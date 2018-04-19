Global Tableware Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Corelle, Lenox, Mikasa, Noritake, Pfaltzgraff, Rachael Ray, Royal Doulton, Sango, Wedgwood & Williams Sonoma Remain as Popular as Ever

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tableware in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Dinnerware

Flatware

Glassware & Crystalware.

The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abert SpA ( Italy )

) Anhui Deli Household Glass Co., Ltd. ( China )

) ARC International SA ( France )

) Auratic Inc. ( USA )

) Belleek Pottery Ltd. (UK)

Corelle Brands Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Churchill China plc (UK)

plc (UK) Crystalex CZ, s.r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC ( Sri Lanka )

) Fiskars Oyj Abp ( Finland )

) IKEA A/S ( Denmark )

) LaOpala RG Limited ( India )

) La Tavola S.r.l. ( Italy )

) Lenox Corporation ( USA )

) Libbey Inc. ( USA )

) Lifetime Brands, Inc. ( USA )

) Pfaltzgraff Co. (USA)

Mikasa & Company ( USA )

) Noritake Co., Limited ( Japan )

) Ocean Glass Public Company Limited ( Thailand )

) Orrefors Kosta Boda AB ( Sweden )

) Porcel S.A. ( Portugal )

) Porland Porselen Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS ( Turkey )

) RONA a.s. ( Slovakia )

) Rosenthal GmbH ( Germany )

) Royal Porcelain Public Co. Ltd. ( Thailand )

) Steelite International plc (UK)

Royal Crown Derby Porcelain Company Limited (UK)

Stlzle-Oberglas GmbH ( Austria )

) Stlzle Lausitz GmbH ( Germany )

) The Denby Pottery Company Limited (UK)

The Oneida Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Vidriera y Cristalera de Lamiaco, S.A. ( Spain )

) Villeroy & Boch AG ( Germany )

) WMF Group GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Tableware: Blending Versatile and Beautiful Styles with Functionality, Durability and Performance

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Factors Driving Global Demand for Tableware

Advanced and Innovative Solutions

Consumer Preferences: The Ruling Factor

Factors Impacting Sales of Housewares (On a Scale of 1-10)

Greater Choice from Mix-and-Match

Colors, Patterns and Finishes

Bold Colors in Vogue

Cookware-cum-Serveware

Convenience

Wide Range of Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Current and Future Market Growth

Rising Standards of Living Favors Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products

China Dominates Global Tableware Production



2. COMPETITION

Tableware Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Select Popular Tableware Brands

Corelle

Lenox

Mikasa

Noritake

Pfaltzgraff

Rachael Ray

Royal Doulton

Sango

Wedgwood

Williams Sonoma

Popular Flatware and Silverware Brands

Key Competitive Traits

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Licensing: A Time Tested Strategy

In-Store Shopping Continues to be in Vogue

Extending Lines of Popular Patterns: A Better Bet

Positioning Tableware Products as Gifts: A Winning Strategy

Players Invest Resources in Innovative Marketing Strategies

Mounting Challenges Affect Manufacturers Profit Margins



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Multifunctional Tableware from Space- Conscious Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Growing Demand for Stainless Steel Tableware Benefit Market Expansion

Demand for Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulation Beverageware on the Rise

Tableware Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Edible Tableware: An Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Alternative to Plastic Tableware

Edible Cutlery

Eatware: Innovative Tableware Addressing Unique Requirements of Alzheimer's Patients

Brightest White Constellation Dinnerware

Novel Dinnerware, Premium Glassware and Teaware Collection

Levitating PLATE

Zenix: Mineral Raw Material Reinforced with Alumina

iFork: Germ-free Line of Flatware

Tableware for Sustainable Eating

Glassware & Crystalware Design Transformation from Functional to Aesthetically Pleasing Augurs Well for Market Adoption

High Aesthetic Value Drive Healthy Demand for Crystal Ware

Shift in Preference from White to Various Colors, Shapes, and Textures: A Strong Growth Driver

One-Dish Meals Lead to Bowls Replacing Plates

Versatility of Melamine Dinnerware Spurs Demand from Indoor and Outdoor Dining Applications

Resilient Healthcare Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Demand

Expanding Hospitality Industry Boosts Tableware Sales

Demand for Glass Tableware on the Growth Path

Vintage-Styled Glassware and Dinnerware Witness Resurgence in Demand

High-End Tableware Customers Largely Brand Oriented

The Eating-Out Trend and Expansion of the Fast Food Sector Drive Demand for Disposable Tableware

Disposable Eco-Friendly Tableware: The Next Big Thing

Acrylic Tableware: Beyond Traditional Settings

Rise of Digital Technologies Drive Online Sales of Tableware

Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Generation X: Potential Growth Target

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Transition in Family Systems

Rise in Wealthy Population

Expanding Middle Class

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Key Trade Ordinances and Laws Impacting Housewares Exports



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Tableware: A Prelude

Tableware Design Areas

Simple Traditional Designs

Ornate Traditional Designs

Contemporary Designs

Transitional Designs

Dinnerware

Emphasis on Looks

Evolution

Chinese Porcelain

Classification of Dinnerware by Materials

Vitrified and Non-Vitrified Ceramics

China

The Most Popular Ceramic

Fine China

The Highest-Quality China

Bone China

The Delicate Delight

Casual China

Stoneware

Earthenware, Semi-Porcelain, Ironstone and Pottery

Earthenware

Semi-Porcelain

Ironstone

Pottery

Glass and Glass-Ceramic (Pyroceram)

Melamine and Polycarbonate

Classification of Dinnerware by Style

Formal Dinnerware

Casual Dinnerware

Housewares Dinnerware

Transitional Style

Flatware

History of Flatware

Understanding British Hallmarks

Categorization of Flatware

Sterling Silver

Silverplate

Stainless Steel

Gold Electroplate

Glassware/Crystalware

Compounds That Make Up Glass

Soda-Lime Glass

Potash Glass

Classification of Glassware & Crystalware

Beverageware

Stemware

Barware



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Dendy to Relaunch in Hospitality Market

Wedgwood Launches GIO Tableware Collection

Yash Papers Launches Chuk Eco-Friendly Tableware Range

Porcel Introduces Precious and Fortuna Porcelain Collections

Zak Designs Expands Bzyoo Collection by New Rebel Collection

HLC Introduces Daffodil

Tochigi Introduces Ceramic Tableware



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

RAK Porcelain USA and Stlzle Glassware Enters into a Joint Distribution Agreement

Lifetime Brands to Acquire Filament

G.E.T. Enters into Merger with Winco

Lifetime Brands Acquires Fitz and Floyd

ThermoServ Acquires Prolon

Bormioli Luigi to Acquire Bormioli Rocco' Pharma and Tableware Business Divisions

Cornell Capital Purchases World Kitchen



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 205)

The United States (58)

(58) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (105)

(105) France (13)

(13)

Germany (21)

(21)

The United Kingdom (19)

(19)

Italy (20)

(20)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (31)

(31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

(Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (2)

