Global Talent PR Launches Integrated Startup Package Combining Founder Visa Support with Company Media Strategy

New Four-Month Program Addresses Dual Needs of Early-Stage Companies and Founders Pursuing Extraordinary Talent Visas

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Talent PR, a PR firm specializing in extraordinary talent visas, has launched a comprehensive startup package designed for early-stage company founders pursuing O-1 or EB-1A visas while simultaneously building their company's media presence.

The program addresses a common challenge faced by entrepreneurs who need both personal media recognition for visa applications and company validation for investors, customers, and stakeholders.

Global Talent PR is trusted by leading immigration attorneys nationwide for our transparent, results-driven methodology.

Many startup founders pursuing extraordinary talent visas find themselves in a difficult position. USCIS requires substantial media coverage demonstrating individual expertise and industry recognition. At the same time, their companies need press coverage to establish credibility with potential investors, partners, and customers.

"Founders contact us needing media for visa applications but worried their companies lack any public profile," said Kristen Hoff, cofounder of Global Talent PR. "When someone googles the company, they want to see legitimate coverage beyond just mentions of the founder. This program handles both needs strategically."

The startup package runs over four months and includes earned media coverage for both the individual founder and the company. Coverage for founders follows USCIS guidelines for O-1 and EB-1A applications, emphasizing expertise, achievements, and industry contributions. Company coverage focuses on product launches, funding announcements, industry positioning, and other newsworthy developments.

Global Talent PR coordinates timing between individual and company coverage to create a cohesive narrative. A founder's profile piece might reference their company's innovative approach, while company coverage naturally highlights founder expertise. The firm works with both trade publications specific to the founder's field and business media outlets relevant to the startup's sector.

"We're seeing more early-stage founders who need visa support but also recognize their companies need public validation," Hoff said. "This integrates both goals into one strategic approach rather than treating them as separate efforts."

The firm maintains editorial relationships across technology, business, and industry-specific publications to secure coverage appropriate for both visa requirements and startup positioning.

About Global Talent PR

Global Talent PR secures earned media coverage for O-1 and EB-1A visa applicants through established editorial relationships with industry publications. The firm has helped hundreds of professionals meet USCIS media requirements for extraordinary talent petitions. Visit https://globaltalentpr.co.

