimeric Antigen Receptor
7.5. CAR-T Construction Analysis
7.6. Development of Chimeric Antigen Receptors
7.7. Development of CAR-T Cells
7.8. Universal CAR-Ts
7.9. Route of Administration
7.10. Toxicity Concerns
7.11. Management of Toxicity Issues
7.12. CD19: An Attractive Target
7.13. Other Targets
7.14. Challenges Associated with CAR-T Therapies
7.15. Kymriah/Tisagenlecleucel/CTL019 (Novartis)
7.16. Yescarta/Axicabtagene Ciloleucel/KTE-C19 (Kite Pharma)
7.17. JCAR (Juno Therapeutics)
7.18. CAR-T Series (Cellular Biomedicine Group)
7.19. CD19 CAR (Takara Bio)
7.20. Dual Targeting CAR-T Cell Therapies (Autolus)
7.21. CAR-T Therapies (Sinobioway Cell Therapy/The First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University)
8. T-CELL RECEPTOR (TCR) BASED THERAPIES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Structure of the T-Cell Receptor
8.3. Differences Between CAR and TCR
8.4. History of Development
8.5. Mechanism of Action
8.6. Key Opinion Leaders
8.7. Safety Concerns
8.8. Prerequisites for Antigen-Specific T-Cell Receptors
8.9. Strategies to Enhance Antitumor Efficacy
8.10. SPEAR T-Cells (Adaptimmune)
8.11. ALT-801 (Altor BioScience)
8.12. IMCgp100 (Immunocore)
8.13. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)
8.14. CMD-602/WT1 TCR Therapy (Cell Medica)
8.15. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)
9. TUMOR INFILTRATING LYMPHOCYTES (TIL) BASED THERAPIES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. History of Development
9.3. Key Opinion Leaders
9.4. Strategies to Enhance Efficacy
9.5. Prognostic Applications
9.6. Manufacturing Process
9.7. Autologous TIL Therapies (Iovance Biotherapeutics)
9.8. TIL (Nantes University Hospital)
9.9. TIL (Netherlands Cancer Institute)
10. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS FOR T-CELL THERAPIES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Hematological Malignancies
10.3. Solid Tumors
11. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Genome Editing Technologies
11.3. Designing T-Cell Therapies with Improved Characteristics
12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Types of Partnership Models
12.3. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Partnerships and Collaborations
13. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Types of Funding
13.3. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Funding and Investment Analysis
14. OTHER T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies
14.3. Treg Cell Therapy
14.4. T-Cell-based Vaccines
14.5. Virus-Driven T-Cell Therapies
14.6. Fucosylation Technology Platform
14.7. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cell Therapy
14.8. TAC-T Cell Therapy
14.9. Gama Delta T-Cell Immunotherapy
15. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Introduction
15.3. Key Challenges
15.4. Current Trends
15.5. Key Considerations for a Manufacturing Site
15.6. Regulatory Landscape
16. T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY: COST PRICE ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Factors Contributing Towards High Price Tags of Cell/Gene Therapies
16.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies
16.4. Reimbursement Considerations for T-Cell Immunotherapies
17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Scope and Limitations
17.3. Forecast Methodology
17.4. Overall T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2018-2030
17.5. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Product-Wise Sales Forecasts
18. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns
18.3. Summary of Product Website Analysis
18.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads
18.5. Kymriah: Promotional Analysis
18.6. Yescarta: Promotional Analysis
19. COMPANY PROFILES
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics
19.3. Autolus
19.4. bluebird bio
19.5. CARsgen Therapeutics
19.6. Celgene
19.7. Cell Medica
19.8. Cellectis
19.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group
19.10. Immunocore
19.11. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
19.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics
19.13. Kite Pharma (A Gilead Sciences Company)
19.14. Lion TCR
19.15. Novartis
19.16. Sinobioway Cell Therapy
19.17. Takara Bio
19.18. Unum Therapeutics
19.19. ZIOPHARM Oncology
20. CONCLUSION
20.1. With Steady Growth in the Development Pipeline, T-Cell based Therapies have Emerged as a Promising Segment of the Immunotherapy Market
20.2. Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors are Currently the Major Target Indications
20.3. The Competitive Landscape Features a Mix of Established Players and Start-ups, with Academic Institutes Spearheading Early-stage Development Activities
20.4. A Number of Novel Technology Platforms have also Emerged as Vital Enablers of Growth in this Market
20.5. Multiple Novel Types of Immunotherapies, other than CAR-T, TCR and TIL, are also Expected to Enter the Market in the Mid-Long Term
20.6. Increasing Partnership Activity and Financial Support from Various Investors are Indicative of the Lucrative Future Potential
20.7. The Premium Pricing of these Therapies Necessitate Appropriate Reimbursement and Promotional Strategies to Guarantee Commercial Success
20.8. Driven by the Approval of Two CAR-T Therapies and Encouraging Results of Late-stage Candidates, the Market is Expected to Grow Significantly in the Long Term
21. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Cell Therapies
21.3. Celyad
21.4. Changhai Hospital
21.5. Iovance Biotherapeutics
21.6. Kite Pharma
21.7. Lion TCR
21.8. Theravectys
21.9. TxCell
21.10. University of Colorado
21.11. Waisman Biomanufacturing
22. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
23. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES
