Lumina Foundation's Board Adds Former Federal Reserve Official and Past Chief Justice of Michigan Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation announced the Board of Directors' election of two new members: a nationally recognized economist who formerly served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and a former Michigan Supreme Court chief justice and judicial innovator who leads the largest U.S. association of mediators and arbitrators who settle disputes outside of traditional court litigation.

Bridget M. McCormack is president and CEO of the American Arbitration Association–International Centre for Dispute Resolution, a leading global provider of alternative dispute resolution services. Before joining the association in 2023, she was chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, where she led efforts to expand access to the courts, including the nation's first statewide online dispute resolution platform and a statewide eviction diversion program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A widely respected thought leader on the future of law, McCormack writes and speaks frequently on dispute resolution, innovation, artificial intelligence, and access to justice. She serves on the Council of The American Law Institute, a private, independent nonprofit that works to clarify, modernize, and improve the law.

James "Jim" Bullard is the inaugural Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Mitch Daniels School of Business at Purdue University and a distinguished professor of service and professor of economics. He also serves as special advisor to the president of Purdue. Bullard previously served 15 years as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, where he was a member of the Federal Open Market Committee and helped guide U.S. monetary policy through the financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A noted economist and scholar, Bullard's research has appeared in leading journals, including the American Economic Review and the Journal of Monetary Economics, with a focus on monetary policy, inflation, and macroeconomic stability.

"Bridget and Jim are visionary leaders. They understand the essential connections between and among economic vitality, innovation, and fair access to opportunity," said Jamie Merisotis, Lumina's president and CEO. "Their experiences at the highest levels of economic policy, higher education, and the law will advance our work to ensure that learning after high school leads to real opportunity and prosperity for everyone."

For more information about Lumina Foundation and its board of directors, visit luminafoundation.org.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision higher learning that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's talent needs through a broad range of credentials. We work toward a system that prepares people for informed citizenship and success in a global economy.

SOURCE Lumina Foundation