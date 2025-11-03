Global Talent Joins Crayola Creativity Week to Fuel Creative Learning for Students

Celebrating its fifth year, the free weeklong creativity and learning program engages nearly half of U.S. elementary students

EASTON, Pa., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola is turning up the color for the fifth anniversary of Crayola Creativity Week – a global celebration that invites millions of children to explore how creativity fuels learning. From Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2026, classrooms and homes across the world will come alive with free, standards-aligned activities designed to spark imagination across literacy, STEAM, and social-emotional learning. This year's theme, "Color Inspires Creativity," will be brought to life by a vibrant cast of global creators, astronauts, and storytellers.

Creativity Week Lineup

Last year more than 13 million students in classrooms, libraries, and homes participated in the program from more than 120 countries and 90,000 learning sites, a 116% increase in student participation year over year. Crayola is expecting the 2026 celebrations to reach more students than ever before.

The 2026 lineup includes:

Monday, Jan. 26: Facing the Music with artist Kate Micucci and illustrator Mark Hoffmann

with artist Kate Micucci and illustrator Mark Hoffmann Tuesday, Jan. 27: Building Together with Property Brothers Drew & Jonathan Scott and illustrator Kim Smith

with Drew & Jonathan Scott and illustrator Kim Smith Wednesday, Jan. 28: Embracing Your Ideas with filmmaker, musician, and author of The Idea in You Questlove and illustrator Sean Qualls

with filmmaker, musician, and author of Questlove and illustrator Sean Qualls Thursday, Jan. 29: Reaching Team Goals with soccer players Harry Kane & Matt Turner and illustrator Marina Ruiz

with soccer players Harry Kane & Matt Turner and illustrator Marina Ruiz Friday, Jan. 30: Exploring the Moon with NASA astronauts and Snoopy artist Mary Valencia-Shyne

with NASA astronauts and Snoopy artist Mary Valencia-Shyne Saturday, Jan. 31: Empowering Communities with actor Michael Rainey Jr. and illustrator Rob Flowers

with actor Michael Rainey Jr. and illustrator Rob Flowers Sunday, Feb. 1: Storytelling Adventures with Bluey artists from Ludo Studio Jasmine "Jazz" Moody & Nick Rees and wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin

Crayola Creativity Week participants will enjoy free access to daily educational activity videos, downloadable resources, creative challenges, and prizes. Resources are available in 8 languages and designed to be inclusive and adaptable for classrooms, libraries, after-school programs, and homes. The program concludes with a global livestreamed school assembly that connects children around the world to celebrate creativity.

"We launched Crayola Creativity Week to infuse creative experiences into the teaching and learning of all subjects," said Cheri Sterman, Senior Director of Education at Crayola. "Creativity is an essential life skill that helps everyone reach their full potential. Educators report that after participating in Creativity Week, 80% of students increased their creative confidence, enthusiasm for learning, and curiosity. Teachers report that their classrooms radiated a more joyous atmosphere that fostered creativity after joining the program and that they increased their understanding of how creativity improves learning. The impact the program has on students and educators reinforces the importance of this global movement growing."

Crayola Creativity Week is a signature activation of Campaign for Creativity; Crayola's global advocacy initiative focused on elevating creativity as a critical skill for childhood development and lifelong success. Through initiatives like Crayola Creativity Week, Crayola brings the program to life by creating large-scale, inclusive experiences that nurture creativity and celebrate the creative potential in every child.

The program's learning activities align with 15 countries' educational standards various subjects' educational standards, including the Next Generation Science Standards, National Art Education Standards, and the AASL National School Library Standards. Each daily experience, including the inspirational video, book read aloud, and hands-on creative challenges can be completed in about a half-hour with minimal teacher prep time. The downloadable resources are translated into eight languages and encourage students to share their original thoughts.

Registration is Now Open

Crayola Creativity Week 2026 is made possible with the support of incredible partners dedicated to providing resources to parents, educators, and students, including this year's official sponsors Horace Mann and MFS Investment Management.

Educators and parents can register now at Crayola.com/CreativityWeek. All content will be available on-demand after the event, ensuring flexibility for classrooms and families around the world. Leading up to the event in January, Crayola will offer several sweepstakes opportunities and planning resources for educators to add even more color to their celebrations. Crayola

