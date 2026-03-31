Global talent and workforce strategy executive chosen to lead Lumina Foundation's board

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation announced its Board of Directors' election of Matthew Breitfelder as chair. He succeeds Alisa A. Miller, bringing experience in leadership, talent strategy, and organizational innovation.

Matthew Breitfelder

Breitfelder is a partner and global head of human capital at Apollo Global Management, an asset manager and retirement services provider, where he leads the firm's human capital strategy and oversees initiatives to attract, develop, and retain talent. He serves on the leadership team and shapes its organizational culture and long-term workforce strategy. While at Apollo he helped develop the Apollo Opportunity Foundation, which partners with non-profit organizations to expand economic and educational opportunities, and AltFinance, a non-profit designed to establish pathways for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities into careers in alternative investing.

Breitfelder, who has served on Lumina's board since 2018, also has held senior leadership roles in talent and strategy at global financial and professional services firms, advising executives and boards on organizational effectiveness, leadership development, and workforce innovation.

He serves on the board of the Aspen Institute's Business & Society Program, and chairs the AI, Analytics, and the Future of Work initiative at Georgetown University. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Southern California, a master's degree from the London School of Economics, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Matt's deep expertise in global talent strategy and workforce innovation makes him an exceptional fit to guide Lumina's board," said Jamie Merisotis, the foundation's president and CEO. "He understands the urgency of ensuring degrees and other credentials deliver real value for individuals and national prosperity."

For more information about Lumina Foundation and its board of directors, visit luminafoundation.org.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision higher learning that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's talent needs through a broad range of credentials. We work toward a system that prepares people for informed citizenship and success in a global economy.

SOURCE Lumina Foundation