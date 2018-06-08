Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market to 2030: With Steady Growth in the Development Pipeline, T-Cell based Therapies have Emerged as a Promising Segment of the Immunotherapy Market

The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2018-2030 (3rd edition)" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of T-cell immunotherapies (focusing particularly on CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies and TIL therapies). One of the key objectives of the study was to review and quantify the future opportunities associated with the ongoing development programs of both small and big pharmaceutical firms.

Cancer is known to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for 0.6 million deaths in 2017 in the US alone. The World Health Organization states that the number of new cancer cases globally is expected to rise by 70% in the coming 20 years. Although cancer therapeutics continue to be one of the most active areas in terms of drug development, there is still a significant unmet need in this domain. Conventional cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy, have demonstrated very limited efficacy in late-stage cancers. Specifically, chemotherapy and radiation therapy are also associated with several side effects. Their non-specific nature has severe detrimental effects on the patients' quality of life.

Amidst the current initiatives to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, immunotherapy has emerged as a highly potent option to eradicate tumor cells with minimal side effects. It is based on the principle of harnessing the innate potential of the immune system to target and destroy diseased cells. It encompasses several treatment approaches, such as monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, therapeutic vaccines, cytokine therapies and cell-based therapies. In recent years, adoptive T-cell therapy (ACT) has emerged as a potent and viable therapeutic intervention. There are certain key characteristics that render T-cells suitable for use as effective therapeutic tools; these include target specificity, adaptability and the capability to retain immunologic memory.

Close to 120 academic and research institutes across the globe have made significant contributions to this field, mostly by convening the initial research on potential product candidates. These efforts have built the intellectual framework for the establishment of several start-ups; in fact, during the last five years, over USD 8 billion has been invested by VC firms/other strategic investors. It is also worth highlighting that there have been more than 200 instances of collaborations between industry/academic stakeholders. The ongoing innovation has also led to the discovery of several novel molecular targets, strengthening the research pipelines of various companies engaged in this domain. Encouraged by the recent approval of two CAR-T therapies, namely Kymriah (Novartis) and Yescarta (Gilead Sciences), and a robust development pipeline, the T-cell immunotherapy market offers considerable promise to a number of industry stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy

3.3. Immunotherapy, an Emerging Therapeutic Option

3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies

3.6. Historical Evolution of T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.7. Key Considerations of T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.8. Strategies Employed for Redirection of T-Cells

3.9. Manufacturing of Engineered T-Cells

3.10. T-Cell Transduction/Transfection Methods

3.11. Therapeutic Areas Targeted by T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.12. Key Challenges of T-Cell Immunotherapies



4. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Trends on Twitter



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: A Promising Pipeline



6. KEY INSIGHTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Analysis by Popularity of Target Antigens

6.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: CAR-T Clinical Trial Trends, Pre-2012-2018

6.4. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Clinical Trial Overview



7. CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR-T CELL THERAPY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. History of Development

7.3. Key Opinion Leaders

7.4. Anatomical Layout of Chimeric Antigen Receptor

7.5. CAR-T Construction Analysis

7.6. Development of Chimeric Antigen Receptors

7.7. Development of CAR-T Cells

7.8. Universal CAR-Ts

7.9. Route of Administration

7.10. Toxicity Concerns

7.11. Management of Toxicity Issues

7.12. CD19: An Attractive Target

7.13. Other Targets

7.14. Challenges Associated with CAR-T Therapies

7.15. Kymriah/Tisagenlecleucel/CTL019 (Novartis)

7.16. Yescarta/Axicabtagene Ciloleucel/KTE-C19 (Kite Pharma)

7.17. JCAR (Juno Therapeutics)

7.18. CAR-T Series (Cellular Biomedicine Group)

7.19. CD19 CAR (Takara Bio)

7.20. Dual Targeting CAR-T Cell Therapies (Autolus)

7.21. CAR-T Therapies (Sinobioway Cell Therapy/The First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University)



8. T-CELL RECEPTOR (TCR) BASED THERAPIES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Structure of the T-Cell Receptor

