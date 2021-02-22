Global T-Cell Therapies Market Report 2021-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global T-Cell Therapies Market - Distribution by Type of Therapy, Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global T-Cell (CAR-T, TCR, and TIL) Therapy Market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of T-cell immunotherapies. The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.



It is also worth highlighting that capital investments worth over USD 17 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors during the last five years to fund the product development activity. In addition, there have been close to 350 recently reported instances of collaborations between industry/academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline candidates.



The ongoing research activity in this field has led to the discovery of several disease-specific targets, such as CD19, BCMA, CD22, CD20 and meso. Driven by the availability of innovative technology platforms, lucrative funding and encouraging clinical trial results, the T-cell immunotherapies market is poised for success in the long-run as multiple product candidates are expected to be approved over the coming decade.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.



Scope of the Report

Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of T-cell immunotherapies with respect to type of product (CAR-T, TCR and TIL), type of developer (industry/non-industry), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase III and approved), therapeutic area (hematological cancer, solid tumor and others), target therapeutic indication (non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, multiple myeloma, brain cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, melanoma, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, stomach cancer, breast cancer, sarcoma, mantle cell lymphoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer and others), key target antigen (CD19, BCMA, CD22, CD20, Meso, GD2, CD38, CD123, CD30, HER2, GPC3, CD33 and CD13), source of T-cells (autologous/allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumor, intraperitoneal, intrapleural, intraventricular and others), dose frequency (single dose, multiple dose and split dose), patient segment (children, adults and seniors), and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Further, the chapter provides a list of the most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates) and an insightful logo landscape, highlighting product developers in North America , Europe and the Asia Pacific .

, and the . Detailed profiles of marketed and mid- to late stage clinical products (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, dosage information, details on the cost and sales information (wherever available), clinical development plan, and key clinical trial results.

An analysis of the CAR constructs of clinical-stage CAR-T therapies based on the generation of CAR-T therapy (first generation, second generation, third generation and fourth generation), type of binding domain (murine, humanized, fully human and rabbit derived), type of vector (lentivirus, retrovirus, mRNA and other vectors) and type of co-stimulatory domain used.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 22 matrix assessing the relative experience of KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical locations of eminent scientists/researchers involved in the development of T-cell therapies.

An analysis of the various CAR-T cell therapy focused clinical trials registered across the world, between 2009 and 2019, highlighting the year wise trend of initiation of such studies and distribution across different geographies. In addition, we have provided a detailed list of factors that have influenced the growth of CAR-T therapies, especially in China .

. An overview of the various focus therapeutic areas of therapy developers, including an assessment of the opportunity (in terms of revenue generation potential from therapy sales) across oncological and non-oncological disease indications.

A detailed discussion on innovative technology platforms that are being used for the development of T-cell therapies, along with profiles of key technology providers, and a relative competitiveness analysis of different gene editing platforms (used for the development of T-cell therapies), based on various parameters, such as ease of system design, cost of technology, level of toxicity and efficiency of technology.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D agreements, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements, joint ventures and others.

An analysis of the investments that have been made into companies that have proprietary T-cell based products/technologies, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing.

A case study on other T-cell based therapies, apart from CAR-Ts, TCRs and TILs, including a detailed analysis of approved/pipeline products, featuring information on current phase of development, target therapeutic area(s), type of T-cells used and source of T-cells.

A case study on manufacturing cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges, and a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers involved in this space.

An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of cell-based therapies. It features different models/approaches that a pharmaceutical company may choose to adopt to decide the price of a T-cell based immunotherapy that is likely to be marketed in the coming years.

An analysis of the prevalent and emerging trends in this domain, as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, highlighting the yearly trend of tweets, most frequently talked about product candidates, popular disease indications, target antigens, and prolific authors and social media influencers.

A review of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by the developers of the marketed T-cell therapies, namely KYMRIAH and YESCARTA.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to T-cell immunotherapies?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which T-cell immunotherapies are being/have been developed?

What are the challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

In which geographies an extensive research on T-cell immunotherapy is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders/experts in this upcoming field of therapeutics?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What kind of contract manufacturing support is available for T-cell therapies, across different regions?

What kind of promotional strategies are likely to be adopted for T-cell therapies that are approved and commercialized in future?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6. KEY INSIGHTS

7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

8. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES

9. TCR-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

10. TIL-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

11. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS FOR T-CELL THERAPIES

12. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

15. OTHER T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

16. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

18. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

19. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

20. COMPANY PROFILES

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

20.3. Autolus

20.4. bluebird bio

20.5. CARsgen Therapeutics

20.6. Celgene

20.7. Cell Medica

20.8. Cellectis

20.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group

20.10. Immunocore

20.11. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

20.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics

20.13. Kite Pharma

20.14. Lion TCR

20.15. Noile-Immune Biotech

20.16. Novartis

20.17. Shanghai GeneChem

20.18. Sinobioway Cell Therapy

20.19. Takara Bio

20.20. Unum Therapeutics

20.21. ZIOPHARM Oncology

21. CONCLUDING REMARKS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Takeaways

22. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Cell Therapies

22.2.1 Interview Transcript: Tim Oldham, Chief Executive Officer

22.3. Glycostem Therapeutics

22.3.1 Interview Transcript: Troels Jordansen, Chief Executive Officer

22.4. Gracell Biotechnologies

22.4.1 Interview Transcript: Wei (William) Cao, Chief Executive Officer

22.5. Lion TCR

22.5.1 Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

22.6. TxCell

22.6.1 Interview Transcript: Miguel Forte, Chief Operating Officer

22.7. Kite Pharma

22.7.1 Interview Transcript: Adrian Bot, Vice President, Scientific Affairs

22.8. Celyad

22.8.1 Interview Transcript: Vincent Brichard, Vice President, Immuno-Oncologys

22.9. Iovance Biotherapeutics

22.9.1 Interview Transcript: Peter Ho, Director, Process Development

22.10. Waisman Biomanufacturing

22.10.1 Interview Transcript: Brian Dattilo, Manager of Business Development

22.11. Theravectys

22.11.1 Interview Transcript: Aino Kalervo, Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development

22.12. Changhai Hospital

22.12.1 Interview Transcript: Xian-Bao Zhan, Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology

22.13. University of Colorado

22.13.1 Interview Transcript: Enkhtsetseg Purev, Assistant Professor of Medicine

