Global Tactical Inertial Systems Market 2017-2027 Increasing Applications Based on Motion Sensing and the Rapid Rise of Unmanned Vehicles

The Global Tactical Inertial Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high investments in defense and military, increasing applications based on motion sensing and the rapid rise of unmanned vehicles in both defense and civilian applications
Scope of the Report
- Based on technology, the market is categorized into ring laser gyroscope (RLG), micro electro mechanical gyroscopes (MEM), fibre optic gyroscope (FOG) and other technologies.
- Depending on component, the market is segregated into inertial measurement units, magnetometers, accelerometers, global positioning system (GPS)/inertial navigation systems (INS), multi-axis sensors and other components.
- Based on application, the market is bifurcated into aerospace, land, marine, subsea and other applications.
- By end user, the market is classified into defense, industrial original equipment manufacturer (OEM), transportation, energy & infrastructure and civil aviation.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Tactical Inertial Systems Market, By Technology
5 Tactical Inertial Systems Market, By Component
6 Tactical Inertial Systems Market, By Application
7 Tactical Inertial Systems Market, By End User
8 Tactical Inertial Systems Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Invensense Inc.
- MEMSIC Inc.
- Moog
- SAGEM
- SBG Systems
- Systron Donner Inertial
- Thales Group
- Safran Group (Colibrys Switzerland) Ltd.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Trimble Navigation
- Tyndall
- VectorNav Technologies