8.3. Differences Between CAR and TCR

8.4. History of Development

8.5. Mechanism of Action

8.6. Key Opinion Leaders

8.7. Safety Concerns

8.8. Prerequisites for Antigen-Specific T-Cell Receptors

8.9. Strategies to Enhance Antitumor Efficacy

8.10. SPEAR T-Cells (Adaptimmune)

8.11. ALT-801 (Altor BioScience)

8.12. IMCgp100 (Immunocore)

8.13. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

8.14. CMD-602/WT1 TCR Therapy (Cell Medica)

8.15. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)



9. TUMOR INFILTRATING LYMPHOCYTES (TIL) BASED THERAPIES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. History of Development

9.3. Key Opinion Leaders

9.4. Strategies to Enhance Efficacy

9.5. Prognostic Applications

9.6. Manufacturing Process

9.7. Autologous TIL Therapies (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

9.8. TIL (Nantes University Hospital)

9.9. TIL (Netherlands Cancer Institute)



10. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS FOR T-CELL THERAPIES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Hematological Malignancies

10.3. Solid Tumors



11. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Genome Editing Technologies

11.3. Designing T-Cell Therapies with Improved Characteristics



12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Types of Partnership Models

12.3. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Partnerships and Collaborations



13. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Types of Funding

13.3. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Funding and Investment Analysis



14. OTHER T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies

14.3. Treg Cell Therapy

14.4. T-Cell-based Vaccines

14.5. Virus-Driven T-Cell Therapies

14.6. Fucosylation Technology Platform

14.7. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cell Therapy

14.8. TAC-T Cell Therapy

14.9. Gama Delta T-Cell Immunotherapy



15. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Introduction

15.3. Key Challenges

15.4. Current Trends

15.5. Key Considerations for a Manufacturing Site

15.6. Regulatory Landscape



16. T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY: COST PRICE ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Factors Contributing Towards High Price Tags of Cell/Gene Therapies

16.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies

16.4. Reimbursement Considerations for T-Cell Immunotherapies



17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Scope and Limitations

17.3. Forecast Methodology

17.4. Overall T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2018-2030

17.5. T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: Product-Wise Sales Forecasts



18. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

18.3. Summary of Product Website Analysis

18.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

18.5. Kymriah: Promotional Analysis

18.6. Yescarta: Promotional Analysis



19. COMPANY PROFILES

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

19.3. Autolus

19.4. bluebird bio

19.5. CARsgen Therapeutics

19.6. Celgene

19.7. Cell Medica

19.8. Cellectis

19.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group

19.10. Immunocore

19.11. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

19.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics

19.13. Kite Pharma (A Gilead Sciences Company)

19.14. Lion TCR

19.15. Novartis

19.16. Sinobioway Cell Therapy

19.17. Takara Bio

19.18. Unum Therapeutics

19.19. ZIOPHARM Oncology



20. CONCLUSION

20.1. With Steady Growth in the Development Pipeline, T-Cell based Therapies have Emerged as a Promising Segment of the Immunotherapy Market

20.2. Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors are Currently the Major Target Indications

20.3. The Competitive Landscape Features a Mix of Established Players and Start-ups, with Academic Institutes Spearheading Early-stage Development Activities

20.4. A Number of Novel Technology Platforms have also Emerged as Vital Enablers of Growth in this Market

20.5. Multiple Novel Types of Immunotherapies, other than CAR-T, TCR and TIL, are also Expected to Enter the Market in the Mid-Long Term

20.6. Increasing Partnership Activity and Financial Support from Various Investors are Indicative of the Lucrative Future Potential

20.7. The Premium Pricing of these Therapies Necessitate Appropriate Reimbursement and Promotional Strategies to Guarantee Commercial Success

20.8. Driven by the Approval of Two CAR-T Therapies and Encouraging Results of Late-stage Candidates, the Market is Expected to Grow Significantly in the Long Term



21. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Cell Therapies

21.3. Celyad

21.4. Changhai Hospital

21.5. Iovance Biotherapeutics

21.6. Kite Pharma

21.7. Lion TCR

21.8. Theravectys

21.9. TxCell

21.10. University of Colorado

21.11. Waisman Biomanufacturing



22. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



23. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES



Companies Mentioned



A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore

Abramson Cancer Center

AbVitro

Acerta Pharma

Acer Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adicet Bio

Adimab

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advent Bioservices

Adverum Biotechnologies

Aeon Therapeutics ( Shanghai )

) AFG Private Equity

Affiliated Hospital to Academy of Military Medical Sciences

AgenTus Therapeutics

Agreen Biotech

AGF Private Equity

AJU IB Investment

Aokai Biotech

Akron Biotech

Alaska Permanent Fund

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

of Medicine Alexandria Venture Investments

Allergan

Alta Partners

Alpine Immune Sciences

Altor BioScience

Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit

Amgen

Anhui Kedgene Biotechnology

Anhui Provincial Hospital

Antagene

Anterogen

apceth Biopharma

Aquilo Capital Management

ARBELE

ARCH Venture Partners

Argos Therapeutics

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Arix Bioscience

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Asymptote

Atara Biotherapeutics

AT Impf

Atlantic Bio GMP

Atlas Venture

Atreca

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus

Avacta

AVG Ventures

BankInvest Biomedical Venture

Batavia Biosciences

Bavarian Nordic

Baxalta

Bayer

Baylor College of Medicine

Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology

Beijing Doing Biomedical

Beijing Genomics Institute

Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology

Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology

Beijing You'an Hospital

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Bezos Expeditions

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BioAtla

Bio Elpida

Biogen

BioLife Solutions

Biomedical Catalyst

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

bluebird bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Brace Pharma Capital

Brammer Bio

Broadfin Capital

Broad Institute

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cabaret Biotech

Caladrius Biosciences

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research UK

Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas

Captain T Cell

Cardiff University

University Cartherics

Caribou Biosciences

Carina Biotech

CARsgen Therapeutics

Casdin Capital

Casebia Therapeutics

Cell Biotech

Celdara Medical

Cellectis

Cell Design Labs

Celgene

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cellenkos

Cell Medica

Cellular Biomedicine Group

CELLforCURE

Cell Therapies

Cellular Therapeutics

Celyad

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy

Center for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, NUI Galway

Center for Research in Transplantation and Immunology

Changhai Hospital

CHDI Foundation

Chengdu MedGenCell

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Mercy Hospital

Children's Oncology Group

Children's Research Institute

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Chinese PLA General Hospital

Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Clough Capital Partners

City of Hope National Medical Center

Cognate BioServices

Columbia University

Cook MyoSite

Copenhagen University Hospital

Hospital Cormorant Asset Management

Cowen Private Investments

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cryoport

CureVac

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics

CytoLumina Technologies

Cytovance Biologics

Daiichi Sankyo

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dangdai International Group

Dartmouth College

Deerfield Management

Delenex Therapeutics

Dendreon

dievini Hopp Biotech

Dongguan People's Hospital

Dow AgroSciences

DS Asset Management

Duke Cancer Institute

Easton Capital Investment Group

EcoR1 Capital

Editas Medicine

Eli Lilly

Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners

Endocyte

ERS Genomics

Eutilex

Eureka Therapeutics

F1 BioVentures

F1 Oncology

F2 Ventures

Fate Therapeutics

FetoLumina Technologies

FGP Capital

Financire IDAT

Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation

First Affiliated Hospital of Chengdu Medical College

First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University

First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat -sen University

-sen University First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University

