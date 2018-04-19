Global Tableware Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Corelle, Lenox, Mikasa, Noritake, Pfaltzgraff, Rachael Ray, Royal Doulton, Sango, Wedgwood & Williams Sonoma Remain as Popular as Ever

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Tableware - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tableware in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Dinnerware
- Flatware
- Glassware & Crystalware.
The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abert SpA (Italy)
- Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd. (China)
- ARC International SA (France)
- Auratic Inc. (USA)
- Belleek Pottery Ltd. (UK)
- Corelle Brands Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Churchill China plc (UK)
- Crystalex CZ, s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC (Sri Lanka)
- Fiskars Oyj Abp (Finland)
- IKEA A/S (Denmark)
- LaOpala RG Limited (India)
- La Tavola S.r.l. (Italy)
- Lenox Corporation (USA)
- Libbey Inc. (USA)
- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (USA)
- Pfaltzgraff Co. (USA)
- Mikasa & Company (USA)
- Noritake Co., Limited (Japan)
- Ocean Glass Public Company Limited (Thailand)
- Orrefors Kosta Boda AB (Sweden)
- Porcel S.A. (Portugal)
- Porland Porselen Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)
- RONA a.s. (Slovakia)
- Rosenthal GmbH (Germany)
- Royal Porcelain Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
- Steelite International plc (UK)
- Royal Crown Derby Porcelain Company Limited (UK)
- Stlzle-Oberglas GmbH (Austria)
- Stlzle Lausitz GmbH (Germany)
- The Denby Pottery Company Limited (UK)
- The Oneida Group, Inc. (USA)
- Vidriera y Cristalera de Lamiaco, S.A. (Spain)
- Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany)
- WMF Group GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Tableware: Blending Versatile and Beautiful Styles with Functionality, Durability and Performance
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Factors Driving Global Demand for Tableware
Advanced and Innovative Solutions
Consumer Preferences: The Ruling Factor
Factors Impacting Sales of Housewares (On a Scale of 1-10)
Greater Choice from Mix-and-Match
Colors, Patterns and Finishes
Bold Colors in Vogue
Cookware-cum-Serveware
Convenience
Wide Range of Options
Customization to Local Tastes
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Current and Future Market Growth
Rising Standards of Living Favors Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products
China Dominates Global Tableware Production
2. COMPETITION
Tableware Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
Select Popular Tableware Brands
Corelle
Lenox
Mikasa
Noritake
Pfaltzgraff
Rachael Ray
Royal Doulton
Sango
Wedgwood
Williams Sonoma
Popular Flatware and Silverware Brands
Key Competitive Traits
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Licensing: A Time Tested Strategy
In-Store Shopping Continues to be in Vogue
Extending Lines of Popular Patterns: A Better Bet
Positioning Tableware Products as Gifts: A Winning Strategy
Players Invest Resources in Innovative Marketing Strategies
Mounting Challenges Affect Manufacturers Profit Margins
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Multifunctional Tableware from Space- Conscious Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Growing Demand for Stainless Steel Tableware Benefit Market Expansion
Demand for Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulation Beverageware on the Rise
Tableware Innovations: Spearheading Growth
Edible Tableware: An Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Alternative to Plastic Tableware
Edible Cutlery
Eatware: Innovative Tableware Addressing Unique Requirements of Alzheimer's Patients
Brightest White Constellation Dinnerware
Novel Dinnerware, Premium Glassware and Teaware Collection
Levitating PLATE
Zenix: Mineral Raw Material Reinforced with Alumina
iFork: Germ-free Line of Flatware
Tableware for Sustainable Eating
Glassware & Crystalware Design Transformation from Functional to Aesthetically Pleasing Augurs Well for Market Adoption
High Aesthetic Value Drive Healthy Demand for Crystal Ware
Shift in Preference from White to Various Colors, Shapes, and Textures: A Strong Growth Driver
One-Dish Meals Lead to Bowls Replacing Plates
Versatility of Melamine Dinnerware Spurs Demand from Indoor and Outdoor Dining Applications
Resilient Healthcare Sector Extends Potential Opportunities
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Demand
Expanding Hospitality Industry Boosts Tableware Sales
Demand for Glass Tableware on the Growth Path
Vintage-Styled Glassware and Dinnerware Witness Resurgence in Demand
High-End Tableware Customers Largely Brand Oriented
The Eating-Out Trend and Expansion of the Fast Food Sector Drive Demand for Disposable Tableware
Disposable Eco-Friendly Tableware: The Next Big Thing
Acrylic Tableware: Beyond Traditional Settings
Rise of Digital Technologies Drive Online Sales of Tableware
Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Generation X: Potential Growth Target
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Transition in Family Systems
Rise in Wealthy Population
Expanding Middle Class
Rise in Disposable Incomes
Key Trade Ordinances and Laws Impacting Housewares Exports
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Tableware: A Prelude
Tableware Design Areas
Simple Traditional Designs
Ornate Traditional Designs
Contemporary Designs
Transitional Designs
Dinnerware
Emphasis on Looks
Evolution
Chinese Porcelain
Classification of Dinnerware by Materials
Vitrified and Non-Vitrified Ceramics
China
The Most Popular Ceramic
Fine China
The Highest-Quality China
Bone China
The Delicate Delight
Casual China
Stoneware
Earthenware, Semi-Porcelain, Ironstone and Pottery
Earthenware
Semi-Porcelain
Ironstone
Pottery
Glass and Glass-Ceramic (Pyroceram)
Melamine and Polycarbonate
Classification of Dinnerware by Style
Formal Dinnerware
Casual Dinnerware
Housewares Dinnerware
Transitional Style
Flatware
History of Flatware
Understanding British Hallmarks
Categorization of Flatware
Sterling Silver
Silverplate
Stainless Steel
Gold Electroplate
Glassware/Crystalware
Compounds That Make Up Glass
Soda-Lime Glass
Potash Glass
Classification of Glassware & Crystalware
Beverageware
Stemware
Barware
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Dendy to Relaunch in Hospitality Market
Wedgwood Launches GIO Tableware Collection
Yash Papers Launches Chuk Eco-Friendly Tableware Range
Porcel Introduces Precious and Fortuna Porcelain Collections
Zak Designs Expands Bzyoo Collection by New Rebel Collection
HLC Introduces Daffodil
Tochigi Introduces Ceramic Tableware
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
RAK Porcelain USA and Stlzle Glassware Enters into a Joint Distribution Agreement
Lifetime Brands to Acquire Filament
G.E.T. Enters into Merger with Winco
Lifetime Brands Acquires Fitz and Floyd
ThermoServ Acquires Prolon
Bormioli Luigi to Acquire Bormioli Rocco' Pharma and Tableware Business Divisions
Cornell Capital Purchases World Kitchen
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 205)
- The United States (58)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (105)
- France (13)
- Germany (21)
- The United Kingdom (19)
- Italy (20)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (31)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (2)