First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University

University First People's Hospital of Foshan

F-Prime Capital

Five Prime Therapeutics

Flagship Pioneering

Forbion Capital Partners

Fondazione Telethon and Ospedale San Raffaele

Foresite Capital

Forevertek Biotechnology

Formula Pharmaceuticals

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Fortress Biotech

Franklin Templeton Investments

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology

Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance

Fuda Cancer Hospital

Fudan University

Fujian Medical University

GammaCell Bio-Technologies

GammaDelta Therapeutics

Gadeta

Gene and Cell Therapy Lab

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Ghent University Hospital

GigaGen

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

G.N. Tech Venture Capital

Google Ventures

Green Cross Cell

Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital

Guangzhou First People's Hospital

Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical

Guangzhou YiYang Biological Technology

Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Foundation Trust Hadassah Medical Center

Hangzhou Cancer Hospital

Harbin Medical University

Harvard University

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

Henan Cancer Hospital

HengRui YuanZheng Bio-Technology

Herlev Hospital

Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Human Stem Cells Institute

Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation

iCarTAB BioMed

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immunocore

Immune Therapeutics

Immunovative Therapies

Imperial College London

Imperial Innovations Group

Innovate UK

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovative Genomins Institute

Intellia Therapeutics

Intrexon

Institut Curie

Institut Pasteur

Boston Children's Hospital

Instituto de Salud Carlos III

Invesco Perpetual

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iowa State University Research Foundation

Research Foundation Janus Capital Management

Janssen Biotech

Japan Science and Technology Agency

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Jennison Associates

Jiangsu Cancer Hospital

JIC GenesisFountain Healthcare Ventures

John Goldman Centre for Cellular Therapy

Johns Hopkins University

Jolly Innovation Ventures

Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center

Juno Therapeutics

JW Biotechnology

Kaitai Capital

Karolinska University Hospital

KBI Biopharma

Keio University

Khosla Ventures

King's College London

Kite Pharma

Kolon Investment

KTB Ventures

Legend Capital

Leiden University Medical Center

Leucid Bio

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Life Technologies

Lifeline Ventures

Lilly Asia Ventures

Lion TCR

Living Pharmaceticals

Lonza

Loyola University

Lbeck Institute of Experimental Dermatology

MabQuest

Malin

Marino Biotechnology

MaSTherCell

Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center

General Hospital Cancer Center Matrix Capital Management

MaxCyte

Max Delbrck Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medarex

Medical College of Wisconsin

Medicxi Ventures

Medigene

MEDINET

MedImmune

Medpost Urgent Care

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck

Merck Serono

Merlin Nexus

Mie University

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Miltenyi Biotec

MingJu Therapeutics ( Shanghai )

) Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics

MolMed

MPM Capital

Mustang Bio

Nanjing Children's Hospital

Nanjing Legend Biotech

Nantes University Hospital

NantKwest

National Cancer Institute

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institutes of Health

National University of Singapore

Navy General Hospital ( Beijing )

General Hospital ( ) NCL Innovation

Nextech Invest

New Enterprise Associates

New Leaf Venture Partners

New River Management

NewVa Capital Partners

New York Medical College

Ningbo Cancer Hospital

Nikon CeLL innovation

Nipro

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis

Novo Ventures

Oaktree Capital Management

ODYSSEE Venture

Omega Funds

Oncodesign

OncoTracker

OnCyte

Ono Pharmaceutical

Onyx Pharmaceuticals

Opexa Therapeutics

Opus Bio

OrbiMed HealthCare Fund Management

Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Ges

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford MEStar

Partners Innovation Fund

Peking University

Perceptive Advisors

Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Perceptive Advisors

PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou)

Pfizer

PharmaCell

Pharmicell

Pinze Lifetechnology

Polaris Partners

PolyBioCept

Pontifax

Poseida Therapeutics

Praxis Pharmaceutical

Precision BioSciences

Precision Genome Engineering

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Progenitor Cell Therapy

ProMab Biotechnologies

Puma Biotechnology

Quogue Capital

RA Capital Management

Ramius Capital Group

Rayne Cell Therapy Suite

RedoxTherapeis

Redmile Group

Relieve Genetics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Remeditex Ventures

Renji Hospital

Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University

University Ridgeback Capital Management

Roche

Rockland Immunochemicals

Roger Williams Medical Center

RoslinCT

Royal Adelaide Hospital Cancer Centre

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

RXi Pharmaceuticals

Sabby Management

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi-Genzyme BioVentures

San Raffaele Hospital

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

Scottish Investment Bank

Seattle Genetics

Seattle Children's Hospital

Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University

Sectoral Asset Management

Second Military Medical University

Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University

Servier

Shanghai Bioray Laboratory

Shanghai Changzheng Hospital

Shanghai Cell Therapy Engineering Technology Research Center

Shanghai Chest Hospital

Shanghai Children's Medical Center

Shanghai GeneChem

Shanghai General Hospital

Shanghai Houchao Biotechnology

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine

Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shanghai Tongji Hospital

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology

Sheba Medical Center

ShengJing360.com

Shenzhen BinDeBio

Shenzhen Geno-immune Medical Institute

Shenzhen Hornetcorn Biotechnology

Shenzhen Institute for Innovation and Translational Medicine

Shenzhen Second People's Hospital

Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech

Shire International

Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sigma-Aldrich

Shionogi

Sichuan University

University Sinobioway Cell Therapy

Sinobioway Group

SNU Bio Angel

Southwest General Health Center

Sorrento Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics

Square 1 Bank

Stage Cell Therapeutics

Stanford University

St. George's Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

SOTIO

StrideBio

SR One

SunTerra Capital

Sun Yat -sen University

-sen University Syncona

SyndicateRoom

Tactiva Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takara Bio

Targazyme

Target ALS Foundation

TC BioPharm

T-Cell Factory

TCR2 Therapeutics

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

TeneoBio

Tesaro

Tessa Therapeutics

Tethys Health Ventures

Terumo Medical

Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital

Beijing Pregene Science and Technology Company

The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangdong Pharmaceutical University

The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University

The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University

The First People's Hospital of Yunnan

The First People's Hospital of Lianyungang

Thiel Capital

Netherlands Cancer Institute

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

Comprehensive Cancer Center The Pregene ( ShenZhen ) Biotechnology Company

) Biotechnology Company Theravectys

Henan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Texas Emerging Technology Fund

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Wistar Institute

Third Military Medical University

Third Rock Ventures

Third Security

Three Arch Opportunity Fund

TILT Biotherapeutics

Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital

TiGenix

TissueGene-C

Tmunity Therapeutics

TNK Therapeutics

Tongji University School of Medicine

Touchstone Innovations

TRACT Therapeutics

TrakCel

Transgene

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Triumvira Immunologics

T. Rowe Price Associates

TVAX Biomedical

TVM Capital

Two Blades Foundation

Txcell

UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Union Stem Cell & Gene Engineering

Universal Cells

University College London

University Health Network, Toronto

University of Birmingham

University of British Columbia

University of California

University of Florida

University of Lausanne

University Medical Center Utrecht

University of Milano-Bicocca

University of Minnesota

University of Pennsylvania

University of Sydney

University of Texas

University of Zurich

Uppsala University

Unum Therapeutics

Utrecht Holdings

Vaccinogen

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Vecura

Venrock

Versant Ventures

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

VGXI

Vical

Viking Global Investors

ViroMed

Vitruvian Networks

Vor Biopharma

Washington University

Weill Cornell Medical College

Wellcome Trust

Wellington Capital Management

WindMIL Therapeutics

Woodford Investment Management

Wuhan Union Hospital

Wuhan Sian Medical Technology

WuXi AppTec

X-Body

Xinqiao Hospital of Chongqing

Xijing Hospital

Xuzhou Medical University

Yale University

Zelluna Immunotherapy

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang University

University Zhujiang Hospital

ZIOPHARM Oncology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qff4fw/global_tcell?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-t-cell-immunotherapy-market-to-2030-with-steady-growth-in-the-development-pipeline-t-cell-based-therapies-have-emerged-as-a-promising-segment-of-the-immunotherapy-market-300662382.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

